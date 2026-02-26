Clefable | Pokémon guide

If you want to discover fresh information about the first-generation Pokémon Clefable, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a Clefable fan or not, there's no harm in knowing its strengths and weaknesses, moveset, and where you can catch it.
Here's everything you need to know about Clefable:
In the table below, you can get all of the basic information you need about Clefable:
|National Pokédex #
|0,036
|Type
|Fairy
|Abilities
|Cute Charm or Magic Guard
|Hidden Abilities
|Unaware
|Gender Ration
|Male - 25%
Female - 75%
|Egg group
|Fairy
|EV yield
|Three HP
Clefable evolution
Clefairy evolves into Clefable when you expose it to a moon stone, and you can evolve Cleffa into Clefairy by leveling it up with high friendship.
Clefable locations
You can find Clefable in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Clefairy
|Green
|Rock Game Corner
|Yellow
|Evolve Clefairy
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Clefairy
|Crystal
|Evolve Clefairy
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphrie
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Clefairy
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Clefairy
|Platinum
|Evolve Clefairy
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Evolve Clefairy
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black and white
|Giant Chasm
|Black 2 and White 2
|Giant Chasm
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Clefairy
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Clefairy
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Clefairy
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Clefairy
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Mt. Moon
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Rolling Fields
|Expansion Pass
|Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Tunnel to the Top, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Forest of Focus, Insular, Frostpoint Field, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Clefairy
|Legends: Arceus
|Coronet Highlands (Fabled Spring Alpha at night)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza (Wild Zone 20 Alpha)
Clefable base stats
Clefable starts out with the following stats, but these increase each time you level it up:
- HP - 95
- Attack - 70
- Defense - 73
- Sp Atk - 95
- Sp Def - 90
- Speed - 60
Clefable strengths and weaknesses
As a fairy-type, Clefable has the following strengths and weaknesses in the most recent games it appears in:
|Normal damage
|Normal, Flying, Ground, Rock, Ghost, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Fairy
|Weak to
|Poison, Steel
|Resistant to
|Fighting, Bug, Dark
|Immune
|Dragon
Clefable's moveset
Through leveling up, hatching from eggs, and TMs, Clefable can learn the following moves in the most recent Pokémon games:
Level up moves (Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Metronome
|Normal
|One
|Meteor Mash
|Steel
|One
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|One
|Life Dew
|Water
|Move reminder
|Pound
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Growl
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Sing
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Splash
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|Move reminder
|Charm
|Fairy
|Move reminder
|Encore
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|Move reminder
|Follow Me
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Cosmic Power
|Psychic
|Move reminder
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Move reminder
|Healing Wish
|Psychic
|Move reminder
|Copycat
|Normal
|Move reminder
|After You
|Normal
|Move reminder
|Store Power
|Psychic
|Move reminder
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
Level up moves (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Splash
|Normal
|Five
|Fairy Wind
|Fairy
|Eight
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|13
|Charming
|Fairy
|16
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|18
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|20
|Metronome
|Normal
|22
|Bubble Beam
|Ater
|24
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|28
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|32
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|42
|Mystical Fire
|Fire
|48
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|52
|Air Slash
|Flying
|55
|Double-Edge
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Protect
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Thief
|Dark
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Metronome
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Trick
|Psychic
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Encore
|Normal
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Uproar
|Normal
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Misty Explosion
|Fairy
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Fire Blast
|Fire Blast
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Work Up
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunder
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Sing
|Normal
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Wingboat
|Flying
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed With
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
|Mirror Herb
|Present
|Normal
|Pikachu, Marill, or Snubbull
|Tickle
|Normal
|Pikachu or Morpeko
|Wish
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
Now that you know everything about Clefable, you just need to grab yourself a Clefairy to make sure you can have one.