How to find Pokémon TCG Genetic Apex cards in real life

Much like everyone else who is opening Pokémon TCG Pocket packs every day, whittling away through the remaining slots in my Pokédex, the series has caught me once again. When I’m not playing Pocket, I’m diving into stores and ripping open packs in real life, hoping for excellent pulls of my favorite Pokémon. But, in most cases, it’s better to buy singles – and if you’re looking to start your own collection with some Genetic Apex-style cards, here’s which ones you should pick up.

Admittedly, this list of cards is focused on those picking similar cards for their collection, and not those who spend all day optimizing the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks and figuring out the Pokémon Pocket tier list. Since Pokémon TCG Pocket simplifies the battle systems (and hasn’t introduced the different mechanics that the trading card game has released over decades), we’re focusing on art style, general vibes, or cards I think would be a good replacement for the Pocket versions.

Nevertheless, with that disclaimer out of the way, here are my top picks for the best real versions of these Pokémon TCG Pocket Genetic Apex cards:

Pikachu ex

It’s no surprise that Pikachu is one of the main staples of the first Pokémon TCG Pocket set. The iconic electric mouse Pokémon has been a fan-favorite since the series debuted, with the animated series making the ‘Mon a worldwide hit. That means that there’s no shortage of Pikachu cards to choose from – but the popularity of Pikachu means that some of the best-looking options can go for hefty amounts of money.

While there are a few cards that look similar to Pikachu ex’s immersive card from Pocket, I decided to go for the Pikachu ex – 219/191 Ultra Rare card from Surging Sparks. It’s a Terastal card that looks spectacular, showcasing the adorable ‘Mon with a Terastal Crown, front and center. Fortunately, it’s the cheaper Pikachu from Surging Sparks too.

Grab Pikachu ex from TCGPlayer now.

Mewtwo ex

Another member of the Genetic Apex trio, Mewtwo ex is as scary as they are spectacular. A powerhouse of a card, Mewtwo ex is fairly easy to find as a simple card – but for the sake of this list, we wanted to give the artificial Pokémon a better option, highlighting their strength and beauty.

That’s why we went with the 2-Star option over the immersive version, going with the Mewtwo ex 103/108 Full Art from XY Evolutions. It’s a remarkably familiar card, looking very similar to Pocket’s digital interpretation of the character, and despite its age, it doesn’t cost a bomb like most modern-era cards.

Grab Mewtwo ex from TCGPlayer now.

Charizard ex

Unfortunately, unlike Mewtwo, I can’t say the same for Charizard. The draconic fire Pokémon is only beaten for its iconic look by the likes of Pikachu, which suffice to say, is impressive. That also means some of Charizard’s cards go for a lot of money, so if you want a similar card to the immersive Charizard from Pokémon Pocket, you’ll be looking to shell out.

However, if you’re going to shell out anyway, you should grab the Charizard ex – 199/165 Special Illustration Rare. This is the most valuable card from the Pokémon 151 set, and while that does mean you’re spending a fair amount for a single card, most Pokémon 151 products are going for ridiculous prices anyway due to scalpers – avoid the chase and just buy the single, in my opinion.

Grab Charizard ex from TCGPlayer now.

Mew

While the immersive Mew card is a challenging one to get in Pokémon Pocket, primarily due to the fact you’ll have to get every standard card in the Genetic Apex Pokédex, it’s a fairly easy card to get ahold of in real life. While few cards can revel in the bright simplicity that Mew does in Pocket, there are plenty of adorable cards of the mythical Pokémon.

It was tempting to put ‘Bubble Mew’, an ex card from Paldean Fates that is as gorgeous as it is pricey, but I went for the Crown Zenith Galarian Gallery in the end. It offers stunning art of Mew asleep, surrounded by a variety of wildlife Pokémon, and better yet, it doesn’t cost your entire house to purchase.

Grab Mew from TCGPlayer here.

Squirtle

While Squirtle may not be as memorable as many other Pokémon, it’s arguably my favorite. The small turtle-like ‘Mon is one of the most adorable Water types in the series – one that evolves into an almost terrifying militarized-style turtle with Blastoise. There are plenty of adorable cards in real sets to pick from, but I had to pick my favorite Illustration Rare in recent memory.

Stellar Crown’s Squirtle Illustration Rare is one of the cutest cards in the trading card game and makes the otherwise lackluster set worth opening. I was fortunate enough to get one in a Booster Box, but you can find it for fairly cheap on TCGPlayer, with a card that is a must-have addition to your library.

Grab Squirtle from TCGPlayer here.

Lapras

Despite being a fairly popular card, finding a great art card of Lapras was a challenging task. With a gorgeously bright visual style in Pokémon Pocket, Lapras looks stunning, but there aren’t as many real cards that offer the same breathtaking design as its Pocket counterpart. However, there is one that is still really nice.

Enter the Crown Zenith Galarian Gallery Larpas card, showcasing the ‘Mon under the brightly-lit ocean surface. It’s a very nice card that is surprisingly cheap, making it a great one to grab for your set – especially if you’re hoping to avoid spending a small fortune.

Grab Lapras from TCGPlayer now.

Snorlax

The huge Pokémon is, unsurprisingly, a hugely popular creature from the series, and you definitely shouldn’t sleep on Snorlax. Considering that the Pokémon is typically found to be asleep, finding a real version of his Pokémon 1-star card isn’t a hard task, but there’s one that we believe is remarkably similar to the Pocket counterpart.

Despite the prices of Pokémon 151 packs and products, the Elite Trainer Box promo of Snorlax is at a great price, available for just a few dollars. It showcases the sleeping ‘Mon under the shade of a tree, next to a serene lake, and with a happy Pidgey sitting on its belly. It’s no surprise that this is a great card to have in your binder.

Grab Snorlax from TCGPlayer here.

Of course, you can always opt to take a chance and hope for a great booster pack pull. I mean, that’s half the fun of Pokémon Pocket after all. However, I’d recommend buying singles over packs in this case. Not only will it save you money (and the inevitable heartbreak), but you’ll also avoid paying a huge premium on sets that have come and gone.

If you simply can’t get enough of Pokémon right now, I’d strongly suggest looking to pick up some of the best Switch games, many of which include Pokémon. Especially as the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming up, hopefully bringing the exciting reveal of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date with it.