Caterpie | Pokémon guide

The worm Pokémon Caterpie looks more like a caterpillar than anything, and its name sounds more like that too, but we love it regardless. This little green critter is a staple of many early Pokémon teams, so here's everything you need to know about its stats, moves, weaknesses, and more.
Here's everything in our Caterpie guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Caterpie:
|National Pokédex #
|0010
|Type
|Bug
|Abilities
|Shield Dust
|Hidden ability
|Run Away
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|255
|Egg groups
|Bug
|EV yield
|One HP point
Caterpie's evolutions
Caterpie is the first evolution in its chain, and it evolves really quickly and simply, without the need for any stones or items. Caterpie evolves into Metapod starting at level seven, and then Metapod evolves into Butterfree starting at level ten.
Caterpie's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Caterpie in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Blue: Routes 2, 24, and 25, and Viridian Forest
Red: Route 25 and Viridian Forest
|Yellow
|Viridian Forest
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Gold: Routes 2, 26, 27, 30, 31, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39, Azalea Town, Ilex Forest, Lake of Rage, and National Park
Silver: National Park
|Crystal
|Routes 2, 24, 25, 30, and 31, Ilex Forest, and National Park
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 2, 24, and 25, Pattern Bush, and Viridian Forest
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 204 (with FireRed inserted)
|Platinum
|Route 204 and Eterna Forest (with FireRed inserted)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|HeartGold: Routes 2, 30, and 31, Ilex Forest, Bug-Catching Contest, and Viridian Forest
SoulSilver: Bug-Catching Contest
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Black: Trade
White: Breed Metapod or Butterfree
|Black 2 / White 2
|Black 2: Trade
White 2: Breed Butterfree
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|X: Santalune Forest
Y: Route 2 and Santalune Forest
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Routes 1 and 5, Melemele Meadow, and Lush Jungle
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Routes 1 and 5, Melemele Meadow, and Lush Jungle SOS battles
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 2 and Viridian Forest
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Route 1 and Max Battles in Bridge Field, Dappled Grove, Rolling Fields, and South Lake Miloch
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Brilliant Diamond: Grand Underground caverns (after obtaining the National Pokédex)
Shining Pearl: Trade
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
Caterpie's base stats
Caterpie's base stats are as follows:
- HP - 45
- Attack - 30
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 20
- Sp. Def - 20
- Speed - 45
As you level it up, these stats grow, but you'll likely see your Caterpie evolve before its stats reach a decent level.
Caterpie's type strengths and weaknesses
The eternal bug Pokémon weakness is fire, and Caterpie isn't exempt. As a mono-Bug type, it has a relatively balanced type spread, so you only really need to look out for its three big weaknesses. Don't take Caterpie into a cave or a volcano!
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison*, Psychic, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fire, Flying, Rock
|Resistant
|Fighting, Grass, Ground
|Immune
|-
Note: In the first-generation Pokémon games, Poison moves are also 2x effective against Caterpie.
Caterpie's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games it appears in, Caterpie can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|String Shot
|Bug
|Nine
|Bug Bite
|Bug
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Electroweb
|Electric
