As part of Pokémon's recently announced 2026 Championship Season, Pokémon Unite's competitive scene is changing in a major way. The new format leaves the door open for new teams to enter the competition and make a name for themselves on the global stage.

Pokémon Unite, as well as being one of the best free Pokémon games out there, has an extremely dedicated competitive community, but the Unite Championship Series (UCS) in its current form leaves very little room for emerging talent, especially as it's a team game. So, for the 2026 season, Pokémon is making a series of changes to shake up the competition, including scrapping Championship Points, replacing Monthly Cups, and introducing Regional Leagues.

This leaves teams with three routes to the World Championships: finishing in the top two of their Regional League, winning a major event like the Aeos Cup, or winning an Open Last Chance Qualifier. According to esports site Ingage, while this means fewer teams will qualify for Worlds, therefore raising the stakes, it also has positive implications for smaller community events, as "Grassroots leagues and community tournaments may now play a more crucial role in helping new talent rise through the ranks."

It's worth noting that every Worlds-qualified team will receive a travel award to help them attend the competition, which is a change that fellow free mobile game Pokémon Go is implementing for its competitors in the 2026 season. Competitors ranked between fifth and eighth on the Championship Point leaderboard for Pokémon Go between International Championships will receive a $1k travel stipend to the next IC, therefore making higher levels of play more accessible to the most talented players in the league.

The 2026 season looks to be filled with excitement across Pokémon's various competitive games. We can't wait to see how the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date will shake up the VGC meta, and whether the current strongest Pokémon will remain at the top of the pile.