Articuno | Pokémon guide

Find all of the key information about the Pokémon Articuno, including where to find it, and what moves it can learn.

The two forms of the Pokemon Articuno on a blue and pink background
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The Pokémon Articuno goes by many names. The Freeze Pokémon, Cruel Pokémon, or, if you translate its name in Japanese, it's just 'Freezer'. Despite its cold name and appearance, its secondary form - introduced in Galar - doesn't actually have any ice-typing. It's still a fearsome bird, though.

Articuno is the first of the legendary bird trio in the Pokédex, using ice and psychic-type moves. If you're interested in other ice Pokémon or psychic Pokémon, we can recommend some in our guides.

Here's everything in our Articuno guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Articuno:

National Pokédex # 0,144
Type Ice / Flying
Galarian Articuno: Psychic / Flying
Abilities Pressure
Galarian Articuno: Competitive
Hidden ability Snow Cloak
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Catch rate 1.6%
Egg groups None
EV yield Three Sp. Def
Galarian Articuno: Three Sp. Atk

The two forms of the Pokemon Articuno on a blue and pink background

Articuno's evolution

Articuno doesn't evolve to or from any other Pokémon. It has a different form you can find in Galar, but again, you can't evolve or change it.

Articuno's locations

You can only catch one in most games, as it's a legendary. Here are all the locations you can find Articuno in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Seafoam Islands
Yellow Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Time Capsule
Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Seafoam Islands
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trade
Platinum Roaming Sinnoh
HeartGold / SoulSilver Seafoam Islands

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Sea Spirit's Den, if you chose Chespin as a starter
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Ultra Space Wilds
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25
Seafoam Islands

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Roaming Crown Tundra (Galarian)
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Unobtainable (Galarian)
Shining Pearl Ramanas Park
Unobtainable (Galarian)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
Pokémon Home (Galarian)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Glaseado Mountain using Articuno Treat
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Artwork of the pokemon articuno from a Pokemon TCG card

How do I get Articuno in Pokémon Pokopia?

Articuno doesn't require a regular Pokopia habitat. Instead, you need to build the Freezing Chambers using a building kit, which you can find on the first island of the customizable Palette Town biome. You can locate the kit on a stone pedestal in a pool of water, appearing as a yellow Pokéball.

To build Freezing Chambers, you need the following:

  • 50 ice
  • 50 stone
  • Ten Pokémetal
  • Ten crystal fragments

You also need 15 Pokémon to help you out; you must include Pokémon with the build, water, crush, and fly specialities. Once built, Articuno will spawn inside, where you can go and meet it.

Articuno's base stats

Articuno's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

Stat Articuno Galarian Articuno
HP 90 90
Attack 85 85
Defense 100 85
Sp. Atk 95 125
Sp. Def 125 100
Speed 85 95

Articuno's type strengths and weaknesses

Both forms of Articuno have slightly different strengths and weaknesses. Both are immune to ground-type attacks, resistant to grass, and weak to electric- and rock-type moves. Other than that, they have different reactions to elements. Make sure to have a look below so you can keep them safe in battle.

Articuno Galarian Articuno
Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Water Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Fire, Rock, Steel Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, Rock
Resistant Bug, Grass Fighting, Grass, Psychic
Immune Ground Ground

pokemon articuno, moltres, and zapdos flying in the sky

Articuno's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Articuno - both Kanto and Galarian forms - can learn the following moves:

Articuno

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One  Gust Flying
One Mist Ice
Five Powder Snow Ice
Ten  Reflect  Psychic
15 Ice Shard Ice
20 Agility Psychic
25 Ancient Power Rock
30 Tailwind Flying
35 Freeze-Dry Ice
40 Roost Flying
45 Ice Beam Ice
50 Snowscape Ice
55 Hurricane Flying
60 Haze Ice
65 Blizzard Ice
70 Sheer Cold Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Air Cutter Flying
Air Slash Flying
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Brave Bird Flying
Double-Edge Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Feather Dance Flying
Fly Flying
Giga Impact Normal
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hurricane Flying
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icicle Spear Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape Ice
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Tailwind Flying
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Triple Axel Ice
U-turn Bug
Water Pulse Water
Weather Ball Normal

Galarian Articuno

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Gust Flying
Five  Confusion Psychic
Ten Reflect Psychic
15 Hypnosis Psychic
20 Agility Psychic
25 Ancient Power Rock
30 Tailwind Flying
35 Psycho Cut Psychic
40 Recover Normal
45 Freezing Glare Psychic
50 Dream Eater Psychic
55 Hurricane Flying
60 Double Team Normal
65 Future Sight Psychic
70 Trick Room Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Air Cutter Flying
Air Slash Flying
Brave Bird Flying
Calm Mind Psychic
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Expanding Force Psychic
Facade Normal
Fly Flying
Future Sight Psychic
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hurricane Flying
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Imprison Psychic
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Psybeam Psychic
Psychic Psychic
Psychic Noise Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape Ice
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Tailwind Flying
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Trick Psychic
Trick Room Psychic
U-turn Bug

There you are - everything you need to know about the legendary Pokémon, Articuno.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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