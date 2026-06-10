Articuno | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Articuno goes by many names. The Freeze Pokémon, Cruel Pokémon, or, if you translate its name in Japanese, it's just 'Freezer'. Despite its cold name and appearance, its secondary form - introduced in Galar - doesn't actually have any ice-typing. It's still a fearsome bird, though.

Articuno is the first of the legendary bird trio in the Pokédex, using ice and psychic-type moves. If you're interested in other ice Pokémon or psychic Pokémon, we can recommend some in our guides.

Here's everything in our Articuno guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Articuno:

National Pokédex # 0,144 Type Ice / Flying

Galarian Articuno: Psychic / Flying Abilities Pressure

Galarian Articuno: Competitive Hidden ability Snow Cloak Gender ratio Gender unknown Catch rate 1.6% Egg groups None EV yield Three Sp. Def

Galarian Articuno: Three Sp. Atk

Articuno's evolution

Articuno doesn't evolve to or from any other Pokémon. It has a different form you can find in Galar, but again, you can't evolve or change it.

Articuno's locations

You can only catch one in most games, as it's a legendary. Here are all the locations you can find Articuno in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Seafoam Islands Yellow Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Time Capsule Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Seafoam Islands Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trade Platinum Roaming Sinnoh HeartGold / SoulSilver Seafoam Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Sea Spirit's Den, if you chose Chespin as a starter Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Ultra Space Wilds Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25

Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Roaming Crown Tundra (Galarian) Brilliant Diamond Trade

Unobtainable (Galarian) Shining Pearl Ramanas Park

Unobtainable (Galarian) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade

Pokémon Home (Galarian) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Glaseado Mountain using Articuno Treat Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Articuno in Pokémon Pokopia?

Articuno doesn't require a regular Pokopia habitat. Instead, you need to build the Freezing Chambers using a building kit, which you can find on the first island of the customizable Palette Town biome. You can locate the kit on a stone pedestal in a pool of water, appearing as a yellow Pokéball.

To build Freezing Chambers, you need the following:

50 ice

50 stone

Ten Pokémetal

Ten crystal fragments

You also need 15 Pokémon to help you out; you must include Pokémon with the build, water, crush, and fly specialities. Once built, Articuno will spawn inside, where you can go and meet it.

Articuno's base stats

Articuno's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

Stat Articuno Galarian Articuno HP 90 90 Attack 85 85 Defense 100 85 Sp. Atk 95 125 Sp. Def 125 100 Speed 85 95

Articuno's type strengths and weaknesses

Both forms of Articuno have slightly different strengths and weaknesses. Both are immune to ground-type attacks, resistant to grass, and weak to electric- and rock-type moves. Other than that, they have different reactions to elements. Make sure to have a look below so you can keep them safe in battle.

Articuno Galarian Articuno Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Water Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Fire, Rock, Steel Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, Rock Resistant Bug, Grass Fighting, Grass, Psychic Immune Ground Ground

Articuno's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Articuno - both Kanto and Galarian forms - can learn the following moves:

Articuno

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Gust Flying One Mist Ice Five Powder Snow Ice Ten Reflect Psychic 15 Ice Shard Ice 20 Agility Psychic 25 Ancient Power Rock 30 Tailwind Flying 35 Freeze-Dry Ice 40 Roost Flying 45 Ice Beam Ice 50 Snowscape Ice 55 Hurricane Flying 60 Haze Ice 65 Blizzard Ice 70 Sheer Cold Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Air Cutter Flying Air Slash Flying Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Brave Bird Flying Double-Edge Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal Feather Dance Flying Fly Flying Giga Impact Normal Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hurricane Flying Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Roar Normal Sandstorm Rock Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Tailwind Flying Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Triple Axel Ice U-turn Bug Water Pulse Water Weather Ball Normal

Galarian Articuno

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Gust Flying Five Confusion Psychic Ten Reflect Psychic 15 Hypnosis Psychic 20 Agility Psychic 25 Ancient Power Rock 30 Tailwind Flying 35 Psycho Cut Psychic 40 Recover Normal 45 Freezing Glare Psychic 50 Dream Eater Psychic 55 Hurricane Flying 60 Double Team Normal 65 Future Sight Psychic 70 Trick Room Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Air Cutter Flying Air Slash Flying Brave Bird Flying Calm Mind Psychic Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Expanding Force Psychic Facade Normal Fly Flying Future Sight Psychic Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hurricane Flying Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Imprison Psychic Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Psybeam Psychic Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Scary Face Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Tailwind Flying Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Trick Psychic Trick Room Psychic U-turn Bug

There you are - everything you need to know about the legendary Pokémon, Articuno.