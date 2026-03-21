Arcanine | Pokémon guide

A tough little pooch, Pokémon’s Arcanine is not only cute, but impressive too - find out everything you could ever want to know about it here.

Pokemon Arcanine and Hisuian Arcanine glowing against a brown and red Pocket Tactics background
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Not only can Pokémon's Arcanine run at insane speeds, but it's a loyal friend, can pack a punch, and appears to have boundless energy. That's why we figured you'd want it around, and in order to achieve that, you'll need the know-how on how and where to find it, as well as all the crucial details, like its stats, evolution, moveset, and more.

Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes can help you out if you're struggling to get this dude into your Pokédex, and nobody's going to judge you for wanting a little leg up - after all, we all love Arcanine.

Here's everything in our Arcanine guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Arcanine:

National Pokédex # 0,059
Type Arcanine: Fire
Hisuian Arcanine: Fire/Rock
Abilities Intimidate or Flash Fire
Hidden ability Arcanine: Justified
Hisuian Arcanine: Rock Head
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Catch rate 75 (17.5 %)
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two attack

Arcanine's evolution

Arcanine evolves from Growlithe when the latter is exposed to a Fire Stone. Hisuian Arcanine evolves from Hisuian Growlithe under the same conditions as their Kantonian counterparts. It is the final evolution.

Pokemon Growlithe to Arcanine evolutions, as well as the Hisuian versions in circles on a red background

Arcanine's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Arcanine in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Evolve Growlithe
Blue Trade
Yellow Evolve Growlithe

Gen 2 locations

Gold Evolve Growlithe
Silver Trade
Crystal Evolve Growlithe

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Evolve Growlithe
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Growlithe

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Growlithe
Platinum Evolve Growlithe
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Growlithe

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Growlithe

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Growlithe
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Growlithe

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Growlithe
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Growlithe
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 7 and 8 (Pikachu), Vermillion City (Eevee)

Gen 8 locations

Sword Giant's Cap (Max Raid Battle)
Shield Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond Evolve Growlithe
Shining Pearl Trade
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands massive mass outbreaks (Hisuian only, Kantoninan unobtainable)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Four, North Province: Area Two, five-star Tera Raid Battles, Pokémon HOME (Hisuian form)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Evolve Growlithe
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Arcanine in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Arcanine in Pokopia, you need to construct a Mini Museum Pokopia habitat, or a Magma Fishing Spot. The museum requires three of any seat, a pedestal or exhibition stand, and a large lost relic. The fishing spot will set you back a fishing rod, any seat, and one lava.

Pokemon Arcanine from art from the TCG Pocket game

Arcanine's base stats

Arcanine's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 95

Hisuian Arcanine's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 95
  • Attack - 115
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 95
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 90

Arcanine's type strengths and weaknesses

Arcanine is a fire-type Pokémon, which means that it has a number of other types it is strong against and weak to. Arcanine is not immune to any type, but it is resistant to a fair number, making it a useful tool to have in your party.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
Weak Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
Immune N/A

Hisuian Arcanine's type strengths and weaknesses

Hisuian Arcanine is a rock- and fire-type Pokémon, which gives it a slightly different skillset to its Kantonian form. It has an extra weakness, but to make up for it, an extra resistance, too. Check out the differences below:

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Psychic, Steel
Weak Fighting, Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison
Immune N/A

Arcanine's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Arcanine can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Flame Wheel Fire
One Helping Hand Normal
One Agility Psychic
One Fire Fang Fire
One Retaliate Normal
One Crunch Dark
One Take Down Normal
One Roar Normal
One Rock Slide* Rock
One Play Rough** Fairy
One Reversal Fighting
One Flare Blitz Fire
One Rock Throw* Rock
One Ember Fire
One Leer Normal
One Howl Normal
One Bite Dark
Five Flamethrower Fire
64 Raging Fury* Fire

*Hisuian form only
** Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Charm** Fairy
Close Combat Fighting
Crunch Dark
Curse** Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Fang Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flame Charge Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Crash Fire
Heat Wave Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Iron Head Steel
Outrage Dragon
Overheat Fire
Power Gem* Rock
Play Rough** Fairy
Protect Fire
Psychic Fangs Psychic
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Roar Normal
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide* Rock
Rock Tomb* Rock
Sandstorm* Rock
Scary Face Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down* Rock
Smart Strike* Steel
Snarl Dark
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock* Rock
Stone Edge* Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift** Dark
Take Down Normal
Temper Flare Fire
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Fang Electric
Wild Charge Electric
Will-O-Wisp Fire

*Hisuian form only
** Kantonian form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidoughl, or Dachsbun
Double Kick Fighting Tauros (all forms), Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Zangoose, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
Double-Edge Normal Tauros (Kantonian and Combat Paldean), Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (both forms), Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidoug, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Head Smash* Rock Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Scraggy, or Scrafty
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserke, Mankey, Primeape, Annihilape, Tauros (all forms), Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Yungoos, Gumshoos, Passimian, Komala, or Morpeko

*Hisuian form only

You've officially got to grips with Arcanine now, so have fun running in the wind with it!

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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