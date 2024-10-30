Knowing how to find Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes is important if you want to increase your chances of getting cards from wonder pick. However, it’s also nice to make some card-collecting pals to share your frustrations with as that beautiful full-art Charizard continues to elude you. Not only can we tell you how to find friend codes, but we can also tell you where your ID is and the other benefits of having plenty of trainer pals.

Our help doesn’t stop here either; we can tell you everything there is to know about Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, and we have a Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list that can tell you what cards you need to make the ultimate deck. If you want to learn about the real trading card game, our sister site Wargamer is ready to tell you about all the Pokémon sets.

How to find Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes

The best way to find Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes is to join one of the many communities. We highly recommend this Discord server, where there’s an entire channel dedicated to players sharing their friend ID so that you can make all the trainer pals you want. You can also put your ID in the channel, allowing other players to add you. If your friends are playing, just share your IDs with each other, and you’re good to go.

How do I find my Pokémon TCG Pocket friend ID?

Before you can share your friend ID, you need to know how to find it. Luckily, it’s straightforward: you just need to go to the friends menu and tap the add friend icon next to the search bar, and then you can see your ID.

How do I add friends in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

To add friends in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you need to:

Head to the friends menu

Tap the add friend icon

Enter a friend ID in the search bar

Send off your friend request

You become friends once they accept your request

You can also add friends straight after a PvP match with them or directly after you take part in a wonder pick.

Why should I add Pokémon TCG Pocket friends?

Beyond being able to say you’re a social butterfly with many friends and rivals, there are some benefits to having more players in your friends list. Firstly, it gives you a wider range of cards for wonder pick, which can help you get some of the rarer cards on offer. More than that, you can see your friends’ card collections, and this is a great way to discover cards that you didn’t know existed.

Now that you know how to find Pokémon TCG friend codes, it’s time to learn more about Niantic’s mobile game with our Pokémon Go codes, Pokémon Go events, and Pokémon Go raids guides. Or, if it’s the TCG that interests you more, our sister site, Wargamer, can tell you about the newest Pokémon sets, strongest Pokémon cards, and most expensive Pokémon cards.