Arcanine | Pokémon guide

Not only can Pokémon's Arcanine run at insane speeds, but it's a loyal friend, can pack a punch, and appears to have boundless energy. That's why we figured you'd want it around, and in order to achieve that, you'll need the know-how on how and where to find it, as well as all the crucial details, like its stats, evolution, moveset, and more.

Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes can help you out if you're struggling to get this dude into your Pokédex, and nobody's going to judge you for wanting a little leg up - after all, we all love Arcanine.

Here's everything in our Arcanine guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Arcanine:

National Pokédex # 0,059 Type Arcanine: Fire

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire/Rock Abilities Intimidate or Flash Fire Hidden ability Arcanine: Justified

Hisuian Arcanine: Rock Head Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Catch rate 75 (17.5 %) Egg groups Field EV yield Two attack

Arcanine's evolution

Arcanine evolves from Growlithe when the latter is exposed to a Fire Stone. Hisuian Arcanine evolves from Hisuian Growlithe under the same conditions as their Kantonian counterparts. It is the final evolution.

Arcanine's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Arcanine in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Evolve Growlithe Blue Trade Yellow Evolve Growlithe

Gen 2 locations

Gold Evolve Growlithe Silver Trade Crystal Evolve Growlithe

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Evolve Growlithe LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Growlithe

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Growlithe Platinum Evolve Growlithe HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Growlithe

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Growlithe

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Growlithe Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Growlithe

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Growlithe Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Growlithe Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 7 and 8 (Pikachu), Vermillion City (Eevee)

Gen 8 locations

Sword Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battle) Shield Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle) Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle) B rilliant Diamond Evolve Growlithe Shining Pearl Trade Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands massive mass outbreaks (Hisuian only, Kantoninan unobtainable)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Four, North Province: Area Two, five-star Tera Raid Battles, Pokémon HOME (Hisuian form) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Evolve Growlithe Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Arcanine in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Arcanine in Pokopia, you need to construct a Mini Museum Pokopia habitat, or a Magma Fishing Spot. The museum requires three of any seat, a pedestal or exhibition stand, and a large lost relic. The fishing spot will set you back a fishing rod, any seat, and one lava.

Arcanine's base stats

Arcanine's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 90

Attack - 110

Defense - 80

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 95

Hisuian Arcanine's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 95

Attack - 115

Defense - 80

Sp. Atk - 95

Sp. Def - 80

Speed - 90

Arcanine's type strengths and weaknesses

Arcanine is a fire-type Pokémon, which means that it has a number of other types it is strong against and weak to. Arcanine is not immune to any type, but it is resistant to a fair number, making it a useful tool to have in your party.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic Weak Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Immune N/A

Hisuian Arcanine's type strengths and weaknesses

Hisuian Arcanine is a rock- and fire-type Pokémon, which gives it a slightly different skillset to its Kantonian form. It has an extra weakness, but to make up for it, an extra resistance, too. Check out the differences below:

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Psychic, Steel Weak Fighting, Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison Immune N/A

Arcanine's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Arcanine can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Flame Wheel Fire One Helping Hand Normal One Agility Psychic One Fire Fang Fire One Retaliate Normal One Crunch Dark One Take Down Normal One Roar Normal One Rock Slide* Rock One Play Rough** Fairy One Reversal Fighting One Flare Blitz Fire One Rock Throw* Rock One Ember Fire One Leer Normal One Howl Normal One Bite Dark Five Flamethrower Fire 64 Raging Fury* Fire

*Hisuian form only

** Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Charm** Fairy Close Combat Fighting Crunch Dark Curse** Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Dragon Pulse Dragon Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Fang Fire Fire Spin Fire Flame Charge Fire Flamethrower Fire Flare Blitz Fire Giga Impact Normal Heat Crash Fire Heat Wave Fire Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Iron Head Steel Outrage Dragon Overheat Fire Power Gem* Rock Play Rough** Fairy Protect Fire Psychic Fangs Psychic Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Roar Normal Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide* Rock Rock Tomb* Rock Sandstorm* Rock Scary Face Normal Scorching Sands Ground Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down* Rock Smart Strike* Steel Snarl Dark Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock* Rock Stone Edge* Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift** Dark Take Down Normal Temper Flare Fire Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Fang Electric Wild Charge Electric Will-O-Wisp Fire

*Hisuian form only

** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidoughl, or Dachsbun Double Kick Fighting Tauros (all forms), Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace Double-Edge Normal Tauros (Kantonian and Combat Paldean), Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (both forms), Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidoug, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Head Smash* Rock Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Scraggy, or Scrafty Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserke, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all forms), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

*Hisuian form only

You've officially got to grips with Arcanine now, so have fun running in the wind with it!