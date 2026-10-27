Pokémon Unite is shutting down after six years of MOBA mayhem

It's a sad day for MOBA fans, as Pokémon Unite has announced that it is ending service nearly six years after its initial launch on Nintendo Switch. This also follows the multiplayer game's final appearance as part of the Pokémon Championship series this August in San Francisco.

Cast your mind back to July 2021. We're still in the middle of a global pandemic, and everyone you know has a Nintendo Switch thanks to Animal Crossing's success, and then Pokémon and TiMi Studios drop a free multiplayer game for you and your friends to check out. Of course, it's wildly popular. Pokémon Unite was the franchise's first foray into the MOBA genre, and it brought the lane-based gameplay to a new audience via the Switch. It was also primed to become Pokémon's next massive esport, as Pokkén Tournament DX held its final World Championship just one year later.

Sadly, Pokémon Unite's time is running out, with End of Service announced for March 23, 2027. As of today, October 27, 2026, you can no longer purchase Aeos gems or new Unite Club memberships, and any existing memberships will not auto-renew. Many fans on X are saying that they "saw this coming from a mile away," as the game hasn't added any new Holowear in a while and recently made a bunch of legendary Pokémon playable for the first time, but that doesn't make the news any less sad.

Luckily, Pokémon Unite isn't just going to fade into obscurity in its final months. The previously planned Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo tournament will still take place just days before End of Service, with qualifier matches beginning in December, and registration for many of the brackets is open now. Plus, on November 12, 2026, a special event kicks off that adds the Unite Coin exchange, which gives you a way to grab Pokémon Unite's previously available Holowear and Unite licenses without spending any real money. The event also features a login reward system and Unite Coin missions, so you can grind for more currency to enjoy the end of the game in style.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this final update for long-time fans of Pokémon Unite is the addition of the Library feature, which will let you look back at your collections, tournament results, and achievements after the game reaches End of Service. That way, if you have the spare space on your Nintendo Switch or mobile device, you can keep the app installed as a digital museum dedicated to your time playing. The Pokémon Company has also said that it is "working on a way to look back at special memories you created with your Pokémon," but we don't yet know what this will entail.

Will you be hopping back into Pokémon Unite one last time before it closes for good? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our list of the best free mobile games to see if you can find your next favorite title.