Clefable | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Clefable is one of the original creatures from Kanto, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Clefable: Clefable in front of a pink background
Pokémon 
If you want to discover fresh information about the first-generation Pokémon Clefable, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a Clefable fan or not, there's no harm in knowing its strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and where you can catch it.

Here's everything you need to know about Clefable:

In the table below, you can get all of the basic information you need about Clefable:

National Pokédex # 0,036
Type Fairy
Abilities Cute Charm or Magic Guard
Hidden Abilities Unaware
Gender Ration Male - 25%
Female - 75%
Egg group Fairy
EV yield Three HP

Clefable evolution

Clefairy evolves into Clefable when you expose it to a moon stone, and you can evolve Cleffa into Clefairy by leveling it up with high friendship.

Pokemon Clefable: Clefable, Clefairy, and Cleffa in pink circles in front of a pink background

Clefable locations

You can find Clefable in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Clefairy
Green Rock Game Corner
Yellow Evolve Clefairy

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Clefairy
Crystal Evolve Clefairy

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphrie Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Clefairy
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Clefairy
Platinum Evolve Clefairy
HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Clefairy
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and white Giant Chasm
Black 2 and White 2 Giant Chasm

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Clefairy
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Clefairy

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Clefairy
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Clefairy
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Rolling Fields
Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Tunnel to the Top, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Insular, Frostpoint Field, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Clefairy
Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring Alpha at night)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20 Alpha)

Clefable base stats

Clefable starts out with the following stats, but these increase each time you level it up:

  • HP - 95
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 73
  • Sp Atk - 95
  • Sp Def - 90
  • Speed - 60

Clefable strengths and weaknesses

As a fairy-type, Clefable has the following strengths and weaknesses in the most recent games it appears in:

Normal damage Normal, Flying, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Fairy
Weak to Poison, Steel
Resistant to Fighting, Bug, Dark
Immune Dragon

Pokemon Clefable: Clefable stood on a rock in front of the moon

Clefable's moveset

Through leveling up, hatching from eggs, and TMs, Clefable can learn the following moves in the most recent Pokémon games:

Level up moves (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Metronome Normal
One Meteor Mash Steel
One Moonblast Fairy
One Life Dew Water
Move reminder Pound Normal
Move reminder Growl Normal
Move reminder Sing Normal
Move reminder Defense Curl Normal
Move reminder Splash Normal
Move reminder Sweet Kiss Fairy
Move reminder Charm Fairy
Move reminder Encore Normal
Move reminder Moonlight Fairy
Move reminder Follow Me Normal
Move reminder Cosmic Power Psychic
Move reminder Gravity Psychic
Move reminder Healing Wish Psychic
Move reminder Copycat Normal
Move reminder After You Normal
Move reminder Store Power Psychic
Move reminder Disarming Voice Fairy

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Splash Normal
Five Fairy Wind Fairy
Eight Disarming Voice Fairy
13 Charming Fairy
16 Draining Kiss Fairy
18 Magical Leaf Grass
20 Metronome Normal
22 Bubble Beam Ater
24 Moonlight Fairy
28 Amnesia Psychic
32 Dazzling Gleam Fairy
42 Mystical Fire Fire
48 Moonblast Fairy
52 Air Slash Flying
55 Double-Edge Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Protect Normal
Water Pulse Water
Psybeam Psychic
Thief Dark
Disarming Voice Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Magical Leaf Grass
Icy Wind Ice
Draining Kiss Fairy
Stored Power Psychic
Night Shade Ghost
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Psyshock Psychic
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Reflect Psychic
Light Screen Psychic
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Metronome Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Imprison Psychic
Skill Swap Psychic
Substitute Normal
Trick Psychic
Shadow Ball Ghost
Stealth Rock Rock
Hyper Voice Normal
Psychic Psychic
Encore Normal
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Play Rough Fairy
Amnesia Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Baton Pass Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Misty Terrain Fairy
Fire Blast Fire
Blizzard Ice
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Gravity Psychic
Knock Off Dark
Uproar Normal
Focus Punch Fighting
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Misty Explosion Fairy
Psych Up Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Future Sight Psychic
Meteor Beam Rock
Alluring Voice Fairy

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Psyshock Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Ice Beam Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Fire Punch Fire
Reflect Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Stealth Rock Rock
Fire Blast Fire Blast
Hyper Beam Normal
Safeguard Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Flamethrower Fire
Psychic Psychic
Solar Beam Grass
Thunderbolt Electric
Hyper Voice Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Heal Block Psychic
Metronome Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Work Up Normal
Blizzard Ice
Thunder Electric
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Sing Normal
Dream Eater Psychic
Charge Beam Electric
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Wingboat Flying
Tri Attack Normal
Meteor Beam Rock

Egg moves

Move Type Breed With
Heal Pulse Psychic Mirror Herb
Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, or Snubbull
Tickle Normal Pikachu or Morpeko
Wish Normal Mirror Herb

Now that you know everything about Clefable, you just need to grab yourself a Clefairy to make sure you can have one.

