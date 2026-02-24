Clefairy | Pokémon guide

Here’s what you need to know about the fairy Pokémon Clefairy, including how to evolve it, breed it, and more.

pokemon clefairy's official artwork over a pink background
One of the OG fairy-types is the Pokémon Clefairy. They've been with us since Gen 1, and despite being hard to come by at the top of mountains, they're a mainstay of our teams. What better way to beat opponents than chucking a Disarming Voice their way?

Here's the key information you need to know about Clefairy:

National Pokédex # 0,035
Type Fairy
Abilities Cute Charm or Magic Guard
Hidden ability Friend Guard
Gender ratio Male - 25%
Female - 75%
Catch rate 29.5%
Egg groups Fairy
EV yield Two HP

pokemon clefairy's evolution line with Cleffa and Clefable

Clefairy's evolution

Clefairy evolves into Clefable using a Moon Stone. It won't evolve any other way. You can breed a Clefairy to get its pre-evolution, Cleffa, which then evolves into Clefairy when leveled up with a high friendship level.

Clefairy's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Clefairy in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon and Celadon City
Yellow Mt. Moon

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Mt. Moon
Crystal Mt. Moon, Routes 3 and 4

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Mt. Moon and Celadon City
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden
Platinum Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden
HeartGold / SoulSilver Mt. Moon and Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Giant Chasm
Black 2 / White 2 Giant Chasm

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 115 and Meteor Falls

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Mount Hokulani
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Mount Hokulani
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Bridge Field, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Snowslide Slope, Tunnel to the Top
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands and Coronet Highlands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road
Legends: Z-A Jaune District - Wild Zone 19

A bunch of the Pokemon Clefairy at night in a grassy field

Clefairy's base stats

Clefairy's base stats are as follows - note that as you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 70
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 48
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 35

Clefairy's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fairy type, Clefairy is immune to dragon attacks, which is very handy. However, it takes extra damage from poison- and steel-type moves, so make sure to take this into account when facing off against other trainers.

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water
Weak Poison, Steel
Resistant Bug, Dark, Fighting
Immune Dragon

Clefairy's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (S/V) and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Clefairy can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type Games
One Sing Normal In S/V
One Sweet Kiss Fairy In S/V
One Disarming Voice Fairy In S/V
One Charm Fairy In S/V
One Splash Normal In S/V
One Pound Normal In S/V
One Copycat Normal In S/V
One Growl Normal In S/V
One Defense Curl Normal In S/V
One Tackle Normal In Legends: ZA
One Splash Normal In Legends: ZA
Four Stored Power Psychic In S/V
Five Fairy Wind Fairy In Legends: ZA
Eight Encore Normal In S/V
Eight Disarming Voice Fairy In Legends: ZA
12 After You Normal In S/V
13 Charm Fairy In Legends: ZA
16 Life Dew Water In S/V
16 raining Kiss Fairy In Legends: ZA
18 Magical Leaf Grass In Legends: ZA
20 Metronome Normal In both
22 Bubble Beam Water In Legends: ZA
24 Moonlight Fairy In both
28 Gravity Psychic In S/V
28 Amnesia Psychic In Legends: ZA
32 Meteor Mash Steel In S/V
32 Dazzling Gleam Fairy In Legends: ZA
36 Follow Me Normal In S/V
40 Cosmic Power Psychic In S/V
42 Mystical Fire Fire In Legends: ZA
44 Moonblast Fairy In S/V
48 Healing Wish Psychic In S/V
48 Moonblast Fairy In Legends: ZA
55 Double-Edge Normal In Legends: ZA

Learnable TMs

Move Type Games
Alluring Voice Fairy In S/V
Amnesia Psychic In S/V
Baton Pass Normal In S/V
Blizzard Ice In both
Body Slam Normal In both
Brick Break Fighting In S/V
Calm Mind Psychic In both
Charge Beam Electric In both
Charm Fairy In S/V
Chilling Water Water In both
Dazzling Gleam Fairy In both
Dig Ground In both
Disarming Voice Fairy In S/V
Double-Edge Normal In both
Drain Punch Fighting In both
Draining Kiss Fairy In S/V
Dream Eater Psychic In Legends: ZA
Dual Wingbeat Flying In both
Encore Normal In S/V
Endeavor Normal In S/V
Endure Normal In both
Facade Normal In both
Fake Tears Dark In S/V
Fire Blast Fire In both
Fire Punch Fire In both
Flamethrower Fire In both
Fling Dark In S/V
Focus Punch Fighting In S/V
Grass Knot Grass In S/V
Gravity Psychic In S/V
Headbutt Normal In Legends: ZA
Heal Block Psychic In Legends: ZA
Helping Hand Normal In S/V
Hyper Voice Normal In both
Ice Beam Ice In both
Ice Punch Ice In both
Icy Wind Ice In S/V
Imprison Psychic In S/V
Iron Tail Steel In Legends: ZA
Knock Off Dark In S/V
Light Screen Psychic In both
Magical Leaf Grass In S/V
Meteor Beam Rock In both
Metronome Normal In both
Misty Explosion Fairy In S/V
Misty Terrain Fairy In S/V
Night Shade Ghost In S/V
Play Rough Fairy In both
Protect Normal In both
Psybeam Psychic In S/V
Psych Up Normal In S/V
Psychic Psychic In both
Psyshock Psychic In both
Rain Dance Water In S/V
Reflect Psychic In both
Rest Psychic In S/V
Safeguard Normal In Legends: ZA
Shadow Ball Ghost In both
Sing Normal In Legends: ZA
Skill Swap Psychic In S/V
Sleep Talk Normal In S/V
Solar Beam Grass In both
Stealth Rock Rock In both
Stored Power Psychic In S/V
Substitute Normal In both
Sunny Day Fire In S/V
Swift Normal In both
Take Down Normal In S/V
Tera Blast Normal In S/V
Thief Dark In S/V
Thunder Electric In both
Thunder Punch Electric In both
Thunder Wave Electric In both
Thunderbolt Electric In both
Tri Attack Normal In Legends: ZA
Trick Psychic In S/V
Uproar Normal In S/V
Water Pulse Water In S/V
Work Up Normal In Legends: ZA
Zen Headbutt Psychic In both

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Heal Pulse Psychic Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb (in Gen IX)
Present Normal Pikachu, Marill, Snubbul
Tickle Normal Pikachu, Morpeko
Wish Normal Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb (in Gen IX)

That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Clefairy. Go ahead and use your adorable fairy-type!

