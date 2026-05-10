Cubone | Pokémon guide

If there's one creature that can tug at my heartstrings, it's the Pokémon Cubone. Trainers familiar with the Kanto region know very well what I'm referring to with the quest about Cubone and its mom. Still, there's much more to this lil guy than that, so let's look at everything you need to know, from its strengths and weaknesses to its locations across each generation.
Just because I have a huge love for Cubone doesn't mean that there aren't plenty more Pokémon worth knowing about, and we can tell you they all are with our complete Pokédex. We also have a nice list of Pokopia mystery gift codes so that you can get some adorable items for your town.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Cubone:
Below you can see all of Cubone's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,104
|Type
|Ground
|Abilities
|Rock Head or Lightning Rod
|Hidden abilities
|Battle Armor
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Monster
|EV yield
|One defense
Cubone's evolution
Cubone evolves into Marowak at level 28 and, in Alola, it turns into Alolan Marowak when you level it up at night after reaching level 28.
Cubone's locations
You can find Cubone in the following games and areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Pokémon Tower
|Blue (Japan)
|Pokémon Tower
|Yellow
|Pokémon Tower and Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Rock Tunnel
|Crystal
|Rock Tunnel, Goldenrod Game Corner
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Pokémon Tower, Sevault Canyon
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Route 203 (swarm)
|Platinum
|Route 203 (swarm)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone (Day)
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Breed Marowak
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
|Dream World
|Icy Cave
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Glittering Cave
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Wela Volcano Park
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Wela Volcano Park
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Rock Tunnel, Pokémon Tower
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Warm-Up Tunnel, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Potbottom Desert (Mega Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 203 (swarm), Grand Underground (Rocky Cave, Dazzling Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Stargleam Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace
How to get Cubone in Pokopia
There's just one Pokopia habitat that Cubone likes enough to come and live in (before you make them a cozy house, of course), and that's the Grave with Flowers habitat, which requires four wildflowers and one gravestone.
Cubone's base stats
Cubone has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 50
- Attack - 50
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 35
Cubone's type strengths and weaknesses
As a ground-type, Cubone not only has two resistances, but it's also completely immune to one type, helping to offset its three weaknesses:
|Normal damage
|Ground, Normal, Fighting, Ghost, Flying, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Dragon, Psychic, Dark
|Weak to
|Grass, Water, Ice
|Resistant to
|Rock and Poison
|Immune
|Electric
Cubone's moveset
Cubone can learn a variety of moves through leveling up and TMs in the most recent games it appears:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Four
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Seven
|Leer
|Normal
|Eight
|False Swipe
|Normal
|12
|Headbutt
|Normal
|18
|Detect
|Fighting
|24
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|29
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|32
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|40
|Bonemerang
|Ground
|44
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|48
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|55
|Perish Song
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Curse
|Ghost
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Facade
|Normal
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Skull Bash
|Normal
That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Cubone.