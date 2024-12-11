Pokémon gets ready for a grand day out with Aardman

While we’re expecting reveals at the various game award shows this month, Pokémon were not to be outdone – Nintendo just announced a partnership between Pokémon and Aardman, coming to some sort of screen in the future.

At the moment, our speculation is running wild. All we have is a quick video showing a Pokéball forming from two spherical lumps of clay, with the logos of the two companies. Is it a movie? TV show? We’ll have to wait and see. Unfortunately, the provisional release window is 2027, so it’s not going to be soon.

If you don’t recognize the name Aardman, it’s a cornerstone of British children’s TV, and the studio behind Chicken Run, Wallace and Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep. It has a recognizable style, and most productions are made with stop-motion animation and clay figurines.

Managing Director of Aardman, Sean Clarke, said it is a “huge honor to be working with The Pokémon Company International”, and that Aardman is privileged to be trusted “bringing their characters and world to life in a brand-new way”.

So what do you think we might get? A Walrein and Growlithe adventure, something with lots of Wooloos, or a Chicken Run spinoff filled with Torchics, perhaps. Either way, we’re excited as we all grew up with key Aardman titles like The Wrong Trousers and Flushed Away.

