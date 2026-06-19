Pokémon Conquest turns 14, whether you remember it or not

The Pokémon Company celebrates the 14th birthday of a game you probably don't remember.

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Way, way back in 2012, a new Nintendo DS game came out: Pokémon Conquest. Did you get it? Have you even heard of it? Some of the Pocket Tactics team hadn't, so that's saying a lot, but it feels like it flew under the radar.

Today marks Pokémon Conquest's 14th birthday, and the Pokémon Company brought it to the front of everyone's minds with a celebratory post on X. The company welcomes us to reminisce and remember our favorite memories of Pokémon Conquest and the Ransei region.

Some lament friends lost to old cartridges, some talk about meeting legendary Pokémon and warlords, others about their Eevee's evolving. However, there's an overarching theme in the replies…

Please bring the game to Nintendo Switch Online, or make it available again in some other way. "Being able to play it", Holyniwa says. "My favorite memory will be when you re-release it on Switch so more people can play this" - vio_walker. Others mention a sequel would be cool, too.

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I didn't play this game when it came out, as 2012 was an expensive year for me, having to spend money on higher education at university instead of on games. Sad, I know. Maybe I'll find Conquest in a second-hand store or at a market, so I can partake.

Unfortunately, there's no surprise drop of a remake coming to Nintendo Switch or the original title on Switch Online - maybe one day we'll get DS game emulation on the console. We can dream.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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