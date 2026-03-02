Pokémon Winds and Waves isn't launching until 2027, and that's a good thing

Like any self-respecting Pokéfan, I was on the edge of my seat on Friday when Game Freak gave us our first look at Pokémon Winds and Waves, the next mainline entries in my favorite RPG series. The sprawling landscapes, crystalline water textures, and lively vibe of the trailer genuinely brought a tear to my eye, and I can't wait to set off on my adventure with Pombon. However, thanks to that very same trailer, we now know that won't be happening until January 2027 at the very earliest. But, despite the long wait, I think this far-off release window is ultimately a good thing.

Hear me out with this one, okay? Of course, I'd love to start exploring the lush, vibrant region found in Pokémon Winds and Waves as soon as humanly possible. I want to dive with the elegant water Pokémon, watch Slugmas glide along the magma, and meet our new, stylish Pikachu friends as much as the next person. But, from my perspective, there are at least three major reasons why a 2027 release is going to benefit this new Pokémon game, as well as the rest of the franchise as a whole.

The number one reason that I'm on board with a later-than-expected release for Pokémon Winds and Waves is that it gives Game Freak and The Pokémon Company ample time to fully cook these games in time for launch. As much as I love the gen 9 Pokémon games in retrospect, it's undeniable that Scarlet and Violet had an extremely rocky launch, characterized by a lack of optimization, tons of glitches, and poor graphics.

Now, thanks to gen 10's Nintendo Switch 2 exclusivity, Game Freak is working with much more powerful hardware for this game, but if the trailer is anything to go by, these games are a significant graphical upgrade from the likes of Scarlet and Violet, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. As soon as I saw the water during the Pokémon Day 2026 showcase, I knew there was no way these games were coming to the original Switch. So, with such a high-quality trailer showcasing the new region and art style, I want Game Freak to spend as much time as possible perfecting the final product, allowing the dev team to work without crunch pressure, and giving us the next-gen Pokémon game we deserve when 2027 rolls around.

Of course, while Pokémon Winds and Waves' reveal was the main headline of Pokémon Day, TPCi has plenty of other content slated for release during the series' 30th year, including Pokémon Pokopia, which lands next week, and Pokémon Champions later this Spring. If the gen 10 games were coming out during the holiday season of 2026, they would massively overshadow these two huge releases that deserve their time in the spotlight. Our guides editor, Tilly, just gave the upcoming cozy game a 9/10 in her Pokémon Pokopia review, calling it "game of the decade material," and Pokémon Champions is set to shake up the competitive VGC environment massively.

Fundamentally, I think it makes sense for Pokémon to wait until after the 30th anniversary celebrations conclude to launch the next era of the franchise. By the sounds of it, there's a lot more to look forward to this year from the company than just what we saw in the Pokémon Presents on Friday, and that's saying a lot given how many events and announcements we saw.

Finally, releasing Pokémon Winds and Waves in 2027 gives Pokémon fans who've not yet bought a Switch 2 the chance to decide if it's for them. Gen 10 is the first mainline game in the series to launch only on Nintendo's latest handheld, and traditionally, Pokémon games have played a major role in selling new consoles and handhelds. Not everyone in the Pokémon community sees the appeal of Pokopia, and Legends: Z-A was playable (just about) on older Switch family consoles, so Winds and Waves is the first major driving factor for these players to make the jump.

We know very little about the exact gen 10 release date, so 2027 could mean early next year, or in the usual October or November 'holiday period' window. Either way, that's at least nine months of waiting for our adventure with the adorable Pokémon Winds and Waves starters that people can use to decide if the Switch 2 is worth it for them. Of course, other next-gen-exclusive titles play a role in this decision, and based on the 9/10 Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 review from our deputy editor, Kayleigh, I'd say that the console is looking more desirable than ever to all kinds of gamers.

So, as much as I want my next Pokémon journey to begin as soon as possible, that's why I'm glad Game Freak is waiting until next year to release gen 10. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the Pocket Tactics Discord server. If you're looking for more Pokémon fun during this very special year, check out our list of Pokémon Go events and Pokémon Go codes to join the free mobile game's tenth anniversary celebrations.