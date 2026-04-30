Cloyster | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Cloyster is a classic shellfish that we’ve all no doubt met, but here’s what you need to know about it, just in case.

Pokmon Cloyster on a blue background
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If your team is a seafood-platter theme or based around Gen I water options, then you're going to want the Pokémon Cloyster on your roster. The bivalve Pokémon looks quite a bit more daunting than its pre-evolution, Shellder, and can pack a punch on land or in the sea.

Cloyster appears quite early on in the Pokédex, in the grand scheme of things, but we recommend looking up water Pokémon weaknesses so you can keep it safe in battle anyway.

Here's everything in our Cloyster guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Cloyster:

National Pokédex # 0,091
Type Water / Ice
Abilities Shell Armor or Skill Link
Hidden ability Overcoat
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 14.8%
Egg groups Water 3
EV yield Two Def

pokemon Shellder's evolution into Cloyster

Cloyster's evolution

Cloyster evolves from the Pokémon Shellder when you give it a Water Stone. You can do this at any level - there's no minimum for when you can make it grow up.

Cloyster's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Cloyster in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Shellder
Yellow Evolve Shellder

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Shellder
Crystal Evolve Shellder

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Evolve Shellder
LeafGreen Trade
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Shellder

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Shellder
Platinum Evolve Shellder
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Shellder

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 13, Undella Bay, Undella Town
Black 2 / White 2 Route 13, Humilau City, Seaside Cave, Undella Town

Gen 6 locations

X Friend Safari
Y Route 8, Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Shellder
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Shellder
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Seafoam Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, West Lake Axewell
Expansion Pass Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Insular Sea, Loop Lagoon, Workout Sea
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Shellder
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province: East Paldean Sea, North Province: North Paldean Sea, South Province: South Paldean Sea, West Province: West Paldean Sea
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Artwork of the Pokemon Cloyster on a Pokemon card

Cloyster's base stats

Cloyster's base stats are as follows. When leveling it up in the game, these stats will grow.

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 95
  • Defense - 180
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 70

Cloyster's type strengths and weaknesses

Cloyster, despite being an evolved form, has no immunities - but it is resistant to ice and water-type attacks. Below you can see what it's weak to, which we recommend making a note of.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel
Weak Electric, Fighting, Grass, Rock
Resistant Ice, Water
Immune None

The Pokemon Cloyster's entry into the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex

Cloyster's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Cloyster can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Icicle Crash  Ice
One Toxic Spikes  Poison
One Spikes  Ground
One Leer  Normal
One Whirlpool  Water
One Supersonic  Normal
One Aurora Beam  Ice
One Protect Normal
One Iron Defense Steel
One Ice Beam Ice
One Shell Smash Normal
One Hydro Pump Water
One Tackle Normal
One Water Gun Water
One Withdraw Water
One Ice Shard Ice
Evo. Icicle Spear Ice
Five Razor Shell Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Chilling Water Water
Drill Run Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Spinner Ice
Icicle Spear Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Defense Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Liquidation Water
Mud Shot Ground
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Blast Rock
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Smart Strike Steel
Snowscape Ice
Spikes Ground
Substitute Normal
Surf Water Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Spikes Poison
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aqua Ring Water Use a Mirror Herb
Bubble Beam Water Tentacool, Tentacruel, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Crabrawler, Crabominable
Life Dew Water Use a Mirror Herb
Water Pulse Water Tentacool, Tentacruel, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Wiglett, Wugtrio

That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Cloyster, including its movesets, locations, and evolution.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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