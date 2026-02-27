Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves announced for 2027, as we get our first look at the three new starters

Thanks to the latest Pokémon Presents, we finally have some official information about Pokémon Gen 10. It's been nearly three and a half years since the last mainline Pokémon game released on the Nintendo Switch, so we can't wait to see what The Pokémon Company has been cooking up in that time.

Of course, we're already getting a new Pokémon game in 2026 with Pokémon Pokopia, so if you're interested in checking out Ditto's spin-off adventures, take a look at our Pokémon Pokopia preview next.

Here's everything in our Pokémon Gen 10 guide:

What are the Pokémon Gen 10 games called?

The games that make up the tenth generation of the series are called Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves. This continues the trend of Pokémon using two related concepts to name its game versions.

What are the three Pokémon Gen 10 starters?

As we've come to expect from mainline Pokémon games, the three Gen 10 starter Pokémon each represent a different type: fire, water, and grass. While they begin as mono-type creatures, they'll likely gain a secondary type as they evolve.

Pombon is a fire Pokémon based on a Pomeranian dog, with a cute little mane and a waggling tongue. The water Pokémon, Gecqua, takes inspiration from the gecko, naturally. With half-open, purple eyes and a water droplet marking, this reptile is a cutie. Finally, the grass Pokémon starter is called Browt and resembles a little bird, with strong eyebrows and a curious look on its face.

Where can I play Pokémon Gen 10?

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming Gen 10 games are Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive titles. While Pokémon Legends: Z-A was a multi-platform release, Pokémon's more recent spin-off title, Pokémon Pokopia, is exclusive to the newest console, and Gen 10's exclusivity suggests that the company is going all in on Nintendo's improved hardware.

That's everything we know about Pokémon Gen 10 so far. For more from the world of Pokémon, check out our Pokémon Day 2026 round-up next.