As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is jumping on the Eevee trend, and we love it

Move over, Prismatic Evolutions, Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Eevee Grove is the new collector set on the block, and the cards don’t disappoint.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove: The new Eevee ex card with its text blurred pasted on a slightly blurred version of the set's key art
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon TCG Pocket 

Although it's only been a month since the last set release, DeNA has revealed more cards for Pokémon TCG Pocket. The upcoming expansion, Pokémon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove, features the titular Eevee and its eight Eeveelutions, as well as a ton of other cute cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket continues to delight casual and competitive Pokéfans around the world, making its mark as one of the most popular free Pokémon games of all time. While the previous expansion pack, Extradimensional Crisis, featured the gen 7 Pokémon Ultra Beasts, which are a bit of an acquired taste, Eevee Grove appeals to a much wider audience by starring some of the cutest Pokémon around.

It's no secret that Eevee and its evolutions massively contribute to the popularity of Pokémon sets. Prismatic Evolutions and Evolving Skies feature some of the most expensive Pokémon cards of the modern era, and fans are scrambling to get their hands on the new Eevee set from China. Eevee Grove is sure to ignite that same passion in digital collectors in Pokémon TCG Pocket, especially as you can also get an Eeveelutions-themed display board and binder cover to match the set.

When does Pokémon TCG Pocket's Eevee Grove launch?

You can start cracking open Eevee Grove packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket on June 26, 2025. The set features over 100 new cards, so there are plenty to collect and trade with friends.

YouTube Thumbnail

Although we still have our concerns about the difficulty of Pokémon TCG Pocket card acquisition, our fingers are itching to swipe open these packs. Even if they're digital, owning these rare Pokémon cards is still a flex.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.