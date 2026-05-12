Chansey | Pokémon guide

If you're looking for a lucky Pokémon, Chansey is your go-to. Its name in Japanese is literally Lucky! This egg-shaped healer is a friend to all Pokémon, so learn everything you can about the gentle giant in our handy guide.
Join us as we journey through the Pokédex, and check out our lists of the best gen 1 Pokémon and best big Pokémon along the way.
Here's everything in our Chansey guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Chansey:
|National Pokédex #
|0,113
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Natural Cure or Serene Grace
|Hidden ability
|Healer
|Gender ratio
|Male - 0%
Female - 100%
|Catch rate
|8.8%
|Egg groups
|Fairy
|EV yield
|Two HP
Chansey's evolutions
In earlier Pokémon games, Chansey didn't evolve, but Game Freak later added a pre-evolution and a stage two evolution. Chansey evolves from Happiny when leveled up during the day while holding an Oval Stone. Then, Chansey evolves into Blissey when leveled up with high friendship.
Chansey's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Chansey in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 13, 14, and 15
|Crystal
|Routes 13, 14, and 15
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden
|Platinum
|Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 13, 14, and 15, and the Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Happiny
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Happiny
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Happiny
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Route 12, Mount Hokulani, Blush Mountain, and Poni Grove (SOS Battle)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poni Plains
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 23, Diglett's Cave, Mt. Moon, Pokémon Tower, Power Plant, Pokémon Mansion, and Cerulean Cave
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Fields of Honor, Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Beach, Challenge Road, Courageous Cavern, Forest of Focus, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Soothing Wetlands, Stepping-Stone Sea, Training Lowlands, Warm-Up Tunnel, Workout Sea, Max Raid Battles, and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands: near Horseshoe Plains (mass outbreaks), near Obsidian Falls; Crimson Mirelands: Cottonsedge Prairie (mass outbreaks); Cobalt Coastlands: Hideaway Bay, Tombolo Walk; Coronet Highlands: Lonely Spring (mass outbreaks); and Alabaster Icelands: Avalanche Slopes
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|South Province: Area Four, Area Six; East Province: Area Two; West Province: Area Two, Area Three; North Province: Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Area Zero, and three-star Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Chansey in Pokémon Pokopia?
If you want to invite Chansey to your island, you need to build the Full Recovery Pokopia habitat. All you need is a first aid kit, a plain chest, and any bed. Chansey can spawn in any biome, and as she has the trade specialty, she's a very useful Pokémon to have around.
Chansey's base stats
Chansey's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Chansey's type strengths and weaknesses
As a normal Pokémon, Chansey only has one weakness - fighting-type moves. It's also immune to ghost-type attacks entirely, which comes in very handy. Otherwise, all other types do normal damage.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|N/A
|Immune
|Ghost
Chansey's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Chansey can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|One
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|Four
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Eight
|Echoed Voice
|Normal
|12
|Life Dew
|Water
|16
|Sing
|Normal
|20
|Fling
|Dark
|24
|Take Down
|Normal
|28
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
|32
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|36
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|40
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|44
|Soft-Boiled
|Normal
|48
|Last Resort
|Normal
|52
|Healing Wish
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Clefairy, Clefable
|Heal Bell
|Normal
|Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
|Present
|Normal
|Pikachu, Marill, Snubbull
|Seismic Toss
|Fighting
|Blissey
That's everything you need to know about the adorable healer, Chansey.