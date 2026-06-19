Pokémon Conquest turns 14, whether you remember it or not

Way, way back in 2012, a new Nintendo DS game came out: Pokémon Conquest. Did you get it? Have you even heard of it? Some of the Pocket Tactics team hadn't, so that's saying a lot, but it feels like it flew under the radar.

Today marks Pokémon Conquest's 14th birthday, and the Pokémon Company brought it to the front of everyone's minds with a celebratory post on X. The company welcomes us to reminisce and remember our favorite memories of Pokémon Conquest and the Ransei region.

Some lament friends lost to old cartridges, some talk about meeting legendary Pokémon and warlords, others about their Eevee's evolving. However, there's an overarching theme in the replies…

Please bring the game to Nintendo Switch Online, or make it available again in some other way. "Being able to play it", Holyniwa says. "My favorite memory will be when you re-release it on Switch so more people can play this" - vio_walker. Others mention a sequel would be cool, too.

I didn't play this game when it came out, as 2012 was an expensive year for me, having to spend money on higher education at university instead of on games. Sad, I know. Maybe I'll find Conquest in a second-hand store or at a market, so I can partake.

Unfortunately, there's no surprise drop of a remake coming to Nintendo Switch or the original title on Switch Online - maybe one day we'll get DS game emulation on the console. We can dream.