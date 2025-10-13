Shaymin and Absol star in Pokémon TCG Pocket's next Wonder Pick

Pokémon TCG Pocket's Wonder Pick event is back for October, but there are no tricks to be found. Instead, it's all treats, as Shaymin and Absol feature on two new Chansey Pick promo cards, and a fresh range of Professor Oak cosmetics are up for grabs.

As a TCG Live player, I've always been jealous of Pokémon TCG Pocket's stamped promo cards, and that goes doubly for the adorable Chansey Pick cards. For October's ten-day-long event, you can get your hands on reprints of Wisdom of Sea and Sky's Absol and Space-Time Smackdown's Shaymin that feature brand-new artwork and the lucky gen 1 Pokémon's seal of approval as a stamp.

Maybe these cards will see new relevance in Pokémon TCG Pocket decks, as they've been all over the physical TCG meta recently, with Mega Absol ex placing in the top eight of Milwaukee's Regional Championship this past weekend.

During this event, as well as nabbing some promo cards for your binders, you can also earn Shaymin Event Shop Tickets via Wonder Pick missions and use them to buy a range of Professor Oak-themed cosmetics. These include sleeves, a backdrop, and a coin with a fairly basic design, but the highlight for me is the binder cover and playmat that shows the Kanto professor playing with the original three starter Pokémon during golden hour. It's so nostalgic!

When is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Shaymin and Absol Wonder Pick event?

The Shaymin and Absol Wonder Pick event in Pokémon TCG Pocket runs from October 13 to October 23, 2025. You can only earn Shaymin Event Shop Tickets during this time, but the shop itself will remain open for a week after the event concludes.

If you're particularly fond of the edgy dark Pokémon Absol, then get ready for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date this week to see its glow-up once more for the first time since the 3DS game era. Make sure you join the Pocket Tactics Discord server to get in on the discussions of the latest Pokémon game when it launches.