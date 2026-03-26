Bellsprout | Pokémon guide

The generation one Pokémon Bellsprout is among the best in Kanto. Not because of its battle prowess or anything, just because it's so adorable that we want to protect this weed with our lives. So, you can trust that we know everything about its locations, evolutions, movies, strengths and weaknesses, and more.

If you care more about freebies than knowledge, we can help you out there, too, as we have Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes that are full of goodies to help you out on your adventures. We also have a complete Pokédex if you do want to learn about the other creatures in the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Bellsprout:

Below is Bellsprout's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,069 Type Grass and Poison Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden abilities Gluttony Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Grass EV yield One attack

Bellsprout's evolutions

Bellsprout is the first Pokémon in a three-stage evolution line. It turns into Weepinbell at level 21, who then needs a leaf stone to evolve into Victreebel.

Bellsprout's locations

You can find Bellsprout in the following locations across all generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Routes 5-7,12-15, 24-25 Blue (Japan) Trade Yellow Routes 12-15, 24-25

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 5-6, 24-25, 31-32, 44 Crystal Routes 24-25, 31-32, 36, 44

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade, event Emerald Trade, event FireRed Trade, event LeafGreen Routes 5-7, 12-5, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Water Path Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 229-230 Platinum Routes 224, 230 HeartGold and SoulSliver Routes 5-6, 24-25, 31-32, 44, Safari Zone Pal Park Forest Pokéwalker Noisey Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 and White 2 Trade Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 4 Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 5 (Island Scan) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trade Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Routes 1-2, 12-15, 21, 24-25, Viridian Forest

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 229-230, Grand Underground (Grasland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Vert District: Vert Sector 1, Vert Sector 2, Vert Sector 7, Vert Sector 9

Bleu District: Aymlis Park, Bleu Sector 3, Bleu Sector 6, Bleu Sector 7, Wild Zone 5, Wild Zone 10

Magenta District: Magenta Sector 3, Magenta Sector 6, Magenta Sector 8

Rouge District: Rouge Sector 5, Rouge Sector 8

Jaune District: Jaune Sector 2, Jaune Sector 7, Jaune Sector 8, Jaune Sector 11

How do I unlock Bellsprout in Pokopia?

To unlock Bellsprout in Pokopia, you need to create a tree-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat. To do so, you just need to place four tall grass around any large tree, and you can do this in any biome.

Bellsprout's base stats

At first, Bellsprout has the following stats, though these increase as it levels up:

HP - 50

- 50 Atk - 75

- 75 Def - 35

- 35 Sp. Atk - 70

- 70 Sp. Def - 30

- 30 Speed - 40

What are Bellsprout's type strengths and weaknesses?

As with any Pokémon, Bellsprout has a list of types that it is strong against and weak to, which you can discover in the table below:

Normal Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Dark, Dragon Weak to Flying, Ice, Fire, Psychic Resistant Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Water, Electric Immune None

Bellsprout's moves

In the most recent games it appears in, Scarlet / Violet and Legends: Z-A, Bellsprout can learn a range of moves through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Vine Whip Grass Seven Growth Normal 11 Wrap Normal 13 Sleep Powder Grass 155 Poison Powder Poison 17 Stun Spore Grass 23 Acid Poison 27 Knock Off Dark 29 Sweet Scent Normal 35 Gastro Acid Poison 39 Razor Leaf Grass 41 Poison Jab Poison 47 Slam Normal 52 Power Whip Grass

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Vine whip Grass One Growth Grass Eight Infestation Bug Ten Razor Leaf Grass 13 Sleep Powder Grass 15 Poison Powder Poison 17 Stun Spore Grass 19 Knock Off Dark 23 Magical Leaf Grass 26 Toxic Spikes Poison 30 Poison Jab Poison 33 Leech Life Bug 40 Sludge Wave Poison 44 Power Whip Grass 48 Leaf Storm Grass

Learning TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Protect Normal Acid Spray Poison Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Pounce Bug Facade Normal Magical Leaf Grass Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Bullet Seed Grass Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Reflect Psychic Grass Knot Grass Poison Jab Poison Rest Psychic Swords Dance Normal Leech Life Bug Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Energy Ball Grass Encore Normal Grassy Terrain Grass Sludge Bomb Poison Leaf Storm Grass Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Toxic Poison Knock Off Dark Lunge Bug Weather Ball Normal Grassy Glide Grass Sludge Wave Poison

Learning TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Toxic Poison Protect Normal Energy Ball Grass Swords Dance Normal Reflect Psychic Endure Normal Bullet Seed Grass Giga Drain Grass Knock Off Dark Solar Beam Grass Poison Jab Poison Substitute Normal Toxic Spikes Poison Facade Normal Acid Spray Poison Trailblaze Grass Seed Bomb Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Clear Smog Poison Foongus or Amoonguss Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb Sucker Punch Dark Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey Tickle Normal Lotad Worry Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, or Scovillain

With that, you know all of the important things about Bellsprout; hopefully, it helps you to make the most out of this little guy.