The Pokémon Company Japan has announced that the first wave of official Pokémon TCG Pocket merch is coming to stores soon. The merch line includes stickers, phone straps, keychains, and beautiful ‘paper theater’ dioramas of three popular cards.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex cards in real life, now’s your chance, as the Pokémon Company has turned the immersive arts for Pikachu ex, Charizard ex, and Mewtwo ex into ‘paper theater’ displays. These 3D works of art use clever layering to mimic the effect of immersive Pokémon TCG Pocket cards, creating real depth and detail.

The first line of merch also includes a sleek shoulder bag with a hidden Pikachu art inside its pocket, a pack hourglass keychain, a Pikachu ex phone strap, and a selection of stickers based on the three Genetic Apex pack arts. Although the products don’t always make their way to the West, the Japanese Pokémon Center has a history of stocking merch specifically from spin-off games like Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go, so this is just the next evolution of that trend.

When is the Pokémon TCG Pocket merch release date?

The first wave of Pokémon TCG Pocket merchandise launches on April 5, 2025, in Japanese Pokémon Centers and online. We don’t know whether the US Pokémon Center will stock these products in the future, so if you’re really desperate for them, your best bet is to use a shopping service to purchase them from Japan.

We wonder which other great cards from the top of the Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list will get the paper theater treatment next. There are plenty of chase cards in the Pokémon TCG Pocket new packs, especially thanks to the recent addition of shinies.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you’re diving into the best Steam Deck games or new Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.