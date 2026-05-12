Chansey | Pokémon guide

Take a chance on Chansey and learn all about this Pokémon Center staple, including its evolution, moves, and locations.

Pokemon Chansey: Chansey's 3D Home model pasted on a grey PT background
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If you're looking for a lucky Pokémon, Chansey is your go-to. Its name in Japanese is literally Lucky! This egg-shaped healer is a friend to all Pokémon, so learn everything you can about the gentle giant in our handy guide.

Join us as we journey through the Pokédex, and check out our lists of the best gen 1 Pokémon and best big Pokémon along the way.

Here's everything in our Chansey guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Chansey:

National Pokédex # 0,113
Type Normal
Abilities Natural Cure or Serene Grace
Hidden ability Healer
Gender ratio Male - 0%
Female - 100%
Catch rate 8.8%
Egg groups Fairy
EV yield Two HP

Pokemon Chansey: Chansey's evolution line from Happiny to Chansey to Blissey on a grey PT background

Chansey's evolutions

In earlier Pokémon games, Chansey didn't evolve, but Game Freak later added a pre-evolution and a stage two evolution. Chansey evolves from Happiny when leveled up during the day while holding an Oval Stone. Then, Chansey evolves into Blissey when leveled up with high friendship.

Chansey's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Chansey in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
Yellow Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 13, 14, and 15
Crystal Routes 13, 14, and 15

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden
Platinum Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 13, 14, and 15, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Happiny
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Happiny

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Happiny

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 12, Mount Hokulani, Blush Mountain, and Poni Grove (SOS Battle)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Plains
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 23, Diglett's Cave, Mt. Moon, Pokémon Tower, Power Plant, Pokémon Mansion, and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Fields of Honor, Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Beach, Challenge Road, Courageous Cavern, Forest of Focus, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Soothing Wetlands, Stepping-Stone Sea, Training Lowlands, Warm-Up Tunnel, Workout Sea, Max Raid Battles, and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands: near Horseshoe Plains (mass outbreaks), near Obsidian Falls; Crimson Mirelands: Cottonsedge Prairie (mass outbreaks); Cobalt Coastlands: Hideaway Bay, Tombolo Walk; Coronet Highlands: Lonely Spring (mass outbreaks); and Alabaster Icelands: Avalanche Slopes

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Four, Area Six; East Province: Area Two; West Province: Area Two, Area Three; North Province: Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Area Zero, and three-star Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Chansey in Pokémon Pokopia?

If you want to invite Chansey to your island, you need to build the Full Recovery Pokopia habitat. All you need is a first aid kit, a plain chest, and any bed. Chansey can spawn in any biome, and as she has the trade specialty, she's a very useful Pokémon to have around.

Chansey's base stats

Chansey's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 250
  • Attack - 5
  • Defense - 5
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 105
  • Speed - 50

Chansey's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal Pokémon, Chansey only has one weakness - fighting-type moves. It's also immune to ghost-type attacks entirely, which comes in very handy. Otherwise, all other types do normal damage.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant N/A
Immune Ghost

Pokemon Chansey: Pokemon TCG Pocket art of Chansey in a cute display with a Clefairy doll and a substitute doll

Chansey's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Chansey can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Sweet Kiss Fairy
One Disarming Voice Fairy
One Covet Normal
One Charm Fairy
One Pound Normal
One Copycat Normal
One Defense Curl Normal
Four Tail Whip Normal
Eight Echoed Voice Normal
12 Life Dew Water
16 Sing Normal
20 Fling Dark
24 Take Down Normal
28 Heal Pulse Psychic
32 Helping Hand Normal
36 Light Screen Psychic
40 Double-Edge Normal
44 Soft-Boiled Normal
48 Last Resort Normal
52 Healing Wish Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Calm Mind Psychic
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Disarming Voice Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Earthquake Ground
Electric Terrain Electric
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Gravity Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Shadow Ball Ghost
Skill Swap Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape Ice
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
Water Pulse Water
Wild Charge Electric
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Gravity Psychic Clefairy, Clefable
Heal Bell Normal Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, Snubbull
Seismic Toss Fighting Blissey

That's everything you need to know about the adorable healer, Chansey.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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