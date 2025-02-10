Pokémon TCG Pocket new packs

What are the new Pokémon TCG Pocket packs? If you’re a keen TCG player, you probably want to know what new packs are on the horizon. As the game continues to expand, you can expect to see a variety of fresh cards to collect and add to your deck. You can find everything we know about the latest Pokémon TCG Pocket packs below.

If you’re not sure what to do with your new Pokémon TCG Pocket cards, perhaps our picks of the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks in the game can help. We’ve also got a guide on Pokémon TCG Pocket trading, and a list of the best free Pokémon games out there.

Here are all of the Pokémon TCG Pocket packs in the game:

Are there any new Pokémon TCG Pocket packs?

The Pokemon Company is yet to officially confirm any upcoming packs, but some leaks suggest that a smaller release is due at the end of February, labeled as A2a. This may be a themed pack, and will likely have a smaller card pool than the Space-Time Smackdown roster.

Current Pokémon TCG Pocket packs

Space-Time Smackdown – Dialga (A2)

Space-Time Smackdown – Palkia (A2)

Mythical Island (A1a)

Genetic Apex – Charizard (A1)

Genetic Apex -Mewtwo (A1)

Genetic Apex – Pikachu (A1)

That’s all we know about new Pokémon TCG Pocket packs for now. If you’re after more content like this, we’ve got the new Pokémon Go codes if you’re running out of balls, and a list of upcoming Switch games that includes a new Pokémon title.