We're putting on our clown makeup once again as the official Pokémon X account has referenced Pokémon Black and White. The fifth generation of Pokémon games has been the subject of remake and remaster rumors for years now, and we're getting impatient.

The gen 5 Pokémon games, as well as their direct sequels, are often cited as the best Pokémon games ever made, but despite the huge reverence for the Unova region and its stories, Pokémon has yet to remake, remaster, or even port the DS games in nearly 15 years. Of course, Pokémon fans love to speculate, and we've seen hints at Pokémon Black and White remakes everywhere recently.

The most recent instance of these hints was this post from the official Pokémon X account, asking for our "favorite moments" from the two games. These types of posts aren't uncommon, but considering Black and White's anniversary isn't until September, it seems like an odd choice to post this on a random July day. This out-of-the-blue post alone wouldn't be enough to suggest a remake, but when you pair it with Pokémon Go's Dual Destiny season and Go Tour: Unova from earlier this year, and the upcoming Black Bolt and White Flare TCG sets, it all seems to be more than just a coincidence.

I'm very much here for a Pokémon Black and White Nintendo Switch 2 remake. Not only would this let people relive or, in my case, experience the games for the first time on a current-generation console, but it would do wonders for videogame preservation. This point is especially relevant to Pokémon Black 2 and White 2, which are two of the lowest-selling Pokémon games, potentially due to their release at the end of the DS lifecycle.

Of course, it could just be that the Pokémon social team is teasing us all. We might not be getting a Unova remake, but the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date is quickly approaching, taking us back to Kalos to rediscover the adorable gen 6 Pokémon from Pokémon X and Y.