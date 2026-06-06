Aerodactyl | Pokémon guide

The very aptly-named Fossil Pokémon, Aerodactyl, is a scientific marvel to behold. Pokémon Professors managed to revive it from a single piece of amber, giving us a glimpse into what the world was like before humans and Pokémon lived in harmony as they do now.

If you're curious about Aerodactyl's fellow hard-headed or winged pals, check out our lists of the best rock Pokémon and flying Pokémon next. We're making our way through the entire Pokédex, so you'll definitely find your favorite somewhere.

Here's everything in our Aerodactyl guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Aerodactyl:

National Pokédex # 0,142 Type Rock/Flying Abilities Rock Head or Pressure Hidden ability Aerodactyl: Unnerve

Mega Aerodactyl: Tough Claws Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Flying EV yield Two speed

Aerodactyl's evolution

Aerodactyl doesn't evolve, nor does it evolve from another Pokémon. However, Aerodactyl can Mega Evolve when you expose it to an Aerodactylite stone.

Here's where you can find an Aerodactylite stone in each Pokémon game:

Game Location X / Y Ambrette Town Fossil Lab after finding the scientist in the Glittering Cave Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Meteor Falls Sun / Moon / Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree for 64BP Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Indigo Plateau Legends: Z-A Quasartico Inc. for 240 Mega Shards Champions Frontier Shop for 2k VP

Aerodactyl's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Aerodactyl in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Yellow Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade Chansey on Route 14 Crystal Trade Chansey on Route 14

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City Platinum Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City HeartGold / SoulSilver Revive from Old Amber at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Revive from Old Amber at the Nacrene Museum Black 2 / White 2 Revive from Old Amber at the Nacrene Museum

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Revive from Old Amber at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Revive from Old Amber at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Seafolk Village (Gift) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Seafolk Village (Gift) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Revive from Old Amber at the Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, and Max Raid Battles in Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, the Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, and Dyna Tree Hill Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Research Lab in the Vert District Mega Dimension Five-star rock-type Wild Zones in Hyperspace Lumiose (requires Special Scan)

How do I get Aerodactyl in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can get an Aerodactyl to join your island by building the Wind Fossil Display Pokopia habitat. To do this, you have to find all five pieces of Aerodactyl's skeleton and assemble them on a pedestal.

Aerodactyl's base stats

Aerodactyl's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 105

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 60

Sp. Def - 75

Speed - 130

Its stats change as it Mega Evolves:

HP - 80

Attack - 135

Defense - 85

Sp. Atk - 70

Sp. Def - 95

Speed - 150

Aerodactyl's type strengths and weaknesses

Being able to fly has its advantages. In this case, it means that Aerodactyl is completely immune to ground-type attacks, while also resisting five other types. It's weak to five types as well, but luckily, none of them make it 4x weak.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Grass, Psychic Weak Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water Resistant Bug, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Immune Ground

Aerodactyl's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Aerodactyl can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Bite Dark One Steel Wing Steel Five Supersonic Normal Ten Wing Attack Flying 15 Rock Blast Rock 20 Rock Slide Rock 25 Roar Normal 30 Crunch Dark 35 Iron Head Steel 40 Take Down Normal 45 Stone Edge Rock 55 Hyper Beam Normal 60 Giga Impact Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Ancient Power Rock Crunch Dark Dragon Claw Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Dual Wingbeat Flying Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Fang Fire Flamethrower Fire Fly Flying Giga Impact Normal Heat Wave Fire Hurricane Flying Hyper Beam Normal Ice Fang Ice Iron Head Steel Iron Tail Steel Meteor Beam Rock Ominous Wind Ghost Protect Normal Psychic Fangs Psychic Roar Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sky Attack Flying Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Swagger Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Fang Electric Whirlwind Flying

That's everything you need to know about Aerodactyl.