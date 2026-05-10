Cubone | Pokémon guide

If there's one creature that can tug at my heartstrings, it's the Pokémon Cubone. Trainers familiar with the Kanto region know very well what I'm referring to with the quest about Cubone and its mom. Still, there's much more to this lil guy than that, so let's look at everything you need to know, from its strengths and weaknesses to its locations across each generation.

Just because I have a huge love for Cubone doesn't mean that there aren't plenty more Pokémon worth knowing about, and we can tell you they all are with our complete Pokédex. We also have a nice list of Pokopia mystery gift codes so that you can get some adorable items for your town.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Cubone:

Below you can see all of Cubone's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,104 Type Ground Abilities Rock Head or Lightning Rod Hidden abilities Battle Armor Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Monster EV yield One defense

Cubone's evolution

Cubone evolves into Marowak at level 28 and, in Alola, it turns into Alolan Marowak when you level it up at night after reaching level 28.

Cubone's locations

You can find Cubone in the following games and areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Pokémon Tower Blue (Japan) Pokémon Tower Yellow Pokémon Tower and Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Rock Tunnel Crystal Rock Tunnel, Goldenrod Game Corner

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Pokémon Tower, Sevault Canyon Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 203 (swarm) Platinum Route 203 (swarm) HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone (Day) Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Breed Marowak Black 2 and White 2 Trade Dream World Icy Cave

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Glittering Cave Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Wela Volcano Park Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Wela Volcano Park Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel, Pokémon Tower

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Warm-Up Tunnel, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Potbottom Desert (Mega Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 203 (swarm), Grand Underground (Rocky Cave, Dazzling Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern, Stargleam Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimension Hyperspace

How to get Cubone in Pokopia

There's just one Pokopia habitat that Cubone likes enough to come and live in (before you make them a cozy house, of course), and that's the Grave with Flowers habitat, which requires four wildflowers and one gravestone.

Cubone's base stats

Cubone has the following stats at first, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 50

- 50 Defense - 95

- 95 Sp. Atk - 40

- 40 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 35

Cubone's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground-type, Cubone not only has two resistances, but it's also completely immune to one type, helping to offset its three weaknesses:

Normal damage Ground, Normal, Fighting, Ghost, Flying, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Dragon, Psychic, Dark Weak to Grass, Water, Ice Resistant to Rock and Poison Immune Electric

Cubone's moveset

Cubone can learn a variety of moves through leveling up and TMs in the most recent games it appears:

Level up

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal Four Tail Whip Normal Seven Leer Normal Eight False Swipe Normal 12 Headbutt Normal 18 Detect Fighting 24 Bulldoze Ground 29 Brutal Swing Dark 32 Focus Energy Normal 40 Bonemerang Ground 44 Swords Dance Normal 48 Double-Edge Normal 55 Perish Song Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Headbutt Normal Brick Break Fighting Rock Slide Rock Ice Beam Ice Protect Normal Thunder Punch Electric Swift Normal Dig Ground Fire Punch Fire Swords Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Rock Tomb Rock Stealth Rock Rock Fire Blast Fire Icy Wind Ice Earth Power Ground Double-Edge Normal Iron Head Steel Flamethrower Fire Earthquake Ground Bulldoze Ground Iron Defense Steel Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Curse Ghost Blizzard Ice Facade Normal Ancient Power Rock False Swipe Normal Scorching Sands Ground Skull Bash Normal

That concludes everything you need to know about the Pokémon Cubone.