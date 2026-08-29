Dual-types in Pokémon TCG Pocket usher in a new era for collectors

As part of the inaugural PokémonXP convention, the Pokémon TCG Pocket panel gave us a sneak peek at the game's next era of cards, and it brings in two features that are sure to get collectors back on the hook. As well as printing powerful ex versions of the First Partner Pokémon from across the series, TCG Pocket is introducing dual-type cards.

If you're at all familiar with the trading card game outside of Pokémon TCG Pocket, then you'll have likely seen dual-type cards crop up in the past. As we're still in the throes of the Pokémon 30th anniversary celebration, this homage to the game's history, as well as the new starter Pokémon ex cards, feels like a fitting next step for the free mobile game. Probably the most recognizable form of dual-type cards in the Pokémon TCG was the Delta Species mechanic, which appeared during the ex era.

This mechanic gave tons of your favorite gen 3 Pokémon additional types, letting them slot into new deck archetypes and shaking up the meta dramatically. My personal favorite was the Delta Species Fire-type Gardevoir ex, which got reprinted for the 25th anniversary of the TCG. As well as the Delta Species mechanic, dual-types also existed in the TCG in the form of Dark Pokémon before the type's official introduction, and XY Steam Siege's dual-type cards, which most closely resemble TCG Pocket's new additions.

The coolest part about this diagonal color split shown on the new Mega Mewtwo X ex card is the way it transforms when you tilt the card in-game. Pokémon TCG Pocket makes great use of card physics with all of its sets - that's how we get those awesome immersive art rares - and this new mechanic can literally transform the card from Psychic-type to Fighting-type before your very eyes. A couple of weeks ago, our sister site, Wargamer, reported that Pokémon TCG Pocket is losing players, so maybe this intense injection of nostalgia will bring some collectors rushing back.

While the new First Partners ex cards aren't quite as cool on the surface as their equivalents in the physical TCG, people always form connections with the first Pokémon they encounter, so they might also serve as a draw for players to return and continue their collections once more. Who knows, we might get alternate art versions of these cards in the future!

This new series of Pokémon TCG Pocket packs is due to hit the app in October 2026, so we don't have long to wait. Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server if you'll be jumping back in for these fresh features, and grab some Pokémon TCG Pocket codes while you're here.