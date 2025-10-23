Pokémon TCG Pocket is adding Mega Evolutions and a way to gather missed promo cards, finally

A Pokémon collector is likely to laugh in your face if they hear you asking, "Have you invested much into Pokémon TCG Pocket?" for one simple reason: until recently, it was nearly impossible to catch 'em all. Well, collect 'em all, in this case. It's hard enough trying to get every single card from every single pack, but on top of that, the game added limited promo cards, which are available only for a short time, and are quite difficult to obtain, requiring you to grind battles and the like. Fans have been complaining since the dawn of the game, but in good news, for Pokémon TCG Pocket's first anniversary, the game will finally allow the humble fan to complete their collection by running a Promo Drop event, whereby players have the chance to get missed cards.

The mobile game will also introduce Mega Evolutions for the first time on October 30, with the new Pokémon TCG Pocket pack 'Mega Rising'. So far, it's confirmed there'll be Mega Blaziken, Mega Gyrados, and Mega Altaria themed packs, and in those packs you'll be able to find Mega Absol, Mega Pinsir, and Mega Ampharos. The cards look beastly stats-wise, with many of them having over 200hp, and ridiculously high attack stats for their energy costs. For those unfamiliar with the normal trading card game, there's also a rule that if one of your Megas gets knocked out, your opponent gets three points, instead of the usual two with Exes. Bring these beasts to the table at your own peril.

Alongside these additions, Pokémon TCG Pocket will have special missions with anniversary-themed cosmetics for your battles, plus you can trade tokens for Emblems and specific promo cards if the drop event doesn't go your way. You'll also have the chance to Wonder Pick promo cards from Pack A, so the game really isn't trying to mess you around with this. Collectors will be even more excited about the fact that Wonder Pick will be rebalanced to make sure you get cards you don't already have more frequently. We can also be excited that there'll probably be a host of new Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to celebrate the birthday of the game - hopefully, my stack of hourglasses will be replenished.

Trades are also being updated, with a new 'Share' feature being added. You can now gift a single one to four diamond rarity card to a friend per day, without getting anything in return, which is a very sweet way to help the younger ones in your life if they're struggling to get what they want, and will also be used, personally at least, as a grovelling technique when I need to win a friend back after an argument. Plus, it'll help you share cards that have specific designs, because we all know that not all designs float your specific boat, but may in fact be favored by a friend. It's all very wholesome.

As anniversary celebrations in games go, I'm pretty excited about this one, what with the chance to complete my sets and the shakeup to battles with Megas. It can't be said that Pokémon TCG Pocket isn't providing its user base with something to sink their teeth into - a certain gacha game I won't mention could never. Keep an eye out for how the new pack will affect the meta with our guide to the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks and our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list.