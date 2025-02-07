Move over Mewtwo, Darkrai is the best Pokémon TCG Pocket card now

With a new pack release comes a new meta, and it appears that Darkrai EX is taking over Pokémon TCG Pocket battles. For good reason, I might add, as it’s got good moves and some great options on Pokémon to pair it with.

Darkrai EX comes as part of the Space-Time Smackdown roster, with Dialga and Palkia as the legendaries taking the coveted picture slot on the packs. All of you lucky trainers out there will have pulled a Darkrai for themselves by now – but not me, I’m stuck with about 50 Burmys and not much else.

So what makes Darkrai so good? Its ability is just killer. I like the cards that can potentially deal constant damage, and this is one of them. Darkrai’s ability, Nightmare Aura, means that whenever you attach dark energy to Darkrai, it does 20 damage to the opponent’s active Pokémon. Amazing. Incredible. It’s also got the move Dark Prison which costs three energy and does 80 damage each time, which can knock an opponent out in one fell swoop.

Now imagine heading into battles in TCG Pocket. Who is it you’re up against? A Darkrai. Not just a Darkrai, but a Magnezone with it that can hit you with 110 damage at once, or a Weezing that can poison you each turn. Awful. Hateful, in fact. But you know what’s great? Using these Pokémon TCG Pocket decks yourself to blast through your opponents.

Darkrai is helping players win tournaments left, right, and center at the moment. Just look at the list of decks that winners of the Hoogland and Spragels open tournament used. Seven out of the top eight players used Darkrai decks. So, if you want to get a new meta deck, you know which cards to aim for.

Is it cheating to use one of the best mythical Pokémon? We don’t think so, we love using legendary Pokémon too, but also have soft spots for cute starter Pokémon like Squirtle and Sprigatito.