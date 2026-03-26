Bellsprout | Pokémon guide

There’s much to know about the Pokémon Bellsprout, including who it evolves into, its locations, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

Pokemon Bellsprout: Bellsprout in front of a green PT background
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The generation one Pokémon Bellsprout is among the best in Kanto. Not because of its battle prowess or anything, just because it's so adorable that we want to protect this weed with our lives. So, you can trust that we know everything about its locations, evolutions, movies, strengths and weaknesses, and more.

If you care more about freebies than knowledge, we can help you out there, too, as we have Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes that are full of goodies to help you out on your adventures. We also have a complete Pokédex if you do want to learn about the other creatures in the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Bellsprout:

Below is Bellsprout's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,069
Type Grass and Poison
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden abilities Gluttony
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Grass
EV yield One attack

Bellsprout's evolutions

Bellsprout is the first Pokémon in a three-stage evolution line. It turns into Weepinbell at level 21, who then needs a leaf stone to evolve into Victreebel.

Pokemon Bellsprout: Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel in small green circles in front of a green PT background

Bellsprout's locations

You can find Bellsprout in the following locations across all generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Routes 5-7,12-15, 24-25
Blue (Japan) Trade
Yellow Routes 12-15, 24-25

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 5-6, 24-25, 31-32, 44
Crystal Routes 24-25, 31-32, 36, 44

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade, event
Emerald Trade, event
FireRed Trade, event
LeafGreen Routes 5-7, 12-5, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, Water Path
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 229-230
Platinum Routes 224, 230
HeartGold and SoulSliver Routes 5-6, 24-25, 31-32, 44, Safari Zone
Pal Park Forest
Pokéwalker Noisey Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 and White 2 Trade
Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 4
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 5 (Island Scan)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trade
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
Let's Go Eevee Routes 1-2, 12-15, 21, 24-25, Viridian Forest

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 229-230, Grand Underground (Grasland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Loyalty Plaza, Mossfell Confluence, Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Vert District: Vert Sector 1, Vert Sector 2, Vert Sector 7, Vert Sector 9
Bleu District: Aymlis Park, Bleu Sector 3, Bleu Sector 6, Bleu Sector 7, Wild Zone 5, Wild Zone 10
Magenta District: Magenta Sector 3, Magenta Sector 6, Magenta Sector 8
Rouge District: Rouge Sector 5, Rouge Sector 8
Jaune District: Jaune Sector 2, Jaune Sector 7, Jaune Sector 8, Jaune Sector 11

How do I unlock Bellsprout in Pokopia?

To unlock Bellsprout in Pokopia, you need to create a tree-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat. To do so, you just need to place four tall grass around any large tree, and you can do this in any biome.

Bellsprout's base stats

At first, Bellsprout has the following stats, though these increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 50
  • Atk - 75
  • Def - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 30
  • Speed - 40

What are Bellsprout's type strengths and weaknesses?

As with any Pokémon, Bellsprout has a list of types that it is strong against and weak to, which you can discover in the table below:

Normal Normal, Poison, Rock, Bug, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Dark, Dragon
Weak to Flying, Ice, Fire, Psychic
Resistant Fighting, Fairy, Grass, Water, Electric
Immune None

Pokemon Bellsprout: Bellsprout in a phone in the middle of the forest

Bellsprout's moves

In the most recent games it appears in, Scarlet / Violet and Legends: Z-A, Bellsprout can learn a range of moves through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Vine Whip Grass
Seven Growth Normal
11 Wrap Normal
13 Sleep Powder Grass
155 Poison Powder Poison
17 Stun Spore Grass
23 Acid Poison
27 Knock Off Dark
29 Sweet Scent Normal
35 Gastro Acid Poison
39 Razor Leaf Grass
41 Poison Jab Poison
47 Slam Normal
52 Power Whip Grass

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Vine whip Grass
One Growth Grass
Eight Infestation Bug
Ten Razor Leaf Grass
13 Sleep Powder Grass
15 Poison Powder Poison
17 Stun Spore Grass
19 Knock Off Dark
23 Magical Leaf Grass
26 Toxic Spikes Poison
30 Poison Jab Poison
33 Leech Life Bug
40 Sludge Wave Poison
44 Power Whip Grass
48 Leaf Storm Grass

Learning TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Protect Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Pounce Bug
Facade Normal
Magical Leaf Grass
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Bullet Seed Grass
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Reflect Psychic
Grass Knot Grass
Poison Jab Poison
Rest Psychic
Swords Dance Normal
Leech Life Bug
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Encore Normal
Grassy Terrain Grass
Sludge Bomb Poison
Leaf Storm Grass
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Poison
Knock Off Dark
Lunge Bug
Weather Ball Normal
Grassy Glide Grass
Sludge Wave Poison

Learning TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Toxic Poison
Protect Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Swords Dance Normal
Reflect Psychic
Endure Normal
Bullet Seed Grass
Giga Drain Grass
Knock Off Dark
Solar Beam Grass
Poison Jab Poison
Substitute Normal
Toxic Spikes Poison
Facade Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Seed Bomb Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Clear Smog Poison Foongus or Amoonguss
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb
Sucker Punch Dark Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Cacnea, or Cacturne
Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comfey
Tickle Normal Lotad
Worry Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Sunkern, Sunflora, Breloom, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, or Scovillain

With that, you know all of the important things about Bellsprout; hopefully, it helps you to make the most out of this little guy.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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