Pokémon TCG Pocket's anniversary museum offers free rewards

Pokémon TCG Pocket is celebrating its first anniversary with two immersive pop-ups, showcasing the stunning artwork from the mobile card game's initial booster packs. These events give you the chance to examine the game's most sought-after cards up close, with plenty of photo opportunities and activities to make the trip worth it.

The first of these exhibitions is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Plaza, an art gallery-inspired pop-up coming to Rome's Boscolo Circo Massimo from September 30 to October 1, 2025. The showcase has various distinct habitats, and you can take part in a scavenger hunt to guide your experience. If you love the Pokémon TCG Pocket pack artwork as much as the cards themselves, you're in luck, as there's a photo opportunity celebrating the various pack artworks that we've seen throughout the game's first year.

Alongside Pokémon's touring Mega Evolution TCG pop-up, Pokémon TCG Pocket players can experience a dedicated 1st Anniversary Museum space that features ten immersive, digital murals dedicated to each expansion from this year. As fun as this sounds on its own, you can also take part in an exclusive stamp rally to claim a unique Pokémon TCG Pocket code for 24 pack hourglasses.

When are the Pokémon TCG Pocket pop-up events?

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Plaza event runs from September 30 to October 1, 2025, and the 1st Anniversary Museum tours Europe from October 3 to November 1, 2025. You can grab a free ticket to the Pokémon TCG Pocket Plaza event from the official Eventbrite page.

Here are all of the Pokémon TCG Pocket 1st Anniversary Museum stops:

Westfield London (Shepherd's Bush): October 3 - 5

October 3 - 5 Le Gavia, Madrid: October 10 - 12

October 10 - 12 Westfield Forum Des Halles, Paris: October 17 - 19

October 17 - 19 Le Gru, Turin, Italy: October 24 - 26

October 24 - 26 Westfield Centro, Oberhausen, Germany: October 31 - November 1

As the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date approaches, I'm looking forward to seeing how Mega Pokémon affect the best Pokémon TCG Pocket decks, as well as the physical TCG. Plus, with Pokémon's 30th anniversary approaching, I'm hoping to see more in-person events like this one and the recently announced Natural History Museum pop-up.