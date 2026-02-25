Pokémon Day is nearly here, and I'm hoping to see gen 10

Pokémon Day is nearly upon us, and with it comes a new Pokémon Presents showcase to let us all know what's going on in the exciting world of Pokémon. It's a huge year for the franchise, as it turns 40 on February 27, so I expect to see some very exciting announcements come Friday.

The thing I anticipate the most, however, is the first appearance of gen 10, with leaks and rumors circling, as they have for a couple of years regarding the new Pokémon games. To me, there's no better way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise than by looking to the next major instalment, especially when Scarlet and Violet came out three and a half years ago.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen arriving on Switch is also something to look forward to, and it's actually another reason I think generation ten is likely to appear, as it's a pretty big thing to announce that the GBA games are coming, so surely that means we have something even bigger on the horizon?

Chances are, we'll see things about other Pokémon games, too, like Pokémon Go, Champions, and TCG Pocket.

When is Pokémon Presents February 2026?

The Pokémon Presents showcase is at 6am PT, 9am ET, and 2pm GMT, and you can watch it with us live over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

You can watch last year's showcase below if you're curious about the big reveals that happened in 2025.

We hope to see you there - it'd be great to know what you're all hoping to see, and we're even running a bingo that you can play along with us.