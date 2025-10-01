Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest cosmetic release once again aligns with the physical card game, highlighting the fan-favorite trainer Lillie. However, while everyone has an equal chance to pull the Lillie's Determination secret art rare when they buy a physical pack of Mega Evolution, you have to spend a little extra to grab these digital cosmetics.

Despite the lack of love that people give gen 7 Pokémon, Lillie is one of the most popular trainers in Pokémon history, and you'll have to pay if you want her new playmat, sleeves, and coin in Pokémon TCG Pocket. But, unlike the previous Lillie cosmetics from Celestial Guardians, which you could purchase directly with paid Poké Gold, you need to work for this new set, as well as pay for it.

The Lillie accessories and the new Entei ex promo card, which is part of one of the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks right now, are only accessible via the paid October Premium Pass, which costs $9.99. You get access to the Entei card immediately after purchasing the pass, but to claim all of the Lillie accessories, you need to complete enough missions to gather 30 Premium Tickets. Spoiler alert: that's every single mission on the pass.

If you're really dedicated and you've never bought the Premium Pass before, you can try to earn all of these items for free during the 14-day trial period, but given how difficult the missions are and the fact that they're designed to take multiple days, it'll certainly be a challenge. If you're desperate for these adorable Lillie cosmetics, you might just have to suck it up and buy the pass this time.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has offered plenty of cool cosmetics for free in the past, but considering that every female trainer's playmats, binder covers, and backdrops have cost real money, the free mobile game is risking falling into the same 'waifu tax' problem as the physical card game.

There are still ways to get freebies in Pokémon TCG Pocket, though, so don't fret if you're entirely free-to-play. Consider visiting the Pokémon TCG Pocket pop-up events to claim an exclusive gift, or, if you can't make it, check out our Pokémon TCG Pocket codes page for some bonus pack hourglasses.