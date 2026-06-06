Aerodactyl | Pokémon guide

The very aptly-named Fossil Pokémon, Aerodactyl, is a scientific marvel to behold. Pokémon Professors managed to revive it from a single piece of amber, giving us a glimpse into what the world was like before humans and Pokémon lived in harmony as they do now.
If you're curious about Aerodactyl's fellow hard-headed or winged pals, check out our lists of the best rock Pokémon and flying Pokémon next. We're making our way through the entire Pokédex, so you'll definitely find your favorite somewhere.
Here's everything in our Aerodactyl guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Aerodactyl:
|National Pokédex #
|0,142
|Type
|Rock/Flying
|Abilities
|Rock Head or Pressure
|Hidden ability
|Aerodactyl: Unnerve
Mega Aerodactyl: Tough Claws
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Flying
|EV yield
|Two speed
Aerodactyl's evolution
Aerodactyl doesn't evolve, nor does it evolve from another Pokémon. However, Aerodactyl can Mega Evolve when you expose it to an Aerodactylite stone.
Here's where you can find an Aerodactylite stone in each Pokémon game:
|Game
|Location
|X / Y
|Ambrette Town Fossil Lab after finding the scientist in the Glittering Cave
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Meteor Falls
|Sun / Moon / Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Battle Tree for 64BP
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Indigo Plateau
|Legends: Z-A
|Quasartico Inc. for 240 Mega Shards
|Champions
|Frontier Shop for 2k VP
Aerodactyl's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Aerodactyl in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Yellow
|Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Trade Chansey on Route 14
|Crystal
|Trade Chansey on Route 14
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|Platinum
|Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Revive from Old Amber at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Revive from Old Amber at the Nacrene Museum
|Black 2 / White 2
|Revive from Old Amber at the Nacrene Museum
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Revive from Old Amber at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Revive from Old Amber at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Seafolk Village (Gift)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Seafolk Village (Gift)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Revive from Old Amber at the Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Giant's Bed, and Max Raid Battles in Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, the Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, and Dyna Tree Hill
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Research Lab in the Vert District
|Mega Dimension
|Five-star rock-type Wild Zones in Hyperspace Lumiose (requires Special Scan)
How do I get Aerodactyl in Pokémon Pokopia?
You can get an Aerodactyl to join your island by building the Wind Fossil Display Pokopia habitat. To do this, you have to find all five pieces of Aerodactyl's skeleton and assemble them on a pedestal.
Aerodactyl's base stats
Aerodactyl's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 80
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 130
Its stats change as it Mega Evolves:
Aerodactyl's type strengths and weaknesses
Being able to fly has its advantages. In this case, it means that Aerodactyl is completely immune to ground-type attacks, while also resisting five other types. It's weak to five types as well, but luckily, none of them make it 4x weak.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Grass, Psychic
|Weak
|Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison
|Immune
|Ground
Aerodactyl's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Aerodactyl can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Steel Wing
|Steel
|Five
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Ten
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|15
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|20
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|25
|Roar
|Normal
|30
|Crunch
|Dark
|35
|Iron Head
|Steel
|40
|Take Down
|Normal
|45
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|55
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|60
|Giga Impact
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Crunch
|Dark
|Dragon Claw
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fly
|Flying
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Fang
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|Ominous Wind
|Ghost
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic Fangs
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Whirlwind
|Flying
That's everything you need to know about Aerodactyl.