Cubone | Pokémon guide

As a Kanto native, the Pokémon Cubone has been around for a long time, so let’s see what you need to know about it.

Pokemon Cubone: a Cubone stood in front of a light brown PT background
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If there's one creature that can tug at my heartstrings, it's the Pokémon Cubone. Trainers familiar with the Kanto region know very well what I'm referring to with the quest about Cubone and its mom. Still, there's much more to this lil guy than that, so let's look at everything you need to know, from its strengths and weaknesses to its locations across each generation.

Just because I have a huge love for Cubone doesn't mean that there aren't plenty more Pokémon worth knowing about, and we can tell you they all are with our complete Pokédex. We also have a nice list of Pokopia mystery gift codes so that you can get some adorable items for your town.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Cubone:

Below you can see all of Cubone's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,104
Type Ground
Abilities Rock Head or Lightning Rod
Hidden abilities Battle Armor
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Monster
EV yield One defense

Cubone's evolution

Cubone evolves into Marowak at level 28 and, in Alola, it turns into Alolan Marowak when you level it up at night after reaching level 28.

Pokemon cube: Two Cubones and Two Marowaks in small circles

Cubone's locations

You can find Cubone in the following games and areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Pokémon Tower
Blue (Japan) Pokémon Tower
Yellow Pokémon Tower and Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Rock Tunnel
Crystal Rock Tunnel, Goldenrod Game Corner

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Pokémon Tower, Sevault Canyon
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 203 (swarm)
Platinum Route 203 (swarm)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone (Day)
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Breed Marowak
Black 2 and White 2 Trade
Dream World Icy Cave

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Glittering Cave
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Wela Volcano Park
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Wela Volcano Park
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel, Pokémon Tower

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Warm-Up Tunnel, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Potbottom Desert (Mega Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 203 (swarm), Grand Underground (Rocky Cave, Dazzling Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Stargleam Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimension Hyperspace

How to get Cubone in Pokopia

There's just one Pokopia habitat that Cubone likes enough to come and live in (before you make them a cozy house, of course), and that's the Grave with Flowers habitat, which requires four wildflowers and one gravestone.

Cubone's base stats

Cubone has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 50
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 35

Cubone's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground-type, Cubone not only has two resistances, but it's also completely immune to one type, helping to offset its three weaknesses:

Normal damage Ground, Normal, Fighting, Ghost, Flying, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Dragon, Psychic, Dark
Weak to Grass, Water, Ice
Resistant to Rock and Poison
Immune Electric

Pokemon Cubone: a cubone dancing in the street with other Pokemon

Cubone's moveset

Cubone can learn a variety of moves through leveling up and TMs in the most recent games it appears:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
Four Tail Whip Normal
Seven Leer Normal
Eight False Swipe Normal
12 Headbutt Normal
18 Detect Fighting
24 Bulldoze Ground
29 Brutal Swing Dark
32 Focus Energy Normal
40 Bonemerang Ground
44 Swords Dance Normal
48 Double-Edge Normal
55 Perish Song Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Ice Beam Ice
Protect Normal
Thunder Punch Electric
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Fire Punch Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Fire Blast Fire
Icy Wind Ice
Earth Power Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Iron Head Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Earthquake Ground
Bulldoze Ground
Iron Defense Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Curse Ghost
Blizzard Ice
Facade Normal
Ancient Power Rock
False Swipe Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Skull Bash Normal

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Cubone.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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