If you’re Chimchar’s biggest fan, you’ve not got long left in Pokémon TCG Pocket to prove it, as the fourth Wonder Pick event is nearly over. You can get your hands on exclusive Chimchar-themed cosmetics, as well as extra shinedust and some adorable promo cards.

There’s always something exciting happening in Pokémon TCG Pocket and currently, the hot-button topic is the second half of February’s wonder pick event. For the uninitiated, a wonder pick is a feature that lets you spend stamina to ‘pick’ a Pokémon TCG Pocket card from someone else’s booster pack, helping you to complete your collection and find your chase cards. These monthly wonder pick events reward you for taking part with special tickets that you can redeem for exclusive items.

This month’s featured friend is the gen 4 Pokémon Chimchar, appearing as one of the Chansey-stamped promos alongside Togepi and starring in a series of cosmetics. If Chimchar is your favorite starter Pokémon, you need these sick sleeves, coin, and playmat to show off your fiery flair in battle, and you don’t have long left to claim them.

When does Pokémon TCG Pocket’s February wonder pick event end?

February’s wonder pick event ends on February 20, 2025, at 9:59pm PT. Make sure to use your wonder stamina to complete the challenges and earn as many event shop tickets as you can. You’ll need 20 tickets in total for the Chimchar sleeves, playmat, and coin.

