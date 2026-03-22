Abra | Pokémon guide

Who among us can look into Pokémon Abra's eyes and not feel anything? This friend-shaped mammalian creature has a cute little snout and claws to match, but more importantly, it can sense danger coming from a mile away. This, and its evolutions, are handy, even if Abra's base stats are not that impressive.

While you're here, pick up some Pokémon Go codes and/or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for the best chance to fill your Pokédex up, Abra and all. Now, though, let's get into it.

Here's everything in our Abra guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Abra:

National Pokédex # 0,063 Type Psychic Abilities Synchronize or Inner Focus Hidden ability Magic Guard Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Catch rate 200 (36.6 %) Egg groups Human-Like EV yield One sp. attack

Abra's evolution

Abra evolves into Kadabra at level 16, which in turn evolves into Alakazam when Kadabra is traded or exposed to a Linking Cord.

Abra's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Abra in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 24 and 25, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner) Yellow Routes 5-8, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 5, 6, 8, 24, 25, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner (200 coins) Crystal Routes 5, 7, 8, 24, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner (100 coins)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Granite Cave Emerald Route 116, Granite Cave FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 24 and 25, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City Platinum Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 5, 6, 8, 24, 25, 34, and 35, Goldenrod Game Corner, Safari Zone - plains

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 / White 2 Breed Alakazam

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 5, Friend Safari (Psychic) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Granite Cave

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 2, Hau'oli City Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 2, Hau'oli City Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 5-8

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach's Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 203 and 215, Trade Machop in Oreburgh City Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Windswept Run, Sandgem Flats, Alabaster Icelands - Lake Acuity

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Vert Sector 8, Wild Zone 5, Magenta Sector 6, Magenta Sector 7, Rouge Sector 6 and 8, Jaune Sector 5

How do I get Abra in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Abra in Pokopia, you need to construct either a Fortune-teller's Table Pokopia habitat, or the Surging Psychic Power habitat. The former can be made with any seat, any table, and a crystal ball, while the latter requires a simple cushion and a crystal ball.

Abra's base stats

Abra's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 25

Attack - 20

Defense - 15

Sp. Atk - 105

Sp. Def - 55

Speed - 90

Abra's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type Pokémon, Abra comes equipped with natural strengths and weaknesses against other types. The list of weaknesses is not that long, so you can be pretty confident sending Abra out into the wild, we reckon.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass. Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost Resistant Fighting, Psychic Immune N/A

Abra's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Abra can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Teleport Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Calm Mind Psychic Dazzling Gleam Fairy Double Team Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Ice Punch Ice Iron Tail Steel Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Reflect Psychic Safeguard Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Substitute Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Tri Attack Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

This Pokémon cannot learn any egg moves in the latest generation of Pokémon games.

You've mastered this psychic lad, so now all that's left to do is to go out and get it!