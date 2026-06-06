Aerodactyl | Pokémon guide

Shake hands - or wings - with Aerodactyl, the speedy prehistoric Pokémon with a lot to offer in battle.

Pokemon Aerodactyl: Aerodactyl's 3D model pasted with a drop shadow on a brown PT background
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The very aptly-named Fossil Pokémon, Aerodactyl, is a scientific marvel to behold. Pokémon Professors managed to revive it from a single piece of amber, giving us a glimpse into what the world was like before humans and Pokémon lived in harmony as they do now.

If you're curious about Aerodactyl's fellow hard-headed or winged pals, check out our lists of the best rock Pokémon and flying Pokémon next. We're making our way through the entire Pokédex, so you'll definitely find your favorite somewhere.

Here's everything in our Aerodactyl guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Aerodactyl:

National Pokédex # 0,142
Type Rock/Flying
Abilities Rock Head or Pressure
Hidden ability Aerodactyl: Unnerve
Mega Aerodactyl: Tough Claws
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Flying
EV yield Two speed

Pokemon Aerodactyl: Aerodactyl and Mega Aerodactyl in blue circles showing the evolution path on a brown PT background

Aerodactyl's evolution

Aerodactyl doesn't evolve, nor does it evolve from another Pokémon. However, Aerodactyl can Mega Evolve when you expose it to an Aerodactylite stone.

Here's where you can find an Aerodactylite stone in each Pokémon game:

Game Location
X / Y Ambrette Town Fossil Lab after finding the scientist in the Glittering Cave
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Meteor Falls
Sun / Moon / Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree for 64BP
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Indigo Plateau
Legends: Z-A Quasartico Inc. for 240 Mega Shards
Champions Frontier Shop for 2k VP

Aerodactyl's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Aerodactyl in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Yellow Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade Chansey on Route 14
Crystal Trade Chansey on Route 14

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
Platinum Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
HeartGold / SoulSilver Revive from Old Amber at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Revive from Old Amber at the Nacrene Museum
Black 2 / White 2 Revive from Old Amber at the Nacrene Museum

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Revive from Old Amber at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Revive from Old Amber at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Seafolk Village (Gift)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Seafolk Village (Gift)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Revive from Old Amber at the Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, and Max Raid Battles in Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, the Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, and Dyna Tree Hill
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Revive from Old Amber at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Revive from Old Amber at the Pokémon Research Lab in the Vert District
Mega Dimension Five-star rock-type Wild Zones in Hyperspace Lumiose (requires Special Scan)

How do I get Aerodactyl in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can get an Aerodactyl to join your island by building the Wind Fossil Display Pokopia habitat. To do this, you have to find all five pieces of Aerodactyl's skeleton and assemble them on a pedestal.

Aerodactyl's base stats

Aerodactyl's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 130

Its stats change as it Mega Evolves:

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 135
  • Defense - 85
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 150

Aerodactyl's type strengths and weaknesses

Being able to fly has its advantages. In this case, it means that Aerodactyl is completely immune to ground-type attacks, while also resisting five other types. It's weak to five types as well, but luckily, none of them make it 4x weak.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Grass, Psychic
Weak Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
Resistant Bug, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison
Immune Ground

Pokemon Aerodactyl: Art of Aerodactyl from a full art TCG Pocket card making it look ancient

Aerodactyl's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Aerodactyl can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Bite Dark
One Steel Wing Steel
Five Supersonic Normal
Ten Wing Attack Flying
15 Rock Blast Rock
20 Rock Slide Rock
25 Roar Normal
30 Crunch Dark
35 Iron Head Steel
40 Take Down Normal
45 Stone Edge Rock
55 Hyper Beam Normal
60 Giga Impact Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Ancient Power Rock
Crunch Dark
Dragon Claw Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Fang Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fly Flying
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Wave Fire
Hurricane Flying
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Fang Ice
Iron Head Steel
Iron Tail Steel
Meteor Beam Rock
Ominous Wind Ghost
Protect Normal
Psychic Fangs Psychic
Roar Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sky Attack Flying
Stealth Rock Rock
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Swagger Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Fang Electric
Whirlwind Flying

That's everything you need to know about Aerodactyl.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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