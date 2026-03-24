Alakazam | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Alakazam is one of my favorites. Even with more than 1,000 other 'mon to contend with, this one holds a truly special place in my heart. So, you can trust that I can teach you everything you need to know about the Kanto native, from its evolutions to its locations, what types it's weak and strong against, what stats Alakazam starts with, and more.

As much as I love Alakazam, I'd be lying if I said it's not worth learning about all of the other creatures, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, just in case you want to stock up on some freebies to help on your adventure.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Alakazam:

This is the basic information you need to know about Alakazam:

National Pokédex # 0,065 Type Psychic Abilities Synchronize or Inner Focus Hidden Abilities Magic Guard Gender ratio Male- 75%

Female - 25% Egg group Human-Like EV yield Three special attack

Alakazam's evolution

Abra turns into Kadabra at level 16, who then turns into Alakazam when you trade it with another trainer. However, in Legends: Arceus, as trading isn't an option, you can evolve Kadabra into Alakazam by giving it a linking cord.

Alakazam's locations

You can find Alakazam in the following locations across the generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Kadabra Blue (Japan) Evolve Kadabra Yellow Evolve Kadabra

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Kadabra Crystal Evolve Kadabra

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Evolve Kadabra Emerald Evolve Kadabra FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Kadabra Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Kadabra Platinum Evolve Kadabra HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Kadabra Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Kadabra Black 2 and White 2 Trade Hippowdon in Accumula Town

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Kadabra Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Kadabra

Gen 7 locations

Sun and moon Evolve Kadabra Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Kadabra Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Kadabra

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Kadabra Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Alpha in Sandgem Flats, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Space Time Distortions), Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20 Alpha)

Alakazam's base stats

Alakazam starts out with the following stats, though these increase every time it levels up:

Generation I to V

HP - 55

- 55 Atk - 50

- 50 Def - 45

- 45 Sp. Atk - 135

- 135 Sp. Def - 85

- 85 Speed - 120

Generation VI onwards

HP - 55

- 55 Atk - 50

- 50 Def - 45

- 45 Sp. Atk - 135

- 135 Sp. Def - 95

- 95 Speed - 120

What are Alakazam's type weaknesses?

Alakazam is a pure psychic-type, which means it's only weak to three types, none of which are among the most common types in the franchise, and it's actively resistant to two.

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Grass, Water, Fire, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fairy, Ice, Dragon, and Electric Weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark Resistant Fighting and Psychic Immune None

Alakazam's moves

In the most recent game it appears in, Legends: Z-A, Alakazam can learn the following moves through leveling up and learning TMs. Unlike most other Pokémon, Alakazam can't learn any moves via breeding.

Level up

Level Move Type Only via move reminder Confusion Psychic One Psybeam Psychic One Teleport Psychic Ten Refelct Psychic 20 Psycho Cut Psychic 25 Recover Normal 30 Psyshock Psychic 35 Psychic Psychic 40 Safeguard Normal 45 Future Sight Psychic 50 Calm Mind Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Psyshock Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Energy Ball Grass Swift Normal Fire Punch Fire Reflect Psychic Double Team Normal Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Hyper Beam Normal Safeguard Notmal Zen Headbutt Psychic Future Sight Psychic Psychic Psychic Shadow Ball Ghost Nasty Plot Dark Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Dazzling Gleam Fairy Taunt Dark Metronome Normal Focus Blast Fighting Facade Normal Dream Eater Psychic Charge Beam Electric Drain Punch Fighting Tri Attack Normal

With that, you know everything you need to know about the Alakazam.