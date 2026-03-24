Alakazam | Pokémon guide

There’s much to know about the Pokémon Alakzam, so let’s get into its moves, stats, locations, and more.

Pokemon Alakazam: Alakazam in front of a pink PT background
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The Pokémon Alakazam is one of my favorites. Even with more than 1,000 other 'mon to contend with, this one holds a truly special place in my heart. So, you can trust that I can teach you everything you need to know about the Kanto native, from its evolutions to its locations, what types it's weak and strong against, what stats Alakazam starts with, and more.

As much as I love Alakazam, I'd be lying if I said it's not worth learning about all of the other creatures, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, just in case you want to stock up on some freebies to help on your adventure.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Alakazam:

This is the basic information you need to know about Alakazam:

National Pokédex # 0,065
Type Psychic
Abilities Synchronize or Inner Focus
Hidden Abilities Magic Guard
Gender ratio Male- 75%
Female - 25%
Egg group Human-Like
EV yield Three special attack

Alakazam's evolution

Abra turns into Kadabra at level 16, who then turns into Alakazam when you trade it with another trainer. However, in Legends: Arceus, as trading isn't an option, you can evolve Kadabra into Alakazam by giving it a linking cord.

Pokemon Alakazam: Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam in small pink circles

Alakazam's locations

You can find Alakazam in the following locations across the generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Kadabra
Blue (Japan) Evolve Kadabra
Yellow Evolve Kadabra

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Kadabra
Crystal Evolve Kadabra

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Kadabra
Emerald Evolve Kadabra
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Kadabra
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Kadabra
Platinum Evolve Kadabra
HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Kadabra
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Kadabra
Black 2 and White 2 Trade Hippowdon in Accumula Town

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Kadabra
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Kadabra

Gen 7 locations

Sun and moon Evolve Kadabra
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Kadabra
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Kadabra

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Kadabra
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Alpha in Sandgem Flats, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Space Time Distortions), Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20 Alpha)

Alakazam's base stats

Alakazam starts out with the following stats, though these increase every time it levels up:

Generation I to V

  • HP - 55
  • Atk - 50
  • Def - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 135
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 120

Generation VI onwards

  • HP - 55
  • Atk - 50
  • Def - 45
  • Sp. Atk - 135
  • Sp. Def - 95
  • Speed - 120

What are Alakazam's type weaknesses?

Alakazam is a pure psychic-type, which means it's only weak to three types, none of which are among the most common types in the franchise, and it's actively resistant to two.

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Grass, Water, Fire, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fairy, Ice, Dragon, and Electric
Weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark
Resistant Fighting and Psychic
Immune None

Pokemon Alakazam: Mega Alakazam sat on some rocks while someone points a phone at it

Alakazam's moves

In the most recent game it appears in, Legends: Z-A, Alakazam can learn the following moves through leveling up and learning TMs. Unlike most other Pokémon, Alakazam can't learn any moves via breeding.

Level up

Level Move Type
Only via move reminder Confusion Psychic
One Psybeam Psychic
One Teleport Psychic
Ten Refelct Psychic
20 Psycho Cut Psychic
25 Recover Normal
30 Psyshock Psychic
35 Psychic Psychic
40 Safeguard Normal
45 Future Sight Psychic
50 Calm Mind Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Psyshock Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Energy Ball Grass
Swift Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Reflect Psychic
Double Team Normal
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Safeguard Notmal
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Future Sight Psychic
Psychic Psychic
Shadow Ball Ghost
Nasty Plot Dark
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Taunt Dark
Metronome Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Facade Normal
Dream Eater Psychic
Charge Beam Electric
Drain Punch Fighting
Tri Attack Normal

With that, you know everything you need to know about the Alakazam.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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