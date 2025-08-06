Bulbasaur | Pokémon guide

The first registered Pokémon, Bulbasaur, is an adorable leafy reptile. It's number one in the Pokédex, and number one in our hearts. Bulbasaur is one of the first three starters in the Kanto region, introduced in Red, Green, and Blue. Find out everything you need to know about it in our guide, including its type, stats, and evolutions.
Here's everything in our Bulbasaur guide:
Here are some details to help you get to know Bulbasaur a little better:
|National Pokédex #
|001
|Type
|Grass/poison
|Abilities
|Overgrow
|Hidden ability
|Chlorophyll
|Gender ratio
|Male - 88.14%
Female - 11.86%
|Catch rate
|45
|Egg groups
|Monster and grass
|EV yield
|One sp. attack point
Bulbasaur's evolutions
Bulbasaur is the first in an evolution chain, with no requirements other than leveling up. Bulbasaur evolves into Ivysaur at level 16 or above. Ivysaur then evolves into Venusaur at level 32 or above.
Bulbasaur's locations
Here are all the locations you can find a Bulbasaur in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Starter Pokémon obtained in Pallet Town
|Yellow
|Receive Bulbasaur from a girl in Cerulean City if your Pikachu's friendship is 147 or higher
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Trade from Red, Green, Blue, or Yellow
|Crystal
|Trade from Red, Green, Blue, or Yellow
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
|Emerald
|Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Starter Pokémon obtained in Pallet Town
Colosseum
|Colosseum
|Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
|XD
|Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Trade
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Receive Bulbasaur from Professor Oak after defeating Red
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|PokéTransfer or Dream World
|Black 2 / White 2
|PokéTransfer or Dream World
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Receive Bulbasaur from Professor Sycamore after defeating him
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade from X & Y
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade from Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Route 2 - Island Scan on Friday
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Viridian Forest & as a gift from a girl in Cerulean City, she'll give you Bulbasaur for catching 30 or more Pokémon
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Transfer from Pokémon HOME
|Isle of Armor
|A gift from the Master Dojo
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Grand Underground
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero or transfer from Pokémon HOME
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome or Torchlit Labyrinth
Bulbasaur's base stats
Bulbasaur's base stats are as follows:
- HP - 45
- Attack - 49
- Defense - 49
- Sp. atk - 65
- Sp. def - 65
- Speed - 45
As you level Bulbasaur up, these stats grow.
Bulbasaur's type strengths and weaknesses
Each Pokémon has weaknesses and strengths that you need to pay attention to. Bulbasaur is weak to four different types, which it takes double damage from. It's also resistant to five other types, which it takes half damage from - so use this to your advantage.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Weak
|Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic
|Resistant
|Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water
|Immune
|-
Bulbasaur's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Bulbasaur can learn the following moves:
|Tackle
|Normal
|By leveling up
|Growth
|Normal
|By leveling up
|Vine Whip
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|By leveling up
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Take Down
|Normal
|By leveling up
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|By leveling up
|Synthesis
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Worry Seed
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Power Whip
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|By leveling up
|Charm
|Fairy
|By TM
|Protect
|Normal
|By TM
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|By TM
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|By TM
|Facade
|Normal
|By TM
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|By TM
|Venoshock
|Poison
|By TM
|Endure
|Normal
|By TM
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|By TM
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|By TM
|False Swipe
|Normal
|By TM
|Body Slam
|Normal
|By TM
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|By TM
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|By TM
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|By TM
|Rest
|Psychic
|By TM
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|By TM
|Substitute
|Normal
|By TM
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|By TM
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|By TM
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|By TM
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|By TM
|Grass Pledge
|Grass
|By TM
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|By TM
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|By TM
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|By TM
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|By TM
|Toxic
|Poison
|By TM
|Knock Of
|Dark
|By TM
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|By TM
|Grassy Glide
|Grass
|By TM
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|By TM
|Curse
|Ghost
|By TM
