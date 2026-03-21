Arcanine | Pokémon guide

Not only can Pokémon's Arcanine run at insane speeds, but it's a loyal friend, can pack a punch, and appears to have boundless energy. That's why we figured you'd want it around, and in order to achieve that, you'll need the know-how on how and where to find it, as well as all the crucial details, like its stats, evolution, moveset, and more.
Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes can help you out if you're struggling to get this dude into your Pokédex, and nobody's going to judge you for wanting a little leg up - after all, we all love Arcanine.
Here's everything in our Arcanine guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Arcanine:
|National Pokédex #
|0,059
|Type
|Arcanine: Fire
Hisuian Arcanine: Fire/Rock
|Abilities
|Intimidate or Flash Fire
|Hidden ability
|Arcanine: Justified
Hisuian Arcanine: Rock Head
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Catch rate
|75 (17.5 %)
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|Two attack
Arcanine's evolution
Arcanine evolves from Growlithe when the latter is exposed to a Fire Stone. Hisuian Arcanine evolves from Hisuian Growlithe under the same conditions as their Kantonian counterparts. It is the final evolution.
Arcanine's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Arcanine in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Evolve Growlithe
|Blue
|Trade
|Yellow
|Evolve Growlithe
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Evolve Growlithe
|Silver
|Trade
|Crystal
|Evolve Growlithe
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Evolve Growlithe
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Growlithe
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Growlithe
|Platinum
|Evolve Growlithe
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Growlithe
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Growlithe
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Growlithe
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Growlithe
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Growlithe
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Growlithe
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 7 and 8 (Pikachu), Vermillion City (Eevee)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battle)
|Shield
|Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
|Isle of Armor
|Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Evolve Growlithe
|Shining Pearl
|Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands massive mass outbreaks (Hisuian only, Kantoninan unobtainable)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province: Area Four, North Province: Area Two, five-star Tera Raid Battles, Pokémon HOME (Hisuian form)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Evolve Growlithe
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Arcanine in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Arcanine in Pokopia, you need to construct a Mini Museum Pokopia habitat, or a Magma Fishing Spot. The museum requires three of any seat, a pedestal or exhibition stand, and a large lost relic. The fishing spot will set you back a fishing rod, any seat, and one lava.
Arcanine's base stats
Arcanine's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 90
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 95
Hisuian Arcanine's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 95
- Attack - 115
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 95
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 90
Arcanine's type strengths and weaknesses
Arcanine is a fire-type Pokémon, which means that it has a number of other types it is strong against and weak to. Arcanine is not immune to any type, but it is resistant to a fair number, making it a useful tool to have in your party.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
|Weak
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Immune
|N/A
Hisuian Arcanine's type strengths and weaknesses
Hisuian Arcanine is a rock- and fire-type Pokémon, which gives it a slightly different skillset to its Kantonian form. It has an extra weakness, but to make up for it, an extra resistance, too. Check out the differences below:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Fighting, Ground, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Arcanine's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Arcanine can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Flame Wheel
|Fire
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Agility
|Psychic
|One
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|One
|Retaliate
|Normal
|One
|Crunch
|Dark
|One
|Take Down
|Normal
|One
|Roar
|Normal
|One
|Rock Slide*
|Rock
|One
|Play Rough**
|Fairy
|One
|Reversal
|Fighting
|One
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|One
|Rock Throw*
|Rock
|One
|Ember
|Fire
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Howl
|Normal
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|Five
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|64
|Raging Fury*
|Fire
*Hisuian form only
** Kantonian form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm**
|Fairy
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Crunch
|Dark
|Curse**
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Fang
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Crash
|Fire
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Overheat
|Fire
|Power Gem*
|Rock
|Play Rough**
|Fairy
|Protect
|Fire
|Psychic Fangs
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide*
|Rock
|Rock Tomb*
|Rock
|Sandstorm*
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down*
|Rock
|Smart Strike*
|Steel
|Snarl
|Dark
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock*
|Rock
|Stone Edge*
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift**
|Dark
|Take Down
|Normal
|Temper Flare
|Fire
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder Fang
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
*Hisuian form only
** Kantonian form only
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidoughl, or Dachsbun
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Tauros (all forms), Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Tauros (Kantonian and Combat Paldean), Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (both forms), Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidoug, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Head Smash*
|Rock
|Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Scraggy, or Scrafty
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Espeon
|Thrash
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserke, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all forms), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko
*Hisuian form only
You've officially got to grips with Arcanine now, so have fun running in the wind with it!