If you love Pokémon Pocket, don’t miss out on this underrated gem

Despite the excitement and hype around Pokémon TCG right now, including the huge success of Pokémon TCG Pocket, it’s a trading card game that has been around for decades at this point. While trading cards have usually stuck to a physical format, and the games would take you on a sprawling RPG adventure, the Game Boy Color version of the game is sorely underrated – and it’s available on Nintendo Switch Online.

If you’ve grown bored of finetuning your best Pokémon Pocket decks, yet find the real-life versions of the cards too expensive, sometimes it’s a good idea to try something slightly different. Of course, you could leave Pokémon TCG Pocket for the time being and enjoy some of the best Switch games with the iconic ‘mons, but sometimes you’ll want to go a bit more retro.

Fortunately, it’s not a challenge with your aforementioned Nintendo Switch. Released in 2000, the Pokémon Trading Card Game launched for the Game Boy Color with good reviews and positive reception. However, as most Pokémon games follow a familiar formula, it’s a distinct footnote in the long-running franchise, and a forefather of the iconic Pokémon Pocket you probably played before opening this article.

While you’re not opening packs that Pocket instantly hooks you on, you are taking part in a traditional version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. You start with one of three decks, going across the world in the hunt for the Legendary Pokémon that you’ve come to know and love from the iconic early Pokédex.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go out hunting for your old Game Boy or try and find a bargain on eBay – all you need to find is a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play this forgotten gem of a game. Actually, you don’t need to find one, as we’ve got some deals below for you, with Humble in the US and Amazon in the UK.

You’re not just getting Pokémon Trading Card Game with the NSO membership. Not only does it allow you to play online with friends, whether you’re diving into the best action games or visiting your besties in the best easy games, but you also get a huge range of classic games, including Pokémon TCG.

So, if you need a small break on Pokémon TCG Pocket, why not dabble in this older (but still very fun) experience? And if you’re back in a Pokémon phase, you should make sure to use our Pokémon Go codes to catch up and keep up-to-date with any upcoming Pokémon Go events that you should take part in.