Alakazam | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Alakazam is one of my favorites. Even with more than 1,000 other 'mon to contend with, this one holds a truly special place in my heart. So, you can trust that I can teach you everything you need to know about the Kanto native, from its evolutions to its locations, what types it's weak and strong against, what stats Alakazam starts with, and more.
As much as I love Alakazam, I'd be lying if I said it's not worth learning about all of the other creatures, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide, just in case you want to stock up on some freebies to help on your adventure.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Alakazam:
This is the basic information you need to know about Alakazam:
|National Pokédex #
|0,065
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Synchronize or Inner Focus
|Hidden Abilities
|Magic Guard
|Gender ratio
|Male- 75%
Female - 25%
|Egg group
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Three special attack
Alakazam's evolution
Abra turns into Kadabra at level 16, who then turns into Alakazam when you trade it with another trainer. However, in Legends: Arceus, as trading isn't an option, you can evolve Kadabra into Alakazam by giving it a linking cord.
Alakazam's locations
You can find Alakazam in the following locations across the generations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Kadabra
|Blue (Japan)
|Evolve Kadabra
|Yellow
|Evolve Kadabra
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Kadabra
|Crystal
|Evolve Kadabra
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Evolve Kadabra
|Emerald
|Evolve Kadabra
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Kadabra
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Kadabra
|Platinum
|Evolve Kadabra
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Evolve Kadabra
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Kadabra
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade Hippowdon in Accumula Town
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Kadabra
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Kadabra
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and moon
|Evolve Kadabra
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Kadabra
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Kadabra
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Kadabra
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (Alpha in Sandgem Flats, massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (Space Time Distortions), Alabaster Icelands (Lake Acuity, massive mass outbreaks)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20 Alpha)
Alakazam's base stats
Alakazam starts out with the following stats, though these increase every time it levels up:
Generation I to V
- HP - 55
- Atk - 50
- Def - 45
- Sp. Atk - 135
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 120
Generation VI onwards
- HP - 55
- Atk - 50
- Def - 45
- Sp. Atk - 135
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 120
What are Alakazam's type weaknesses?
Alakazam is a pure psychic-type, which means it's only weak to three types, none of which are among the most common types in the franchise, and it's actively resistant to two.
|Normal
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Grass, Water, Fire, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fairy, Ice, Dragon, and Electric
|Weak to
|Bug, Ghost, and Dark
|Resistant
|Fighting and Psychic
|Immune
|None
Alakazam's moves
In the most recent game it appears in, Legends: Z-A, Alakazam can learn the following moves through leveling up and learning TMs. Unlike most other Pokémon, Alakazam can't learn any moves via breeding.
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Only via move reminder
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|One
|Teleport
|Psychic
|Ten
|Refelct
|Psychic
|20
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|25
|Recover
|Normal
|30
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|35
|Psychic
|Psychic
|40
|Safeguard
|Normal
|45
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|50
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Swift
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Double Team
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Safeguard
|Notmal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Taunt
|Dark
|Metronome
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Facade
|Normal
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Tri Attack
|Normal
With that, you know everything you need to know about the Alakazam.