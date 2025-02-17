Ever wish you could trade in your unwanted bulk Pokémon TCG Pocket cards for currency towards your dream pull, or even just some extra packs? You’re not alone, as that’s what players are asking for on the official subreddit, showing off the stacks of common cards sitting in their digital binders gathering dust.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is primarily a card-collecting simulator, so some cards are rarer and more sought after than others, much like in real-life TCGs. However, even with Pokémon TCG Pocket’s trading system, tons of players like Reddit user olddeadgrass are struggling to obtain their chase cards. Instead, they’re stuck with 20 identical Rattata cards and no way to get rid of them or turn them into something more useful.

Compared to other digital CCGs like Hearthstone or even Pokémon TCG Live, Pocket doesn’t limit the number of copies of the same card you can pull, or offer a way to turn excess cards into currency. You can only play two copies of the same card in any Hearthstone deck, so Blizzard lets you ‘dust’ your extra copies to generate card-crafting materials. TCG Live does a similar thing, automatically turning any excess copies you pull into currency.

One Reddit commenter suggested “Charity shop mode” as a solution, “Put ‘em in a big pile and anyone on your friends list can trawl through them in case they want to make flairs.” While this idea seems silly, it’s exactly what physical TCG collectors do with their bulk – trade it in at your local game shop for store credit. Pocket players should be able to do the same for an alternative way to work towards their dream card – even if we can’t personally relate to olddeadgrass’s desire for a Lickilicky ex.

We hope that Pokémon and DeNA give us something to do with all our excess Pokémon TCG Pocket cards. In the meantime, we’re keeping an eye out for Pokémon TCG Pocket’s new packs and saving as much as we can to get those chase cards.