Sharing cards with your friends is now possible thanks to Pokémon TCG Pocket’s new trading feature, but it hasn’t been without its share of issues right out of the gate. You won’t need to wait long for meaningful updates, though, as The Pokémon Company is already responding to player feedback. Now, not only can you expect easier ways to get trade tokens, but overhauls to the trading experience overall.

Following exploits and pesky scammers ruining Pokémon TCG Pocket trading, a recent statement addresses player concerns for the free mobile game. The Pokémon Company expresses that “item requirements and restrictions implemented for the trading feature were designed to prevent abuse from bots and other prohibited actions using multiple accounts. Our goal was to balance the game while maintaining a fair environment for all players and preserving the fun of collecting cards that is core to the Pokémon TCG Pocket experience.”

With many players prevented from enjoying trading a casual feature, Pokémon TCG Pocket is set to alleviate this issue by increasing the opportunities presented to earn items like trade tokens. Trade tokens, along with trade stamina, are new mechanics introduced in the game’s latest update. This currency is earned by completing event missions, or consuming duplicate cards that are 3 diamonds (or higher) in rarity. However, grinding event missions isn’t exactly fruitful in the game’s current build.

“Going forward, we also plan to offer multiple ways to obtain trade tokens including through event distributions,” says The Pokémon Company. What these “multiple ways” are is yet to be determined, but it’s a welcome change nonetheless. Whether it’s enough to appease disgruntled players, well that’s yet to be determined. Naturally, many fans of the game have taken to voicing their concerns within the highly active community on the game’s subreddit.

Specifically, players like ‘JustAFleshWound1’ shares that “It’s silly to have to burn 2 immersive cards to be able to trade just 1 4-diamond EX. I understand they want to keep people from creating bots and exploiting the system, but this is currently absurd. Fortunately I’m not a collector so much as a battler.” How do you feel about trading so far? Loving it or loathing it? Either way, you can let us know over on social media.

