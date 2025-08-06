Bulbasaur | Pokémon guide

The first registered Pokémon, Bulbasaur, is an adorable leafy reptile. It's number one in the Pokédex, and number one in our hearts. Bulbasaur is one of the first three starters in the Kanto region, introduced in Red, Green, and Blue. Find out everything you need to know about it in our guide, including its type, stats, and evolutions.

To see who comes next, take a look at our Pokédex. You can also see our favorite grass Pokémon and how to deal with grass Pokémon weaknesses in our guides. Now, go forth and grow your Bulbasaur.

Here's everything in our Bulbasaur guide:

Here are some details to help you get to know Bulbasaur a little better:

National Pokédex # 001 Type Grass/poison Abilities Overgrow Hidden ability Chlorophyll Gender ratio Male - 88.14%

Female - 11.86% Catch rate 45 Egg groups Monster and grass EV yield One sp. attack point

Bulbasaur's evolutions

Bulbasaur is the first in an evolution chain, with no requirements other than leveling up. Bulbasaur evolves into Ivysaur at level 16 or above. Ivysaur then evolves into Venusaur at level 32 or above.

Bulbasaur's locations

Here are all the locations you can find a Bulbasaur in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Starter Pokémon obtained in Pallet Town Yellow Receive Bulbasaur from a girl in Cerulean City if your Pikachu's friendship is 147 or higher

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade from Red, Green, Blue, or Yellow Crystal Trade from Red, Green, Blue, or Yellow

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen Emerald Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen FireRed / LeafGreen Starter Pokémon obtained in Pallet Town

Colosseum Colosseum Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen XD Trade from FireRed / LeafGreen

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trade Platinum Trade HeartGold / SoulSilver Receive Bulbasaur from Professor Oak after defeating Red

Gen 5 locations

Black / White PokéTransfer or Dream World Black 2 / White 2 PokéTransfer or Dream World

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Receive Bulbasaur from Professor Sycamore after defeating him Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade from X & Y

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade from Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Route 2 - Island Scan on Friday Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Viridian Forest & as a gift from a girl in Cerulean City, she'll give you Bulbasaur for catching 30 or more Pokémon

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Transfer from Pokémon HOME Isle of Armor A gift from the Master Dojo Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Grand Underground Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero or transfer from Pokémon HOME The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome or Torchlit Labyrinth

Bulbasaur's base stats

Bulbasaur's base stats are as follows:

HP - 45

- 45 Attack - 49

- 49 Defense - 49

- 49 Sp. atk - 65

- 65 Sp. def - 65

- 65 Speed - 45

As you level Bulbasaur up, these stats grow.

Bulbasaur's type strengths and weaknesses

Each Pokémon has weaknesses and strengths that you need to pay attention to. Bulbasaur is weak to four different types, which it takes double damage from. It's also resistant to five other types, which it takes half damage from - so use this to your advantage.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel Weak Fire, Flying, Ice, Psychic Resistant Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Water Immune -

Bulbasaur's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Bulbasaur can learn the following moves:

Tackle Normal By leveling up Growth Normal By leveling up Vine Whip Grass By leveling up Growth Normal By leveling up Leech Seed Grass By leveling up Razor Leaf Grass By leveling up Poison Powder Poison By leveling up Sleep Powder Grass By leveling up Seed Bomb Grass By leveling up Take Down Normal By leveling up Sweet Scent Normal By leveling up Synthesis Grass By leveling up Worry Seed Grass By leveling up Power Whip Grass By leveling up Solar Beam Grass By leveling up Take Down Normal By TM Charm Fairy By TM Protect Normal By TM Acid Spray Poison By TM Trailblaze Grass By TM Facade Normal By TM Magical Leaf Grass By TM Venoshock Poison By TM Endure Normal By TM Sunny Day Fire By TM Bullet Seed Grass By TM False Swipe Normal By TM Body Slam Normal By TM Sleep Talk Normal By TM Seed Bomb Grass By TM Grass Knot Grass By TM Rest Psychic By TM Swords Dance Normal By TM Substitute Normal By TM Giga Drain Grass By TM Energy Ball Grass By TM Helping Hand Normal By TM Grassy Terrain Grass By TM Grass Pledge Grass By TM Sludge Bomb Poison By TM Leaf Storm Grass By TM Solar Beam Grass By TM Tera Blast Normal By TM Toxic Poison By TM Knock Of Dark By TM Weather Ball Normal By TM Grassy Glide Grass By TM Double-Edge Normal By TM Curse Ghost By TM

That's everything you need to know about Bulbsasaur. For more, check out our favorite gen 1 Pokémon, gen 2 Pokémon, and - you guessed it - gen 3 Pokémon here.