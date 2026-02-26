Clefable | Pokémon guide

If you want to discover fresh information about the first-generation Pokémon Clefable, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a Clefable fan or not, there's no harm in knowing its strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and where you can catch it.

Here's everything you need to know about Clefable:

In the table below, you can get all of the basic information you need about Clefable:

National Pokédex # 0,036 Type Fairy Abilities Cute Charm or Magic Guard Hidden Abilities Unaware Gender Ration Male - 25%

Female - 75% Egg group Fairy EV yield Three HP

Clefable evolution

Clefairy evolves into Clefable when you expose it to a moon stone, and you can evolve Cleffa into Clefairy by leveling it up with high friendship.

Clefable locations

You can find Clefable in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Clefairy Green Rock Game Corner Yellow Evolve Clefairy

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Clefairy Crystal Evolve Clefairy

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphrie Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Clefairy Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Clefairy Platinum Evolve Clefairy HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Clefairy Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and white Giant Chasm Black 2 and White 2 Giant Chasm

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Clefairy Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Clefairy

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Clefairy Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Clefairy Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Rolling Fields Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Tunnel to the Top, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Insular, Frostpoint Field, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Clefairy Legends: Arceus Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring Alpha at night)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20 Alpha)

Clefable base stats

Clefable starts out with the following stats, but these increase each time you level it up:

HP - 95

- 95 Attack - 70

- 70 Defense - 73

- 73 Sp Atk - 95

- 95 Sp Def - 90

- 90 Speed - 60

Clefable strengths and weaknesses

As a fairy-type, Clefable has the following strengths and weaknesses in the most recent games it appears in:

Normal damage Normal, Flying, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Fairy Weak to Poison, Steel Resistant to Fighting, Bug, Dark Immune Dragon

Clefable's moveset

Through leveling up, hatching from eggs, and TMs, Clefable can learn the following moves in the most recent Pokémon games:

Level up moves (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Metronome Normal One Meteor Mash Steel One Moonblast Fairy One Life Dew Water Move reminder Pound Normal Move reminder Growl Normal Move reminder Sing Normal Move reminder Defense Curl Normal Move reminder Splash Normal Move reminder Sweet Kiss Fairy Move reminder Charm Fairy Move reminder Encore Normal Move reminder Moonlight Fairy Move reminder Follow Me Normal Move reminder Cosmic Power Psychic Move reminder Gravity Psychic Move reminder Healing Wish Psychic Move reminder Copycat Normal Move reminder After You Normal Move reminder Store Power Psychic Move reminder Disarming Voice Fairy

Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Splash Normal Five Fairy Wind Fairy Eight Disarming Voice Fairy 13 Charming Fairy 16 Draining Kiss Fairy 18 Magical Leaf Grass 20 Metronome Normal 22 Bubble Beam Ater 24 Moonlight Fairy 28 Amnesia Psychic 32 Dazzling Gleam Fairy 42 Mystical Fire Fire 48 Moonblast Fairy 52 Air Slash Flying 55 Double-Edge Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Protect Normal Water Pulse Water Psybeam Psychic Thief Dark Disarming Voice Fairy Chilling Water Water Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Magical Leaf Grass Icy Wind Ice Draining Kiss Fairy Stored Power Psychic Night Shade Ghost Fling Dark Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Psyshock Psychic Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting Zen Headbutt Psychic Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Drain Punch Fighting Reflect Psychic Light Screen Psychic Dazzling Gleam Fairy Metronome Normal Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Imprison Psychic Skill Swap Psychic Substitute Normal Trick Psychic Shadow Ball Ghost Stealth Rock Rock Hyper Voice Normal Psychic Psychic Encore Normal Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Play Rough Fairy Amnesia Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Helping Hand Normal Baton Pass Normal Ice Beam Ice Misty Terrain Fairy Fire Blast Fire Blizzard Ice Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Gravity Psychic Knock Off Dark Uproar Normal Focus Punch Fighting Dual Wingbeat Flying Misty Explosion Fairy Psych Up Normal Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Future Sight Psychic Meteor Beam Rock Alluring Voice Fairy

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Psyshock Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Ice Beam Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Play Rough Fairy Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Swift Normal Dig Ground Fire Punch Fire Reflect Psychic Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Stealth Rock Rock Fire Blast Fire Blast Hyper Beam Normal Safeguard Normal Giga Impact Normal Double-Edge Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic Flamethrower Fire Psychic Psychic Solar Beam Grass Thunderbolt Electric Hyper Voice Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Dazzling Gleam Fairy Heal Block Psychic Metronome Normal Focus Blast Fighting Work Up Normal Blizzard Ice Thunder Electric Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Sing Normal Dream Eater Psychic Charge Beam Electric Drain Punch Fighting Dual Wingboat Flying Tri Attack Normal Meteor Beam Rock

Egg moves

Move Type Breed With Heal Pulse Psychic Mirror Herb Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, or Snubbull Tickle Normal Pikachu or Morpeko Wish Normal Mirror Herb

Now that you know everything about Clefable, you just need to grab yourself a Clefairy to make sure you can have one.