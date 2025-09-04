Pokémon Unite brings this Gen Nine cutiepie into the fray

Pokémon Unite has been doing a good job of making a name for the franchise in the MOBA circles, and its reputation just got one Pawmot-size bigger. The newest 'mon available dropped on September 4, and you need to know about it if you want to stay on top of the Unite meta.

Pawmot is a melée type who deals primarily physical damage. You can currently purchase its license under the 'all-rounder' section in the Pokémon Unite shop for 790 Aeos gems, and it will later be available for 13k coins. It's considered to be a medium-difficulty playstyle, so you might want to brush up on your Unite basics before you jump into the action with your new friend-shaped bear unit.

There's also a special Holowear item, the Concert Style: Pawmot, available for 890 Aeos gems, or you can buy a bundle with both the license and the Holowear for 1,428 gems. This bundle is only available until September 14, though, so be sure to snap it up as quickly as possible.

The unit is a strong interpretation of Pawmot, with huge burst damage, versatility, and movement capabilities. Pawmot is a great jungler and bottom-laner, but its top-lane capabilities are also up to scratch, so play Pawmot however you feel most comfortable. Our only complaint is that the art style leaves us with some questions about the logistics of Pawmot's apparent toes, which look suitably creepy. I think we can get over that.

