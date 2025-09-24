Caterpie | Pokémon guide

The worm Pokémon Caterpie looks more like a caterpillar than anything, and its name sounds more like that too, but we love it regardless. This little green critter is a staple of many early Pokémon teams, so here's everything you need to know about its stats, moves, weaknesses, and more.

Here's the key information you need to know about Caterpie:

National Pokédex # 0010 Type Bug Abilities Shield Dust Hidden ability Run Away Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 255 Egg groups Bug EV yield One HP point

Caterpie's evolutions

Caterpie is the first evolution in its chain, and it evolves really quickly and simply, without the need for any stones or items. Caterpie evolves into Metapod starting at level seven, and then Metapod evolves into Butterfree starting at level ten.

Caterpie's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Caterpie in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Blue: Routes 2, 24, and 25, and Viridian Forest

Red: Route 25 and Viridian Forest Yellow Viridian Forest

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Gold: Routes 2, 26, 27, 30, 31, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39, Azalea Town, Ilex Forest, Lake of Rage, and National Park

Silver: National Park Crystal Routes 2, 24, 25, 30, and 31, Ilex Forest, and National Park

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 2, 24, and 25, Pattern Bush, and Viridian Forest Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 204 (with FireRed inserted) Platinum Route 204 and Eterna Forest (with FireRed inserted) HeartGold / SoulSilver HeartGold: Routes 2, 30, and 31, Ilex Forest, Bug-Catching Contest, and Viridian Forest

SoulSilver: Bug-Catching Contest

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Black: Trade

White: Breed Metapod or Butterfree Black 2 / White 2 Black 2: Trade

White 2: Breed Butterfree

Gen 6 locations

X / Y X: Santalune Forest

Y: Route 2 and Santalune Forest Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Routes 1 and 5, Melemele Meadow, and Lush Jungle Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Routes 1 and 5, Melemele Meadow, and Lush Jungle SOS battles Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 2 and Viridian Forest

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 1 and Max Battles in Bridge Field, Dappled Grove, Rolling Fields, and South Lake Miloch Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Brilliant Diamond: Grand Underground caverns (after obtaining the National Pokédex)

Shining Pearl: Trade Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable

Caterpie's base stats

Caterpie's base stats are as follows:

HP - 45

Attack - 30

Defense - 35

Sp. Atk - 20

Sp. Def - 20

Speed - 45

As you level it up, these stats grow, but you'll likely see your Caterpie evolve before its stats reach a decent level.

Caterpie's type strengths and weaknesses

The eternal bug Pokémon weakness is fire, and Caterpie isn't exempt. As a mono-Bug type, it has a relatively balanced type spread, so you only really need to look out for its three big weaknesses. Don't take Caterpie into a cave or a volcano!

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison*, Psychic, Steel, Water Weak Fire, Flying, Rock Resistant Fighting, Grass, Ground Immune -

Note: In the first-generation Pokémon games, Poison moves are also 2x effective against Caterpie.

Caterpie's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games it appears in, Caterpie can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One String Shot Bug Nine Bug Bite Bug

Learnable TMs

Move Type Electroweb Electric

Move Type Electroweb Electric