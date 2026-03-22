Abra | Pokémon guide

A certified classic entry in the Pokédex, Pokémon’s Abra might be weak, but it has some interesting evolutions that make it essential to know about.

Pokemon Abra glowing against a pink Pocket Tactics background
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Who among us can look into Pokémon Abra's eyes and not feel anything? This friend-shaped mammalian creature has a cute little snout and claws to match, but more importantly, it can sense danger coming from a mile away. This, and its evolutions, are handy, even if Abra's base stats are not that impressive.

While you're here, pick up some Pokémon Go codes and/or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for the best chance to fill your Pokédex up, Abra and all. Now, though, let's get into it.

Here's everything in our Abra guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Abra:

National Pokédex # 0,063
Type Psychic
Abilities Synchronize or Inner Focus
Hidden ability Magic Guard
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Catch rate 200 (36.6 %)
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield One sp. attack

Abra's evolution

Abra evolves into Kadabra at level 16, which in turn evolves into Alakazam when Kadabra is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord.

Pokemon Abra evolution into Kadabra and Alakazam, with arrows pointing between them

Abra's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Abra in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 24 and 25, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
Yellow Routes 5-8, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 5, 6, 8, 24, 25, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner (200 coins)
Crystal Routes 5, 7, 8, 24, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner (100 coins)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Granite Cave
Emerald Route 116, Granite Cave
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 24 and 25, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City
Platinum Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 5, 6, 8, 24, 25, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner, Safari Zone - plains

Gen 5 locations

Black  Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 / White 2 Breed Alakazam

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 5, Friend Safari (Psychic)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Granite Cave

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 2, Hau'oli City
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 2, Hau'oli City
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 5-8

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach's Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Windswept Run, Sandgem Flats, Alabaster Icelands - Lake Acuity

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Vert Sector 8, Wild Zone 5, Magenta Sector 6, Magenta Sector 7, Rouge Sector 6 and 8, Jaune Sector 5

How do I get Abra in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Abra in Pokopia, you need to construct either a Fortune-teller's Table Pokopia habitat, or the Surging Psychic Power habitat. The former can be made with any seat, any table, and a crystal ball, while the latter requires a simple cushion and a crystal ball.

Pokemon Abra in the TCG Pocket art

Abra's base stats

Abra's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 25
  • Attack - 20
  • Defense - 15
  • Sp. Atk - 105
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 90

Abra's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type Pokémon, Abra comes equipped with natural strengths and weaknesses against other types. The list of weaknesses is not that long, so you can be pretty confident sending Abra out into the wild, we reckon.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass. Ground,  Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost
Resistant Fighting, Psychic 
Immune N/A

Abra's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Abra can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Teleport Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Double Team Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Ice Punch Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Safeguard Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Tri Attack Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

This Pokémon cannot learn any egg moves in the latest generation of Pokémon games.

You've mastered this psychic lad, so now all that's left to do is to go out and get it!

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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