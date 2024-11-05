How to get the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew card

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew card is a rare one indeed – and can be a bit tricky to get depending on your luck in the game. Thankfully, our guide goes over how to get it, and some tips on getting closer to completing your entire card collection.

How do I get the secret Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew card?

Getting the adorable Mew card can be easy, or it can be hard – it entirely depends on the cards you pull from your packs, and if you’re anything like me, you’re yet to get a specific Pokémon or two.

Once you register cards of all 150 Pokémon in the Kanto region dex, you get a copy of Mew. You can claim the secret card by going to the missions tab and completing the ‘Complete Kanto Pokédex’ option, which then grants you your shiny new Mew.

Any and all cards go toward reaching this goal – you don’t specifically need basic cards, nor do you need to get any of the rare cards either. To fill your Pokédex up, we recommend choosing packs equally across all three of the choices, as each has a different list of cards you can get from it.

There are also a few other things you can do to get the most out of the app and as many cards as possible. You can sign up for a free two-week trial of the premium pass, which gives you an extra card pack each day. You can cancel this at any time within the first two weeks, so you don’t need to pay a dime.

As well as your daily packs, don’t forget your wonder picks – focus on picks that have cards you don’t own in them, and hopefully, you can get lucky. You can also spend your pack points on cards you don’t own in the shop. This doesn’t include Mew, but if you’re missing a Mankey, you can grab one for a few points and fill your ‘dex up.

What is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mew card?

As any seasoned Pokémon fan knows, Mew has been there from the start. It’s the first mythical Pokémon in the series, introduced in generation 1.

When it comes to using Mew in Pokémon TCG Pocket, it doesn’t rank that high due to low damage output, but the card sure does look nice. It’s more of a trophy than a usable card. Mew’s move, Psy Report, allows you to see your opponent’s hand, though. You can use this alongside a Red Card or Sabrina to mess with your opponent’s active Pokémon and available cards.

