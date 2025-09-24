As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Caterpie | Pokémon guide

Every Pokémon trainer needs to know the basics of early game bugs, and our Caterpie guide is here to help you get acquainted with the OG.

Pokemon Caterpie: 3D model of Caterpie outlined in white on a green PT background
The worm Pokémon Caterpie looks more like a caterpillar than anything, and its name sounds more like that too, but we love it regardless. This little green critter is a staple of many early Pokémon teams, so here's everything you need to know about its stats, moves, weaknesses, and more.

Here's everything in our Caterpie guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Caterpie:

National Pokédex # 0010
Type Bug
Abilities Shield Dust
Hidden ability Run Away
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 255
Egg groups Bug
EV yield One HP point

Pokemon Caterpie evolution chart

Caterpie's evolutions

Caterpie is the first evolution in its chain, and it evolves really quickly and simply, without the need for any stones or items. Caterpie evolves into Metapod starting at level seven, and then Metapod evolves into Butterfree starting at level ten.

Caterpie's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Caterpie in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Blue: Routes 2, 24, and 25, and Viridian Forest
Red: Route 25 and Viridian Forest
Yellow Viridian Forest

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Gold: Routes 2, 26, 27, 30, 31, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39, Azalea Town, Ilex Forest, Lake of Rage, and National Park
Silver: National Park
Crystal Routes 2, 24, 25, 30, and 31, Ilex Forest, and National Park

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 2, 24, and 25, Pattern Bush, and Viridian Forest
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 204 (with FireRed inserted)
Platinum Route 204 and Eterna Forest (with FireRed inserted)
HeartGold / SoulSilver HeartGold: Routes 2, 30, and 31, Ilex Forest, Bug-Catching Contest, and Viridian Forest
SoulSilver: Bug-Catching Contest

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Black: Trade
White: Breed Metapod or Butterfree
Black 2 / White 2 Black 2: Trade
White 2: Breed Butterfree

Gen 6 locations

X / Y X: Santalune Forest
Y: Route 2 and Santalune Forest
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 1 and 5, Melemele Meadow, and Lush Jungle
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 1 and 5, Melemele Meadow, and Lush Jungle SOS battles
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 2 and Viridian Forest

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 1 and Max Battles in Bridge Field, Dappled Grove, Rolling Fields, and South Lake Miloch
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Brilliant Diamond: Grand Underground caverns (after obtaining the National Pokédex)
Shining Pearl: Trade
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Caterpie's base stats

Caterpie's base stats are as follows:

  • HP - 45
  • Attack - 30
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 20
  • Sp. Def - 20
  • Speed - 45

As you level it up, these stats grow, but you'll likely see your Caterpie evolve before its stats reach a decent level.

Caterpie's type strengths and weaknesses

The eternal bug Pokémon weakness is fire, and Caterpie isn't exempt. As a mono-Bug type, it has a relatively balanced type spread, so you only really need to look out for its three big weaknesses. Don't take Caterpie into a cave or a volcano!

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison*, Psychic, Steel, Water
Weak Fire, Flying, Rock
Resistant Fighting, Grass, Ground
Immune -

Note: In the first-generation Pokémon games, Poison moves are also 2x effective against Caterpie.

Caterpie's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games it appears in, Caterpie can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One String Shot Bug
Nine Bug Bite Bug

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Electroweb Electric

That's it for our Caterpie guide. Now that you're here, take a look at which other gen 2 Pokémon you can catch alongside it in Johto's Bug Catching Competition. We've also got a great guide on all Pokémon games in order, if you fancy a trip down memory lane.

