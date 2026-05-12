Chansey | Pokémon guide

If you're looking for a lucky Pokémon, Chansey is your go-to. Its name in Japanese is literally Lucky! This egg-shaped healer is a friend to all Pokémon, so learn everything you can about the gentle giant in our handy guide.

Join us as we journey through the Pokédex, and check out our lists of the best gen 1 Pokémon and best big Pokémon along the way.

Here's everything in our Chansey guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Chansey:

National Pokédex # 0,113 Type Normal Abilities Natural Cure or Serene Grace Hidden ability Healer Gender ratio Male - 0%

Female - 100% Catch rate 8.8% Egg groups Fairy EV yield Two HP

Chansey's evolutions

In earlier Pokémon games, Chansey didn't evolve, but Game Freak later added a pre-evolution and a stage two evolution. Chansey evolves from Happiny when leveled up during the day while holding an Oval Stone. Then, Chansey evolves into Blissey when leveled up with high friendship.

Chansey's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Chansey in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave Yellow Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 13, 14, and 15 Crystal Routes 13, 14, and 15

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden Platinum Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 13, 14, and 15, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Happiny Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Happiny

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Happiny

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 12, Mount Hokulani, Blush Mountain, and Poni Grove (SOS Battle) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Plains Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 23, Diglett's Cave, Mt. Moon, Pokémon Tower, Power Plant, Pokémon Mansion, and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Fields of Honor, Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Beach, Challenge Road, Courageous Cavern, Forest of Focus, Honeycalm Island, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Potbottom Desert, Soothing Wetlands, Stepping-Stone Sea, Training Lowlands, Warm-Up Tunnel, Workout Sea, Max Raid Battles, and Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 209 and 210, and Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands: near Horseshoe Plains (mass outbreaks), near Obsidian Falls; Crimson Mirelands: Cottonsedge Prairie (mass outbreaks); Cobalt Coastlands: Hideaway Bay, Tombolo Walk; Coronet Highlands: Lonely Spring (mass outbreaks); and Alabaster Icelands: Avalanche Slopes

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet South Province: Area Four, Area Six; East Province: Area Two; West Province: Area Two, Area Three; North Province: Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Area Zero, and three-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Chansey in Pokémon Pokopia?

If you want to invite Chansey to your island, you need to build the Full Recovery Pokopia habitat. All you need is a first aid kit, a plain chest, and any bed. Chansey can spawn in any biome, and as she has the trade specialty, she's a very useful Pokémon to have around.

Chansey's base stats

Chansey's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 250

Attack - 5

Defense - 5

Sp. Atk - 35

Sp. Def - 105

Speed - 50

Chansey's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal Pokémon, Chansey only has one weakness - fighting-type moves. It's also immune to ghost-type attacks entirely, which comes in very handy. Otherwise, all other types do normal damage.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant N/A Immune Ghost

Chansey's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Chansey can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Sweet Kiss Fairy One Disarming Voice Fairy One Covet Normal One Charm Fairy One Pound Normal One Copycat Normal One Defense Curl Normal Four Tail Whip Normal Eight Echoed Voice Normal 12 Life Dew Water 16 Sing Normal 20 Fling Dark 24 Take Down Normal 28 Heal Pulse Psychic 32 Helping Hand Normal 36 Light Screen Psychic 40 Double-Edge Normal 44 Soft-Boiled Normal 48 Last Resort Normal 52 Healing Wish Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Calm Mind Psychic Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Dazzling Gleam Fairy Disarming Voice Fairy Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Earthquake Ground Electric Terrain Electric Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Grass Knot Grass Gravity Psychic Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Shadow Ball Ghost Skill Swap Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum Ground Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass Water Pulse Water Wild Charge Electric Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Gravity Psychic Clefairy, Clefable Heal Bell Normal Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, Snubbull Seismic Toss Fighting Blissey

That's everything you need to know about the adorable healer, Chansey.