Finally, you can soon recreate playground (and office) squabbles in the latest Pokémon app, as Pokémon TCG Pocket trading arrives in the near future. Plus, a new announcement reveals that there are more updates on the way, too.

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s social media accounts posted the announcement confirming that we’re getting fresh updates going forward, including new booster packs and other unannounced features. There are still a lot of potential Pokémon TCG Pocket decks that we want to see in the game, so we’re excited.

The big news right now is that we finally know when we can trade Pokémon TCG Pocket cards. Trading arrives in the game in January 2025, with limited cards on the roster at first. The developer promises that the selection of tradeable cards will ‘gradually expand’. While there aren’t trades that help evolve Pokémon here, we’re sure that there’ll be some questionable trade offers being made very soon. How about it? A Mankey for your Mewtwo EX?

Hopefully, we get even more of our desired features in the game, such as some Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to give exclusive cards or items. But for now, we’re super happy about trading coming to the game. Since launch, the option has been in the game, just greyed out on the social tab.

The announcement thanks everyone for playing and enjoying the game, and promises that the team is “continuing to develop and operate the game so everyone can enjoy it even more”. This includes more in-game events coming soon.

Don’t forget to open your packs, trainers, and check out our Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list to see which cards we recommend you use in your deck.