Bulbasaur | Pokémon guide

Check out everything a Pokémon trainer needs to know about the leafy Bulbasaur below, including stats, weaknesses, and how to evolve it.

The first registered Pokémon, Bulbasaur, is an adorable leafy reptile. It's number one in the Pokédex, and number one in our hearts. Bulbasaur is one of the first three starters in the Kanto region, introduced in Red, Green, and Blue. Find out everything you need to know about it in our guide, including its type, stats, and evolutions.

Here's everything in our Bulbasaur guide:

Here are some details to help you get to know Bulbasaur a little better:

National Pokédex # 001
Type Grass/poison
Abilities Overgrow
Hidden ability Chlorophyll
Gender ratio Male - 88.14%
Female - 11.86%
Catch rate 45
Egg groups Monster and grass
EV yield One sp. attack point

bulbasaur pokemon guide - Bulbasaur's evolution chain

Bulbasaur's evolutions

Bulbasaur is the first in an evolution chain, with no requirements other than leveling up. Bulbasaur evolves into Ivysaur at level 16 or above. Ivysaur then evolves into Venusaur at level 32 or above.

Bulbasaur's locations

Here are all the locations you can find a Bulbasaur in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Starter Pokémon obtained in Pallet Town
Yellow Receive Bulbasaur from a girl in Cerulean City if your Pikachu's friendship is 147 or higher

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade from Red, Green, Blue, or Yellow
Crystal Trade from Red, Green, Blue, or Yellow

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
Emerald Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
FireRed / LeafGreen Starter Pokémon obtained in Pallet Town
Colosseum
Colosseum Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
XD Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trade
Platinum Trade
HeartGold / SoulSilver Receive Bulbasaur from Professor Oak after defeating Red

Gen 5 locations

Black / White PokéTransfer or Dream World
Black 2 / White 2 PokéTransfer or Dream World

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Receive Bulbasaur from Professor Sycamore after defeating him
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade from X & Y

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade from Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 2 - Island Scan on Friday
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Viridian Forest & as a gift from a girl in Cerulean City, she'll give you Bulbasaur for catching 30 or more Pokémon

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Transfer from Pokémon HOME
Isle of Armor A gift from the Master Dojo
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Grand Underground
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero or transfer from Pokémon HOME
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome or Torchlit Labyrinth
Bulbasaur's base stats

Bulbasaur's base stats are as follows:

  • HP - 45
  • Attack - 49
  • Defense - 49
  • Sp. atk - 65
  • Sp. def - 65
  • Speed - 45

As you level Bulbasaur up, these stats grow.

Bulbasaur's type strengths and weaknesses

Each Pokémon has weaknesses and strengths that you need to pay attention to. Bulbasaur is weak to four different types, which it takes double damage from. It's also resistant to five other types, which it takes half damage from - so use this to your advantage.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel
Weak Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic
Resistant Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water
Immune -

Bulbasaur's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Bulbasaur can learn the following moves:

Tackle Normal By leveling up
Growth Normal By leveling up
Vine Whip Grass By leveling up
Growth Normal By leveling up
Leech Seed Grass By leveling up
Razor Leaf Grass By leveling up
Poison Powder Poison By leveling up
Sleep Powder Grass By leveling up
Seed Bomb Grass By leveling up
Take Down Normal By leveling up
Sweet Scent Normal By leveling up
Synthesis Grass By leveling up
Worry Seed Grass By leveling up
Power Whip Grass By leveling up
Solar Beam Grass By leveling up
Take Down Normal By TM
Charm Fairy By TM
Protect Normal By TM
Acid Spray Poison By TM
Trailblaze Grass By TM
Facade Normal By TM
Magical Leaf Grass By TM
Venoshock Poison By TM
Endure Normal By TM
Sunny Day Fire By TM
Bullet Seed Grass By TM
False Swipe Normal By TM
Body Slam Normal By TM
Sleep Talk Normal By TM
Seed Bomb Grass By TM
Grass Knot Grass By TM
Rest Psychic By TM
Swords Dance Normal By TM
Substitute Normal By TM
Giga Drain Grass By TM
Energy Ball Grass By TM
Helping Hand Normal By TM
Grassy Terrain Grass By TM
Grass Pledge Grass By TM
Sludge Bomb Poison By TM
Leaf Storm Grass By TM
Solar Beam Grass By TM
Tera Blast Normal By TM
Toxic Poison By TM
Knock Of Dark By TM
Weather Ball Normal By TM
Grassy Glide Grass By TM
Double-Edge Normal By TM
Curse Ghost By TM

That's everything you need to know about Bulbsasaur. For more, check out our favorite gen 1 Pokémon, gen 2 Pokémon, and - you guessed it - gen 3 Pokémon here.

