Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list October 2024

If you’re looking for a Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list, you’re in the right place. We’ve spent hours playing this spin-off card game, taking on both solo battles and online duels to decide on the best cards worth building a deck around. If you’re still struggling to put together the resources for a new deck, we’ve also got a tier list of the best rental decks, so you can get busy earning pack hourglasses and picking up new cards for your collection.

Pokémon TCG Pocket cards tier list

With well over 200 cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, deciding which are the best of the best is no easy matter. Still, we’ve spent more than enough time putting together decks and playing online to figure out who comes out on top in the current meta, so you can check out which cards to aim for or build decks around in the table below.

Tier Pokémon TCG Pocket card S Starmie, Mewtwo ex, Articuno ex, Moltres ex, Professor Oak, Poké Ball, Sabrina A Pidgeot, Charizard ex, Pikachu ex, Dragonite, X Speed, Giovanni, Potion, Red Card B Exeggutor ex, Venusaur ex, Kabutops, Arbox, Blastoise ex, Arbok, Gardevoir, Misty, Erika C Marowak ex, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d, Machamp ex, Centiscorch, Blaine, Lt. Surge, Brock D Gyarados, Weezing, Koga

In terms of the S-tier cards on our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list, Starmie ex, Mewtwo ex, and Moltres ex are all worth building decks around. Starmie ex’s Hydro Splash attack hits for 90 damage, taking out any card in the game in at least two hits, and combined with Misty to get energy onto water-type cards quickly. Moltres ex is an ideal engine for fire decks, providing you with up to three extra energy each turn, which is vital for cards like Centiscorch and Charizard ex.

Mewtwo ex is another heavy hitter, especially if you can provide extra energy with Gardevoir’s ability, as the psychic-type legendary needs four energy for its 150 damage Psydrive attack, losing two energy each time it uses it. Outside of that, the three trainer cards from the S-tier – Professor Oak, Poké Ball, and Sabrina – are worth putting in every deck for their utility. If you’re hoping for some Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, unfortunately, there aren’t any right now, but our guide will update you on if any appear.

Pokémon TCG Pocket rental deck tier list

In the early game, rental decks are vital as you can use them to take on solo battles and earn rewards, including pack hourglasses. With that in mind, we’ve put together a Pokémon TCG Pocket rental deck tier list, which you can check out below. However, it’s worth mentioning that some of the decks lower down our list still have their uses, especially if you have a beneficial type matchup against a specific deck.

Tier Pokémon TCG Pocket rental deck S Mewtwo ex, Pikachu ex, Charizard ex A Venusaur ex, Blastoise ex, Lt. Surge, Wigglytuff ex B Brock, Koga, Nidoqueen & Nidoking, Kanto Fossils C Starter decks (Pinsir, Rapidash, and Sandslash)

There you have it, our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier lists detailing the best cards and rental decks.