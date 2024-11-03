Opening digital trading card packs just got a whole lot more thrilling thanks to the discovery of Pokémon TCG Pocket’s god packs. These extremely scarce packs come stacked with beautiful, high-rarity illustrated cards in every slot, and there’s no way to tell if and when you’ll get one.

In comparison to other mobile card games on the market, Pokémon TCG Pocket is very much aimed at Pokémon collectors, dazzling us with unique, immersive art and satisfying pack-opening animations. And so, it makes perfect sense that Pokémon would include god packs in this game. So-called ‘god packs’ are physical trading card packs where every single card is a hit, and they are extremely rare and sought after in the collecting community.

What’s more, god packs typically only appear in Japanese booster packs of the Pokémon TCG, so many fans in the West don’t even know that they exist. Pokémon TCG Pocket has seemingly successfully emulated this rarity, with Game8 reporting that you only have a 0.05% chance of opening a god pack in-game. You’ll know if you’re one of the lucky few to encounter one, as every card will be at least an illustration rare one-star card or rarer.

Alongside these confirmed sightings of god packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket, some players are claiming that you can identify which packs in the carousel contain hits by using the ‘bent corner’ method. Based on our own testing and an array of social media posts disproving this theory, we reckon that this is simply a ‘playground rumor’ reminiscent of the stories of Mew under the truck from the late 90s.

