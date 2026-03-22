Abra | Pokémon guide

Who among us can look into Pokémon Abra's eyes and not feel anything? This friend-shaped mammalian creature has a cute little snout and claws to match, but more importantly, it can sense danger coming from a mile away. This, and its evolutions, are handy, even if Abra's base stats are not that impressive.
While you're here, pick up some Pokémon Go codes and/or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for the best chance to fill your Pokédex up, Abra and all. Now, though, let's get into it.
Here's everything in our Abra guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Abra:
|National Pokédex #
|0,063
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Synchronize or Inner Focus
|Hidden ability
|Magic Guard
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Catch rate
|200 (36.6 %)
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|One sp. attack
Abra's evolution
Abra evolves into Kadabra at level 16, which in turn evolves into Alakazam when Kadabra is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord.
Abra's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Abra in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 24 and 25, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
|Yellow
|Routes 5-8, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 5, 6, 8, 24, 25, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner (200 coins)
|Crystal
|Routes 5, 7, 8, 24, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner (100 coins)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Granite Cave
|Emerald
|Route 116, Granite Cave
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 24 and 25, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City
|Platinum
|Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 5, 6, 8, 24, 25, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner, Safari Zone - plains
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 / White 2
|Breed Alakazam
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 5, Friend Safari (Psychic)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Granite Cave
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Route 2, Hau'oli City
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Route 2, Hau'oli City
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 5-8
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach's Max Raid Battle
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - Windswept Run, Sandgem Flats, Alabaster Icelands - Lake Acuity
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert Sector 8, Wild Zone 5, Magenta Sector 6, Magenta Sector 7, Rouge Sector 6 and 8, Jaune Sector 5
How do I get Abra in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Abra in Pokopia, you need to construct either a Fortune-teller's Table Pokopia habitat, or the Surging Psychic Power habitat. The former can be made with any seat, any table, and a crystal ball, while the latter requires a simple cushion and a crystal ball.
Abra's base stats
Abra's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 25
- Attack - 20
- Defense - 15
- Sp. Atk - 105
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 90
Abra's type strengths and weaknesses
As a psychic-type Pokémon, Abra comes equipped with natural strengths and weaknesses against other types. The list of weaknesses is not that long, so you can be pretty confident sending Abra out into the wild, we reckon.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass. Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Resistant
|Fighting, Psychic
|Immune
|N/A
Abra's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Abra can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Teleport
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Double Team
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
This Pokémon cannot learn any egg moves in the latest generation of Pokémon games.
You've mastered this psychic lad, so now all that's left to do is to go out and get it!