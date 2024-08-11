The Pokémon Company has released the official Pokémon World Championships 2024 schedule ahead of the annual event, which kicks off on Friday, August 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The weekend is packed with exciting competition across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The Pokémon World Championships are the pinnacle of competitive Pokémon play each year, capping off the season with intense battles, expert commentary, and showstopping performances and displays. This year it’s set to take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, the inspiration for the Alola region and the gen 7 Pokémon who live there.

Even if you’re not competing, there are tons of activities to explore at the Pokémon Worlds Trainer Town at the Hilton Hawaiian Village campus, including character meet and greets, crafting sessions, and a drone show. As usual, all four events will be broadcast globally on Twitch and YouTube, and you can even earn Twitch drops for the Pokémon TCG Live mobile game by watching the TCG stream.

Where can I watch the Pokémon World Championships 2024?

From August 16 – 18, 2024, you can watch the action unfold on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels. Check below for each game’s specific channel, or watch the climax of Championship Sunday from 9am HAST (12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BST).

What are the Pokémon World Championships 2024 viewer rewards?

During the broadcast, you can earn the following in-game rewards for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon TCG Live via redemption codes:

Tomoya Ogawa’s Worlds-winning Sylveon (Pokémon Scarlet and Violet)

Pecharunt ex Secret Art Rare (Pokémon TCG Live)

You can earn the following Twitch drops in Pokémon TCG Live, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Unite by connecting your Twitch account and watching official streams or partnered co-streamers:

Timed research for ItsAXN’s Sableye and teammates (Pokémon Go official stream)

Timed research for a snorkeling Pikachu (Pokémon Go co-streamers)

Gems, coins, Shrouded Fable packs, and an alternate art version of the Worlds deck box, sleeves, and coin (Pokémon TCG official stream)

Spheal Appeal coin, deck box, and sleeves, and Shrouded Fable packs (Pokémon TCG co-streamers)

50 item enhancers and a Unite License Selection Box (Pokémon Unite official stream, finals only)

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon World Championships 2024 schedule and rewards. If this has motivated you to up your competitive spirit, check out our Pokémon Go best Pokémon guide, Pokémon TCG Live decks, and best gen 1 Pokémon next.