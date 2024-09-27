Pokémon Unite to end service in two countries

Some trainers are about to hear those dreaded words: Pokémon Unite end of service. The game is shutting down in two European countries more than three years after it was released in July 2021.

Belgium and the Netherlands are the countries losing access to the Switch and mobile MOBA, with an in-game message via a Reddit thread by Key-Anteater767 that reads, “We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to discontinue service for Pokémon Unite in Belgium and the Netherlands. Thank you to all our Belgian and Dutch players who have enjoyed Pokémon Unite.”

While no reason is given for the sudden news, Serebii makes a valid observation that local laws may inhibit the use of certain in-game mechanics in Pokémon Unite, meaning that the Pokémon game can no longer operate in those two countries – it’s worth noting that Pokémon Masters EX is also not available in those regions. However, at this point, it’s difficult to say why the game is leaving those nations with certainty.

Players in Belgium and the Netherlands can enjoy the game until service ends on November 30, though in-game purchases, including Unite Club memberships and Aeos gems, end on October 31.

That's all we know about Pokémon Unite's end of service in Belgium and the Netherlands.