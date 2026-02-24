Clefairy | Pokémon guide

One of the OG fairy-types is the Pokémon Clefairy. They've been with us since Gen 1, and despite being hard to come by at the top of mountains, they're a mainstay of our teams. What better way to beat opponents than chucking a Disarming Voice their way?
Our guide goes through everything you need to know about Clefairy, but if you're looking for something else, check out our Pokédex and list of the best Pokémon games out there. Who knows, maybe we'll recommend a title you haven't played.
Here's everything in our Clefairy guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Clefairy:
|National Pokédex #
|0,035
|Type
|Fairy
|Abilities
|Cute Charm or Magic Guard
|Hidden ability
|Friend Guard
|Gender ratio
|Male - 25%
Female - 75%
|Catch rate
|29.5%
|Egg groups
|Fairy
|EV yield
|Two HP
Clefairy's evolution
Clefairy evolves into Clefable using a Moon Stone. It won't evolve any other way. You can breed a Clefairy to get its pre-evolution, Cleffa, which then evolves into Clefairy when leveled up with a high friendship level.
Clefairy's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Clefairy in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Mt. Moon and Celadon City
|Yellow
|Mt. Moon
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Mt. Moon
|Crystal
|Mt. Moon, Routes 3 and 4
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Mt. Moon and Celadon City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden
|Platinum
|Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Mt. Moon and Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Giant Chasm
|Black 2 / White 2
|Giant Chasm
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Route 115 and Meteor Falls
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Mount Hokulani
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Mount Hokulani
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Mt. Moon
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Bridge Field, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Insular Sea, Soothing Wetlands, Snowslide Slope, Tunnel to the Top
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Mt. Coronet and Trophy Garden
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands and Coronet Highlands
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Crystal Pool, Infernal Pass, Kitakami Hall, Oni's Maw, Reveler's Road
|Legends: Z-A
|Jaune District - Wild Zone 19
Clefairy's base stats
Clefairy's base stats are as follows - note that as you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 70
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 48
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 35
Clefairy's type strengths and weaknesses
As a fairy type, Clefairy is immune to dragon attacks, which is very handy. However, it takes extra damage from poison- and steel-type moves, so make sure to take this into account when facing off against other trainers.
|Normal damage
|Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Poison, Steel
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Fighting
|Immune
|Dragon
Clefairy's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (S/V) and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Clefairy can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Games
|One
|Sing
|Normal
|In S/V
|One
|Sweet Kiss
|Fairy
|In S/V
|One
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|In S/V
|One
|Charm
|Fairy
|In S/V
|One
|Splash
|Normal
|In S/V
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|In S/V
|One
|Copycat
|Normal
|In S/V
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|In S/V
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|In S/V
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|One
|Splash
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|Four
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Five
|Fairy Wind
|Fairy
|In Legends: ZA
|Eight
|Encore
|Normal
|In S/V
|Eight
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|In Legends: ZA
|12
|After You
|Normal
|In S/V
|13
|Charm
|Fairy
|In Legends: ZA
|16
|Life Dew
|Water
|In S/V
|16
|raining Kiss
|Fairy
|In Legends: ZA
|18
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|In Legends: ZA
|20
|Metronome
|Normal
|In both
|22
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|In Legends: ZA
|24
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|In both
|28
|Gravity
|Psychic
|In S/V
|28
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|In Legends: ZA
|32
|Meteor Mash
|Steel
|In S/V
|32
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|In Legends: ZA
|36
|Follow Me
|Normal
|In S/V
|40
|Cosmic Power
|Psychic
|In S/V
|42
|Mystical Fire
|Fire
|In Legends: ZA
|44
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|In S/V
|48
|Healing Wish
|Psychic
|In S/V
|48
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|In Legends: ZA
|55
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Games
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|In S/V
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|In S/V
|Blizzard
|Ice
|In both
|Body Slam
|Normal
|In both
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|In S/V
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|In both
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|In both
|Charm
|Fairy
|In S/V
|Chilling Water
|Water
|In both
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|In both
|Dig
|Ground
|In both
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|In S/V
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|In both
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|In both
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|In S/V
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|In Legends: ZA
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|In both
|Encore
|Normal
|In S/V
|Endeavor
|Normal
|In S/V
|Endure
|Normal
|In both
|Facade
|Normal
|In both
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|In S/V
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|In both
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|In both
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|In both
|Fling
|Dark
|In S/V
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|In S/V
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|In S/V
|Gravity
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Headbutt
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|In Legends: ZA
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|In S/V
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|In both
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|In both
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|In both
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|In S/V
|Imprison
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|In Legends: ZA
|Knock Off
|Dark
|In S/V
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|In both
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|In S/V
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|In both
|Metronome
|Normal
|In both
|Misty Explosion
|Fairy
|In S/V
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|In S/V
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|In S/V
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|In both
|Protect
|Normal
|In both
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Psych Up
|Normal
|In S/V
|Psychic
|Psychic
|In both
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|In both
|Rain Dance
|Water
|In S/V
|Reflect
|Psychic
|In both
|Rest
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Safeguard
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|In both
|Sing
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|In S/V
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|In both
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|In both
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Substitute
|Normal
|In both
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|In S/V
|Swift
|Normal
|In both
|Take Down
|Normal
|In S/V
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|In S/V
|Thief
|Dark
|In S/V
|Thunder
|Electric
|In both
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|In both
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|In both
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|In both
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|Trick
|Psychic
|In S/V
|Uproar
|Normal
|In S/V
|Water Pulse
|Water
|In S/V
|Work Up
|Normal
|In Legends: ZA
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|In both
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
|Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb (in Gen IX)
|Present
|Normal
|Pikachu, Marill, Snubbul
|Tickle
|Normal
|Pikachu, Morpeko
|Wish
|Normal
|Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb (in Gen IX)
That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Clefairy. Go ahead and use your adorable fairy-type!