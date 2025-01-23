January 30 is going to be a great day for Pokémon fans

The upcoming Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion means it’s a very exciting time to be a Pokémon fan. However, that’s not the only exciting thing going on with the mobile game at the moment, as a highly sought-after feature is on the way. Trading is one of the best things about the Pokémon TCG; swapping cards with your pals to fill out your collections or get that one ‘mon that can complete your deck. Now, nearly three months after its release, Pokémon TCG Pocket trading is now a thing.

Many Pokémon games feature trading, numerous beasts such as gen 1 Pokémon Machamp and gen 2 Pokémon Steelix being only obtainable through an in-game trade. While trading is a blessing for TCG Pocket players, you do need to use items to make a trade – trade tokens and trade hourglasses. Furthermore, trades are only for cards with a rarity rating between one and four, and you can only trade for a card of the same rarity.

Not all cards are tradeable, but certain ones from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island are, and the team intends to expand the number of tradeable cards further as time goes on, so it should just get easier and easier to fill out those collections, assuming your pals have the cards you need.

As for the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, it looks to be perfect for gen 4 Pokémon fans, featuring some of the most popular ‘mon from Sinnoh, including the three starter Pokémon (Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup) and the ferocious fighting Pokémon Lucario. Unsurprisingly, it’s the legendary Dialga and Palkia on the cover of the new booster packs.

While new cards are exciting, this expansion also features a new binder and displayer board covers. Naturally, these feature both Dialga and Palkia, but one also shows some love for one of the most terrifying monsters in the franchise: the mythical Pokémon Darkrai.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the new cards change up your Pokémon TCG Pocket decks when the expansion releases on January 30. We certainly can’t wait to see where they end up on our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list. Now, excuse us while we go and remind ourselves of how Pokémon TCG Pocket friend codes work in preparation for some trades.