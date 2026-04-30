Cloyster | Pokémon guide

If your team is a seafood-platter theme or based around Gen I water options, then you're going to want the Pokémon Cloyster on your roster. The bivalve Pokémon looks quite a bit more daunting than its pre-evolution, Shellder, and can pack a punch on land or in the sea.

Cloyster appears quite early on in the Pokédex, in the grand scheme of things, but we recommend looking up water Pokémon weaknesses so you can keep it safe in battle anyway.

Here's everything in our Cloyster guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Cloyster:

National Pokédex # 0,091 Type Water / Ice Abilities Shell Armor or Skill Link Hidden ability Overcoat Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 14.8% Egg groups Water 3 EV yield Two Def

Cloyster's evolution

Cloyster evolves from the Pokémon Shellder when you give it a Water Stone. You can do this at any level - there's no minimum for when you can make it grow up.

Cloyster's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Cloyster in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Shellder Yellow Evolve Shellder

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Shellder Crystal Evolve Shellder

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Evolve Shellder LeafGreen Trade Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Shellder

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Shellder Platinum Evolve Shellder HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Shellder

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13, Undella Bay, Undella Town Black 2 / White 2 Route 13, Humilau City, Seaside Cave, Undella Town

Gen 6 locations

X Friend Safari Y Route 8, Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Shellder Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Shellder Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, West Lake Axewell Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Workout Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Shellder Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province: East Paldean Sea, North Province: North Paldean Sea, South Province: South Paldean Sea, West Province: West Paldean Sea Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Cloyster's base stats

Cloyster's base stats are as follows. When leveling it up in the game, these stats will grow.

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 95

- 95 Defense - 180

- 180 Sp. Atk - 85

- 85 Sp. Def - 45

- 45 Speed - 70

Cloyster's type strengths and weaknesses

Cloyster, despite being an evolved form, has no immunities - but it is resistant to ice and water-type attacks. Below you can see what it's weak to, which we recommend making a note of.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel Weak Electric, Fighting, Grass, Rock Resistant Ice, Water Immune None

Cloyster's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Cloyster can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Icicle Crash Ice One Toxic Spikes Poison One Spikes Ground One Leer Normal One Whirlpool Water One Supersonic Normal One Aurora Beam Ice One Protect Normal One Iron Defense Steel One Ice Beam Ice One Shell Smash Normal One Hydro Pump Water One Tackle Normal One Water Gun Water One Withdraw Water One Ice Shard Ice Evo. Icicle Spear Ice Five Razor Shell Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Chilling Water Water Drill Run Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Spinner Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Light Screen Psychic Liquidation Water Mud Shot Ground Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Blast Rock Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Snowscape Ice Spikes Ground Substitute Normal Surf Water Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Toxic Spikes Poison Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aqua Ring Water Use a Mirror Herb Bubble Beam Water Tentacool, Tentacruel, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Crabrawler, Crabominable Life Dew Water Use a Mirror Herb Water Pulse Water Tentacool, Tentacruel, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Wiglett, Wugtrio

That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Cloyster, including its movesets, locations, and evolution.