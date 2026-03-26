Bellsprout | Pokémon guide

The generation one Pokémon Bellsprout is among the best in Kanto. Not because of its battle prowess or anything, just because it's so adorable that we want to protect this weed with our lives. So, you can trust that we know everything about its locations, evolutions, movies, strengths and weaknesses, and more.
If you care more about freebies than knowledge, we can help you out there, too, as we have Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes that are full of goodies to help you out on your adventures. We also have a complete Pokédex if you do want to learn about the other creatures in the franchise.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Bellsprout:
Below is Bellsprout's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,069
|Type
|Grass and Poison
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden abilities
|Gluttony
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Grass
|EV yield
|One attack
Bellsprout's evolutions
Bellsprout is the first Pokémon in a three-stage evolution line. It turns into Weepinbell at level 21, who then needs a leaf stone to evolve into Victreebel.
Bellsprout's locations
You can find Bellsprout in the following locations across all generations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Routes 5-7,12-15, 24-25
|Blue (Japan)
|Trade
|Yellow
|Routes 12-15, 24-25
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 5-6, 24-25, 31-32, 44
|Crystal
|Routes 24-25, 31-32, 36, 44
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade, event
|Emerald
|Trade, event
|FireRed
|Trade, event
|LeafGreen
|Routes 5-7, 12-5, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Water Path
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 229-230
|Platinum
|Routes 224, 230
|HeartGold and SoulSliver
|Routes 5-6, 24-25, 31-32, 44, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Forest
|Pokéwalker
|Noisey Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
|Dream World
|Pleasent Forest
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route 4
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Route 5 (Island Scan)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Trade
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade
|Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 1-2, 12-15, 21, 24-25, Viridian Forest
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 229-230, Grand Underground (Grasland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert District: Vert Sector 1, Vert Sector 2, Vert Sector 7, Vert Sector 9
Bleu District: Aymlis Park, Bleu Sector 3, Bleu Sector 6, Bleu Sector 7, Wild Zone 5, Wild Zone 10
Magenta District: Magenta Sector 3, Magenta Sector 6, Magenta Sector 8
Rouge District: Rouge Sector 5, Rouge Sector 8
Jaune District: Jaune Sector 2, Jaune Sector 7, Jaune Sector 8, Jaune Sector 11
How do I unlock Bellsprout in Pokopia?
To unlock Bellsprout in Pokopia, you need to create a tree-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat. To do so, you just need to place four tall grass around any large tree, and you can do this in any biome.
Bellsprout's base stats
At first, Bellsprout has the following stats, though these increase as it levels up:
- HP - 50
- Atk - 75
- Def - 35
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 30
- Speed - 40
What are Bellsprout's type strengths and weaknesses?
As with any Pokémon, Bellsprout has a list of types that it is strong against and weak to, which you can discover in the table below:
|Normal
|Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Dark, Dragon
|Weak to
|Flying, Ice, Fire, Psychic
|Resistant
|Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Water, Electric
|Immune
|None
Bellsprout's moves
In the most recent games it appears in, Scarlet / Violet and Legends: Z-A, Bellsprout can learn a range of moves through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:
Level up (Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|Seven
|Growth
|Normal
|11
|Wrap
|Normal
|13
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|155
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|23
|Acid
|Poison
|27
|Knock Off
|Dark
|29
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|35
|Gastro Acid
|Poison
|39
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|41
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|47
|Slam
|Normal
|52
|Power Whip
|Grass
Level up (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Vine whip
|Grass
|One
|Growth
|Grass
|Eight
|Infestation
|Bug
|Ten
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|13
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|15
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|17
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|19
|Knock Off
|Dark
|23
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|26
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|30
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|33
|Leech Life
|Bug
|40
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|44
|Power Whip
|Grass
|48
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
Learning TMs (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Protect
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pounce
|Bug
|Facade
|Normal
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Rest
|Psychic
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Encore
|Normal
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lunge
|Bug
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
Learning TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Toxic
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Facade
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|Foongus or Amoonguss
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
|Strength Sap
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey
|Tickle
|Normal
|Lotad
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, or Scovillain
With that, you know all of the important things about Bellsprout; hopefully, it helps you to make the most out of this little guy.