Now that Winds and Waves is official, we've been pondering the age-old debate: which game is better? Do you, for example, prefer Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond? LeafGreen or FireRed? Generation 10 has once again split its games, so we'll be examining the Pokémon Winds and Waves differences so that you can pick one now and avoid the stress on release day.

Missed the announcement? Check out our Pokémon Winds and Waves guide to find out all the info about the game, and we also have intel on the new Pokémon Winds and Waves starters - another important decision to make.

Pokémon Winds and Waves differences in clothing

One thing that's immediately obvious is that whether you pick Winds or Waves will affect which clothing your Trainer starts out in. While both sets of trainers have a standard look - the boy has brown hair and eyes, sporting a yellow top and blue shorts, and the girl has black hair and blue eyes, wearing a pink shirt and green shorts - there are some deviations depending on the game you choose. These changes are mainly to do with the style and color of the hat, as well as color changes with the backpack.

Pokémon Winds sees the trainer sporting a more safari-style hat, which is primarily white and has light blue details. The backpack fits into this color scheme, too. On the other hand, the Trainers in Waves are both sporting royal blue baseball caps with a yellow symbol, and their backpacks match this.

Other Pokémon Winds and Waves differences

Since we've only had a single trailer, we can't tell for sure what other differences will crop up. One of my main guesses is that the Pikachus we saw at the beginning of the game's trailer - Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu - may differ as well. This could manifest in a number of ways, but I think it would be neat if there was a focus on the corresponding Pikachu with your game to welcome you to it.

Alongside this, there's almost certainly going to be different 'mon available in both games. It makes me wonder whether you'll find more water-type Pokémon in Waves, while Winds may have more flying Pokémon to catch. Either way, we'll certainly find out more details soon. Once we know more about what else is different about Pokémon Winds vs Pokémon Waves, we'll naturally update this page with whatever we can find.