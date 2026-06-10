Articuno | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Articuno goes by many names. The Freeze Pokémon, Cruel Pokémon, or, if you translate its name in Japanese, it's just 'Freezer'. Despite its cold name and appearance, its secondary form - introduced in Galar - doesn't actually have any ice-typing. It's still a fearsome bird, though.
Articuno is the first of the legendary bird trio in the Pokédex, using ice and psychic-type moves. If you're interested in other ice Pokémon or psychic Pokémon, we can recommend some in our guides.
Here's everything in our Articuno guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Articuno:
|National Pokédex #
|0,144
|Type
|Ice / Flying
Galarian Articuno: Psychic / Flying
|Abilities
|Pressure
Galarian Articuno: Competitive
|Hidden ability
|Snow Cloak
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Catch rate
|1.6%
|Egg groups
|None
|EV yield
|Three Sp. Def
Galarian Articuno: Three Sp. Atk
Articuno's evolution
Articuno doesn't evolve to or from any other Pokémon. It has a different form you can find in Galar, but again, you can't evolve or change it.
Articuno's locations
You can only catch one in most games, as it's a legendary. Here are all the locations you can find Articuno in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Seafoam Islands
|Yellow
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Time Capsule
|Crystal
|Time Capsule
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Seafoam Islands
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Roaming Sinnoh
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Seafoam Islands
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Sea Spirit's Den, if you chose Chespin as a starter
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Ultra Space Wilds
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25
Seafoam Islands
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Roaming Crown Tundra (Galarian)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade
Unobtainable (Galarian)
|Shining Pearl
|Ramanas Park
Unobtainable (Galarian)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
Pokémon Home (Galarian)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Glaseado Mountain using Articuno Treat
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Articuno in Pokémon Pokopia?
Articuno doesn't require a regular Pokopia habitat. Instead, you need to build the Freezing Chambers using a building kit, which you can find on the first island of the customizable Palette Town biome. You can locate the kit on a stone pedestal in a pool of water, appearing as a yellow Pokéball.
To build Freezing Chambers, you need the following:
- 50 ice
- 50 stone
- Ten Pokémetal
- Ten crystal fragments
You also need 15 Pokémon to help you out; you must include Pokémon with the build, water, crush, and fly specialities. Once built, Articuno will spawn inside, where you can go and meet it.
Articuno's base stats
Articuno's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
|Stat
|Articuno
|Galarian Articuno
|HP
|90
|90
|Attack
|85
|85
|Defense
|100
|85
|Sp. Atk
|95
|125
|Sp. Def
|125
|100
|Speed
|85
|95
Articuno's type strengths and weaknesses
Both forms of Articuno have slightly different strengths and weaknesses. Both are immune to ground-type attacks, resistant to grass, and weak to electric- and rock-type moves. Other than that, they have different reactions to elements. Make sure to have a look below so you can keep them safe in battle.
|Articuno
|Galarian Articuno
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Water
|Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Fire, Rock, Steel
|Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Grass
|Fighting, Grass, Psychic
|Immune
|Ground
|Ground
Articuno's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Articuno - both Kanto and Galarian forms - can learn the following moves:
Articuno
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Gust
|Flying
|One
|Mist
|Ice
|Five
|Powder Snow
|Ice
|Ten
|Reflect
|Psychic
|15
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|30
|Tailwind
|Flying
|35
|Freeze-Dry
|Ice
|40
|Roost
|Flying
|45
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|50
|Snowscape
|Ice
|55
|Hurricane
|Flying
|60
|Haze
|Ice
|65
|Blizzard
|Ice
|70
|Sheer Cold
|Ice
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Air Cutter
|Flying
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Feather Dance
|Flying
|Fly
|Flying
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Triple Axel
|Ice
|U-turn
|Bug
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
Galarian Articuno
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Gust
|Flying
|Five
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Ten
|Reflect
|Psychic
|15
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|30
|Tailwind
|Flying
|35
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|40
|Recover
|Normal
|45
|Freezing Glare
|Psychic
|50
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|55
|Hurricane
|Flying
|60
|Double Team
|Normal
|65
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|70
|Trick Room
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Air Cutter
|Flying
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Facade
|Normal
|Fly
|Flying
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Trick
|Psychic
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|U-turn
|Bug
There you are - everything you need to know about the legendary Pokémon, Articuno.