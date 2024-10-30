If you’re after Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, you’re in the right place, as we have all the information you need about them. Becoming a Pokémon master isn’t easy, and it can be time-consuming to get all of those virtual Pokémon cards, so freebies, such as packs, would come in handy. Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be any at the moment.

Niantic’s mobile game, however, does offer free goodies, so make sure you check out our Pokémon Go codes guide to take advantage of those. We also have Pokémon Unite codes and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery codes, so make sure you redeem all of those, too. For more content on the new Pokémon game, check out our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list.

Are there any Pokémon TCG Pocket codes?

There are currently no Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, and we can’t be sure whether or not we’ll get them any time soon. There’s also a chance the feature may never come to the game. However, given numerous other Pokémon games do feature codes, there’s still a chance Pokémon TCG Pocket players will get some freebies down the line. Regardless, we’ll update this guide as soon as we know more.

How do I redeem Pokémon TCG Pocket codes?

As there aren’t any Pokémon TCG Pocket codes and it’s not clear whether or not there will be, there isn’t a way to redeem them in-game. Should this change, we’ll be sure to give you step-by-step guidance on what to do.

What are Pokémon TCG Pocket codes?

If Pokémon TCG codes become a thing, we imagine they will provide various freebies, namely packs that provide you with new cards. You never know, limited-time promo cards may also be a freebie down the line. If the feature comes to the game, we’ll let you know exactly what you can get.

Can you use Pokémon TCG Live QR codes in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

No, any codes you get from real-life booster packs, boxes, and decks are for Pokémon TCG Live only, you can’t use them for Pokémon TCG Pocket. If a code system comes to the game in the future, it’s possible that codes for it will also end up in real TCG packs. If that happens, we’ll update this guide with all of the details

Is there a Pokémon TCG Pocket Discord?

While we can’t find an official one, there are community-made Pokémon TCG Pocket Discord servers you can join. The one we visited is a great place to go if you want to get more friends in-game, discuss game spoilers (tucked away in its own channel), talk about decks, and more.

That’s everything we can tell you about Pokémon TCG Pocket codes. If you want guides relating to the physical game, head over to our sister site, Wargamer, to learn about the strongest Pokémon cards, all Pokémon sets, the newest Pokémon sets, and the most expensive Pokémon cards out there.