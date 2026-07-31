Pokémon Champions' bizarre competition pits nettle-eaters and air guitarists against each other

If you're an avid Pokémon esports fan, you might be used to hearing certain names when it comes to competitors - Ray Rizzo, Wolfey, Linkyoshimario - but Pokémon Champions' recent competition shook up the scene a little bit. The first-ever Pokémon Champion of Champions tournament took place on July 30, 2026, seeing eight world champs of various niche disciplines shoved under the spotlight, as they fought tooth and nail to win 2027 Pokémon World Championships tickets.

Taking to the stage were the world champions of nettle-eating, air guitar, pillow fighting, whistling, hobby horsing, pizza acrobatics, french fry making, and my personal favorite, doing nothing. They were given some training over three days by three-time Pokémon VGC World Champion Ray Rizzo, but beyond that, they had nothing but a niche talent and a dream.

Hosts and commentators Jamie Boyt, Charlie Merriman, Lou Akcoş-Cromie, and Barış Akcoş set the stage as Ray Rizzo explained the open team sheets, bring six, play four format - meaning players were allowed to study each other's Pokémon Champions teams before the matches began, and select four of their six 'mon to play against the match with. The best-of-three format meant that competitors could swap their Pokémon on or off the bench between games, but they'd only have one chance to dominate, as it was a single elimination bracket.

In a nail-biting final, the nettle-eating and air guitar champions faced off against each other. Ultimately, stinging-nettle-eater Mike Hobbs from the UK won out, claiming the grand prize, which also included a charity donation. His team consisted of Charizard, Venusaur, Incineroar, Toxapex, Annihilape, and Garchomp. Hobbs' two children were there to celebrate their dad's victory, and about his win, Hobbs said, "Thank you very much everyone for watching, that was absolutely amazing… everyone has done really well".

If you think you could give Hobbs a run for his money - either in nettle-eating or Pokémon Champions VGC, it's time to get training, as you could be next to win Championship tickets. Let us know what you'd be the world champion of over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and follow us on TikTok for more gaming news and opinions.