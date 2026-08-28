Pokémon TCG Pocket has new Team Rocket socks on offer, but don't get your hopes up

Anyone who's played Pokémon TCG Pocket for any length of time knows how difficult it is to get your hands on the limited-time event tickets - how long I've spent trying to farm them is frankly between me and my iPhone at this point. And sure, most of the rewards are just a couple of tickets, maybe four for a playmat at most - but with the latest event, the game has outdone itself. The Team Rocket-themed event offers a pair of socks for 9,999 credits.

If you're wondering if it's even possible to collect that many: it's not. You gain tickets upon completion of Team Rocket event assignments, and there aren't that many to do, sadly. Besides, the socks would be completely useless in this free Pokémon game, as unlike Pokémon Go, this one has no cosmetics or character models - only Pokémon TCG Pocket decks. Unless Pokémon are personally going to send me a pair of Grunt socks in the post, this reward is a gag. This suspicion is further confirmed when you consider that Team Rocket Grunts don't visibly wear socks in their uniform (though we're sure they're wearing some under those big boots).

What you can do in the menu where the socks are, though, is unlock the rest of the Team Rocket items, including your standard covers and coins. Simply click the little sticker towards the bottom of the shop screen to open 'Team Rocket's Secret Shop'. To buy the items, complete the Team Rocket Special Assignments in the 'missions' tab of your game. We'll quickly run through how to do these tasks, but be warned - you still won't get any socks after.

How do I complete the Pokémon TCG Pocket Team Rocket Missions?

Put simply, the missions are all about collecting Team Rocket cards. You can do this in the usual ways, opening the Pokémon TCG Pocket new pack, Team Rocket's Ambition, or obtaining cards via Wonder Pick. It's pretty much a numbers game, so hopefully you've saved up enough hourglasses.

To get all the rewards, you'll need 35 Team Rocket cards from the pack - to clarify, this means any Pokémon card that says "Team Rocket's" followed by the name of the creature - as well as the three special cards: Thieving Machine, Master Plan, and Goo-zooka. These can be pretty hard to track down, but fortunately, the event doesn't end until late September, so you've still got plenty of time. Good luck!

Were you crushed by the reality of not getting to wear some Team Rocket Grunt socks? Us too, so come over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server and have a yap about your hopes and ambitions for the game.