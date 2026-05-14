The first-ever Pokémon airport is opening in a beautiful Japanese seaside town for a limited time only

The Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport and Wakura Pokémon Footbath are here to make sure your Japan trip makes it out of the group chat.

Pokemon Airport is blurry in the background, as a Pikachu pilot plush, a sushi cartoon, and a Japanese flag are in the foreground
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In case you didn't know, Pokémon is notorious for excellent collaborations - whether it's the Natural History Museum in London, SecretLab chairs, Uniqlo merch, or EDM nights out in LA with chart-topping DJ Marshmello, this is the franchise that keeps on giving. The latest cool crossovers are taking place in a seaside town in Japan called Noto, in an attempt to boost local tourism after an earthquake rocked the region: not only can you fly into the Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport and see your favorite 'mon, but once you arrive, you can get a foot bath at the Wakura Pokémon Footbath.

The airport will open on July 7, 2026, and remain until September 2029, so there's plenty of time to book your tickets and experience a new side of Japan, away from the mega-cities of Tokyo and Osaka. All 111 flying-type Pokémon will be dotted around to greet you as you fly in, alongside a fully decorated airport with merchandise and Pokémon-themed food for sale. So far, it looks like there'll be keyrings, T-shirts, travel tags, and even a suitcase, and for food, pancakes galore. Maybe I'll actually enjoy flying for once.

Once you're settled in the town, which lies a mere 70 miles north of the closest city, Toyama, you can get yourself booked into the Wakura Pokémon Footbath, which uses waters from Wakura Onsen and overlooks the ocean. You'll be able to spot sculptures of various water-type Pokémon, a Gyarados-themed hot water tap, and all your favorite 'mon on the walls and windows of the establishment. That's not all, though, as if you continue to wander around, you'll find that Northern Noto is also home to some 'Poké Lids', Pokémon-themed manhole covers, just in case it couldn't get any more charming.

We might normally complain that Japan is always getting the coolest stuff, what with collabs like the Pokémon Astronomical Observatory event back in November of 2025, but Noto's local area desperately needs the financial support of Pokémon and its fans after a 2024 earthquake tore through the peninsula, forcing many of its hotels and onsens to close. After a tough few years for local residents, it seems like this is exactly what Noto needs to inject some fun, and hopefully money, into its facilities.

Pokemon Airport - the Gyarados themed hot water tap in the Wakura onsen

Noto Airport is only a short flight from Tokyo or Osaka, making it a pretty convenient place to visit, and it might be perfect if you're looking to relax away from the chaos of some of the world's largest cities. Plus, Pokémon Winds and Waves is coming up next year, so it might be time to get in some beach time to prepare for its arrival. What do you think? Is it time to leave behind the classic tourist spots for some Poké-fun? Let us know what you think over at the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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