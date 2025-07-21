Celebrate Pokémon Unite's anniversary with a free gen one fave

Can you believe it's been four years since the launch of Pokémon Unite? The MOBA debuted on the Nintendo Switch and mobile in 2021, and to commemorate the milestone, you can claim a free Gyarados Unite License just by logging in, but you'll have to act fast.

Since Pokémon Unite's launch four years ago, the free mobile game has garnered over 200 million downloads worldwide, grown its roster to 75 unique Pokémon, and fostered an incredibly dedicated esports community. Trust me, the Pokémon Unite crowd is always the loudest at regional and international events, despite its relatively small size. The game introduced many Pokéfans to the mobile MOBA genre for the first time, and added to the growing list of free Pokémon games out there.

In honor of this wonderful milestone, Pokémon Unite is giving away a free Gyarados Unite License just for logging on during the anniversary period. While this fearsome water Pokémon is pretty middling on the Pokémon Unite tier list, it's still a fan favorite, and the latest battle pass gives it some ridiculously cool pirate-themed Holowear. There's also the chance to grab the newest addition to the roster, Latios, for free by completing missions and collecting coins that unlock the legendary's Unite License.

According to a recent developer update, to coincide with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date, more Mega Evolutions are on the way to the MOBA. Mewtwo already has access to its X and Y forms, but plenty more Pokémon on the roster are due their glow-up, including Latios and its upcoming sibling, Latias. I've dipped into Pokémon Unite now and again over the past four years, but the prospect of playing as Mega Gardevoir has my interest piqued once more.

How do I get a free Gyarados in Pokémon Unite?

You can get a free Gyarados Unite License in Pokémon Unite by logging in to the game any time between now and September 4, 2025. As for Latios, you have until August 7 to complete the special missions if you want to claim this legendary for free.

It's a big week for Pokémon. With the next Pokémon Presents happening alongside this anniversary, there are sure to be plenty of things to look forward to. I also visited the Pokémon Go Road Trip in Manchester this past week, and there's still time for you to get involved all across Europe.