Clefairy | Pokémon guide

One of the OG fairy-types is the Pokémon Clefairy. They've been with us since Gen 1, and despite being hard to come by at the top of mountains, they're a mainstay of our teams. What better way to beat opponents than chucking a Disarming Voice their way?

Our guide goes through everything you need to know about Clefairy, but if you're looking for something else, check out our Pokédex and list of the best Pokémon games out there. Who knows, maybe we'll recommend a title you haven't played.

Here's everything in our Clefairy guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Clefairy:

National Pokédex # 0,035 Type Fairy Abilities Cute Charm or Magic Guard Hidden ability Friend Guard Gender ratio Male - 25%

Female - 75% Catch rate 29.5% Egg groups Fairy EV yield Two HP

Clefairy's evolution

Clefairy evolves into Clefable using a Moon Stone. It won't evolve any other way. You can breed a Clefairy to get its pre-evolution, Cleffa, which then evolves into Clefairy when leveled up with a high friendship level.

Clefairy's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Clefairy in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon and Celadon City Yellow Mt. Moon

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Mt. Moon Crystal Mt. Moon, Routes 3 and 4

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Mt. Moon and Celadon City Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden Platinum Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden HeartGold / SoulSilver Mt. Moon and Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Giant Chasm Black 2 / White 2 Giant Chasm

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 115 and Meteor Falls

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Mount Hokulani Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Mount Hokulani Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Bridge Field, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Snowslide Slope, Tunnel to the Top Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands and Coronet Highlands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road Legends: Z-A Jaune District - Wild Zone 19

Clefairy's base stats

Clefairy's base stats are as follows - note that as you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 70

- 70 Attack - 45

- 45 Defense - 48

- 48 Sp. Atk - 60

- 60 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 35

Clefairy's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fairy type, Clefairy is immune to dragon attacks, which is very handy. However, it takes extra damage from poison- and steel-type moves, so make sure to take this into account when facing off against other trainers.

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water Weak Poison, Steel Resistant Bug, Dark, Fighting Immune Dragon

Clefairy's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (S/V) and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Clefairy can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type Games One Sing Normal In S/V One Sweet Kiss Fairy In S/V One Disarming Voice Fairy In S/V One Charm Fairy In S/V One Splash Normal In S/V One Pound Normal In S/V One Copycat Normal In S/V One Growl Normal In S/V One Defense Curl Normal In S/V One Tackle Normal In Legends: ZA One Splash Normal In Legends: ZA Four Stored Power Psychic In S/V Five Fairy Wind Fairy In Legends: ZA Eight Encore Normal In S/V Eight Disarming Voice Fairy In Legends: ZA 12 After You Normal In S/V 13 Charm Fairy In Legends: ZA 16 Life Dew Water In S/V 16 raining Kiss Fairy In Legends: ZA 18 Magical Leaf Grass In Legends: ZA 20 Metronome Normal In both 22 Bubble Beam Water In Legends: ZA 24 Moonlight Fairy In both 28 Gravity Psychic In S/V 28 Amnesia Psychic In Legends: ZA 32 Meteor Mash Steel In S/V 32 Dazzling Gleam Fairy In Legends: ZA 36 Follow Me Normal In S/V 40 Cosmic Power Psychic In S/V 42 Mystical Fire Fire In Legends: ZA 44 Moonblast Fairy In S/V 48 Healing Wish Psychic In S/V 48 Moonblast Fairy In Legends: ZA 55 Double-Edge Normal In Legends: ZA

Learnable TMs

Move Type Games Alluring Voice Fairy In S/V Amnesia Psychic In S/V Baton Pass Normal In S/V Blizzard Ice In both Body Slam Normal In both Brick Break Fighting In S/V Calm Mind Psychic In both Charge Beam Electric In both Charm Fairy In S/V Chilling Water Water In both Dazzling Gleam Fairy In both Dig Ground In both Disarming Voice Fairy In S/V Double-Edge Normal In both Drain Punch Fighting In both Draining Kiss Fairy In S/V Dream Eater Psychic In Legends: ZA Dual Wingbeat Flying In both Encore Normal In S/V Endeavor Normal In S/V Endure Normal In both Facade Normal In both Fake Tears Dark In S/V Fire Blast Fire In both Fire Punch Fire In both Flamethrower Fire In both Fling Dark In S/V Focus Punch Fighting In S/V Grass Knot Grass In S/V Gravity Psychic In S/V Headbutt Normal In Legends: ZA Heal Block Psychic In Legends: ZA Helping Hand Normal In S/V Hyper Voice Normal In both Ice Beam Ice In both Ice Punch Ice In both Icy Wind Ice In S/V Imprison Psychic In S/V Iron Tail Steel In Legends: ZA Knock Off Dark In S/V Light Screen Psychic In both Magical Leaf Grass In S/V Meteor Beam Rock In both Metronome Normal In both Misty Explosion Fairy In S/V Misty Terrain Fairy In S/V Night Shade Ghost In S/V Play Rough Fairy In both Protect Normal In both Psybeam Psychic In S/V Psych Up Normal In S/V Psychic Psychic In both Psyshock Psychic In both Rain Dance Water In S/V Reflect Psychic In both Rest Psychic In S/V Safeguard Normal In Legends: ZA Shadow Ball Ghost In both Sing Normal In Legends: ZA Skill Swap Psychic In S/V Sleep Talk Normal In S/V Solar Beam Grass In both Stealth Rock Rock In both Stored Power Psychic In S/V Substitute Normal In both Sunny Day Fire In S/V Swift Normal In both Take Down Normal In S/V Tera Blast Normal In S/V Thief Dark In S/V Thunder Electric In both Thunder Punch Electric In both Thunder Wave Electric In both Thunderbolt Electric In both Tri Attack Normal In Legends: ZA Trick Psychic In S/V Uproar Normal In S/V Water Pulse Water In S/V Work Up Normal In Legends: ZA Zen Headbutt Psychic In both

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Heal Pulse Psychic Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb (in Gen IX) Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, Snubbul Tickle Normal Pikachu, Morpeko Wish Normal Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb (in Gen IX)

That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Clefairy. Go ahead and use your adorable fairy-type!