Cloyster | Pokémon guide

If your team is a seafood-platter theme or based around Gen I water options, then you're going to want the Pokémon Cloyster on your roster. The bivalve Pokémon looks quite a bit more daunting than its pre-evolution, Shellder, and can pack a punch on land or in the sea.
Cloyster appears quite early on in the Pokédex, in the grand scheme of things, but we recommend looking up water Pokémon weaknesses so you can keep it safe in battle anyway.
Here's everything in our Cloyster guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Cloyster:
|National Pokédex #
|0,091
|Type
|Water / Ice
|Abilities
|Shell Armor or Skill Link
|Hidden ability
|Overcoat
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|14.8%
|Egg groups
|Water 3
|EV yield
|Two Def
Cloyster's evolution
Cloyster evolves from the Pokémon Shellder when you give it a Water Stone. You can do this at any level - there's no minimum for when you can make it grow up.
Cloyster's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Cloyster in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Shellder
|Yellow
|Evolve Shellder
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Shellder
|Crystal
|Evolve Shellder
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Evolve Shellder
|LeafGreen
|Trade
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Shellder
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Shellder
|Platinum
|Evolve Shellder
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Shellder
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 13, Undella Bay, Undella Town
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 13, Humilau City, Seaside Cave, Undella Town
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Friend Safari
|Y
|Route 8, Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Shellder
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Shellder
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Seafoam Island
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, West Lake Axewell
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Workout Sea
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Shellder
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|East Province: East Paldean Sea, North Province: North Paldean Sea, South Province: South Paldean Sea, West Province: West Paldean Sea
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Cloyster's base stats
Cloyster's base stats are as follows. When leveling it up in the game, these stats will grow.
- HP - 50
- Attack - 95
- Defense - 180
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 70
Cloyster's type strengths and weaknesses
Cloyster, despite being an evolved form, has no immunities - but it is resistant to ice and water-type attacks. Below you can see what it's weak to, which we recommend making a note of.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Electric, Fighting, Grass, Rock
|Resistant
|Ice, Water
|Immune
|None
Cloyster's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Cloyster can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Icicle Crash
|Ice
|One
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|One
|Spikes
|Ground
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Whirlpool
|Water
|One
|Supersonic
|Normal
|One
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|One
|Protect
|Normal
|One
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|One
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|One
|Shell Smash
|Normal
|One
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|One
|Withdraw
|Water
|One
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|Evo.
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Five
|Razor Shell
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Spinner
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Liquidation
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Spikes
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf Water
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aqua Ring
|Water
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Crabrawler, Crabominable
|Life Dew
|Water
|Use a Mirror Herb
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Wiglett, Wugtrio
That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Cloyster, including its movesets, locations, and evolution.